4-1 wins for title chasers Arsenal and Man City

Gunners now 4/6 for title ahead of City at 11/10

Chelsea become also-rans in Top 4 Finish market

Vital wins for Bournemouth and West Ham

Leicester defeat costs Rodgers his job

Gunners maintain eight-point lead

Arsenal are 4/6 in the Betfair Sportsbook's Premier League Winner market after beating relegation-threatened Leeds 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

It was a lacklustre start from the Gunners - who could have gone behind inside 10 seconds for the second time in a few weeks - but a Gabriel Jesus converted penalty after 35 minutes settled the nerves and it was a relatively straightforward victory from then on.

Ben White, Jesus again, and Granit Xhaka added further goals to seal the win, while Rasmus Kristensen grabbed a consolation for the visitors.

The Gunners had earlier seen their eight points advantage at the top of the table cut to five after Manchester City put in a polished second half performance to beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Mo Salah had put the Reds in front, but Julian Alvarez - deputising for the injured Erling Haaland - levelled before the interval before second half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish sealed the impressive victory.

City still trail Arsenal by eight points but do they have a game in hand and are still to play the Gunners on home soil. They can be backed at 11/10 to retain their title.

Villa give Potter the Blues

Chelsea have almost become also-rans in the Top 4 Finish market, now available to back at 66/1 following a 0-2 home defeat on Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Blues once again dominated the game and registered a total of 27 shots at goal, but they drew a blank and were punished for their poor finishing by goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn either side of the interval.

The defeat drops Chelsea into the bottom half of the table and the pressure on Graham Potter has intensified once more. He was cut to 2/1 to be the Next Premier League Manager to Leave their Club before news broke on Sunday afternoon that Leicester had sacked Brendan Rodgers.

Keep upto date with rolling Premier Leage managerial news and betting in our live blog here.

Brighton can be backed at 5/1 to record a Top 4 Finish after they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Brentford, coming from behind three times in the game to salvage a point.

Roberto De Zerbi's men are six points behind Tottenham - who travel to Everton on Monday night - in fourth, but the Seagulls do have two games in hand on the north London side.

Liverpool - eighth in the table and seven points behind Spurs - are out to 5/2 to finish in the top four following their defeat to Man City.

Big win for Bournemouth in fight to avoid the drop

Bournemouth were the big winners in the bottom half of the table on Saturday as they came from a goal behind to beat Fulham 2-1, a result that lifted them four places up to 15th.

The Cherries have now recorded back-to-back home wins against top half opposition but they still remain one of the favourites to go down, available to back at 10/11 in the Relegation market.

Southampton remain 1/4 for the drop after losing 1-0 at West Ham on Sunday, while Nottm Forest are the second favourites in the market at 8/11 after drawing 1-1 at home to Wolves.

The win for the Hammers lifted them out of the drop zone and to 14th in the table, easing the pressure on David Moyes. West Ham drifted to 5/1 in the Relegation market following the result.

Leicester can be backed at 11/4 for the drop after they suffered a last minute defeat at Crystal Palace - the Draw trading at 1.011/100 on the Betfair Exchange - with the loss leaving the Foxes in the relegation zone.

It later emerged on Sunday afternoon that the defeat resulted in Brendan Rodgers being sacked. Full details here.

Everton are 17/10 to be relegated, while Leeds shortened to 11/5 following their defeat to Arsenal.

*more odds updates to come following Sunday's games