Rodgers sacked with Leicester 18th in the table

Foxes trading at 3.7 11/4 to be relegated

Rafa Benitez early favourite to replace Rodgers

Performances and results below expectations

Leicester City have sacked Brendan Rodgers following yesterday's defeat to Crystal Palace, a result that saw the Foxes drop into the relegation zone.

Rodgers had been in charge at Leicester for just over four years and guided the club the their first ever FA Cup final success in 2021.

However, this season has been one of struggle for the Foxes with the club currently on a run of six games without a win, taking just a single point from the last 18 available.

Leicester were available to back at 11/4 to be relegated on the Betfair Sportsbook shortly before the news of Rodgers' sacking, and they're currently trading at 3.711/4 on the Betfair Exchange.

In a short statement, club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said that performances and results this season have been "below our shared expectations."

Former Liverpool boss early favourite to replace Rodgers

The Betfair Sportsbook had installed Brentford boss Thomas Frank as the early 5/1 favourite to be the Next Permanent Leicester Manager, however, he was quickly replaced at the head of the market by Rafa Benitez.

Like Rodgers, Benitez is a former Liverpool manager and has been out of work since being sacked by Everton last year.

Benitez was the most-backed manager in the market immediately following Rodgers' sacking, promting the Sportsbook to cut his odds from 9/1 to 10/3. Frank drifted slightly to 11/2.





All the early money is for Rafa Benitez to replace Brendan Rodgers as #LCFC boss. pic.twitter.com/a1zwokoitn -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 2, 2023

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the joint fourth favourite at 10/1 and may see a job in the Premier League as the next logical step following his success in Scotland.

Remember, for betting purposes, with Leicester having exactly 10 Premier League games to play, should they appoint a caretaker manager to oversee those 10 games he will be deemed the winner in the market.

We will have a full 'next manager' preview on Monday should Leicester not have appointed anyone by that time.

Next Permanent Leicester Manager:

- Rafa Benitez 10/3

- Thomas Frank 11/2

- Jon Dahl Tomasson 15/2

- Ange Postecoglou 10/1

- Marcelo Bielsa 10/1

- Mauricio Pochettino 10/1

- Ralph Hasenhuttl 10/1

- BAR 14/1

*Odds correct as of 15:40 Sunday 2 April