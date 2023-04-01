</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Everton v Tottenham: 5/2 Toffees can continue Spurs' dreadful away run Mike Norman
01 April 2023
3:00 min read "2023-04-01T11:34:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-01T13:26:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Relegation-threatened Everton host top four-chasing Tottenham on Monday Night Football but Mike Norman believes that the outcome will be different to what the league table may suggest... Everton have won three of last four at Goodison Park Tottenham are without a win in five on the road Home win at around [3.6] on Betfair Exchange appeals Strong home form key to Toffees survival Everton could easily kick-off against Tottenham on Monday night in the relegation zone should results go against them this weekend. They can just as easily be 12th in the table come the final whistle. The above tells you all you need to know about how congested the bottom half of the table is with just four points separating nine teams going into this weekend's round of fixtures. And it's for that reason that Everton - or neither of the other eight teams striving to avoid relegation - aren't at the 'must win' stage of the season just yet. Ten points between now and the end of the campaign could save you from the drop, so with each team having at least 30 points to play for there's certainly no need to panic... at least not for a few weeks anyway. The Toffees have taken 11 points in eight games since Sean Dyche took over, and that's included games against top-half sides Arsenal (twice), Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford, so they are more than capable of pulling away from the relegation zone. Dyche has overseen three 1-0 wins (from four games) at Goodison Park so you do feel that their home form is going to be pivotal to their survival chances, though they may be a bit concerned that they haven't scored against Tottenham in each of their last three league meetings. No reason to believe improvement imminent in Spurs' away form It's hard to know where to start when discussing Tottenham. With no permanent head coach, their managing director Fabio Paratici having his 30-month Italian ban extended to a worldwide ban, and the team winning just three of their last nine games, you'd be forgiven for thinking they're in a crisis. But far from it. The majority of Spurs fans are delighted that Antonio Conte has gone, and with the club still sitting in the top four going into the weekend they have lots to play for between now and the end of the season. With Tottenham still having to play the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton, you can argue that they have matters very much in their own hands, but on the flip side it's impossible to say that they don't have a difficult run-in and that their away form simply has to improve. And that's the one big concern for me. Cristian Stellini will be in charge for the remainder of the season, yet he and Ryan Mason were effectively managing the team during Conte's absence due to illness in which Spurs lost four away games on the spin. So it's hard to know what to expect from Tottenham's players on Monday night. Will they finally be free from Conte's negative football, or will it be very much similar to what we've seen in recent months when Stellini was effectively in charge? Home win appeals as a bet The departure of Conte caused me a few headaches when assessing the Match Odds because I simply don't know how Tottenham will react now that he has gone. If a fresh face had have arrived I'd be talking positively about the 'new manager bounce', but that's not the case here; Stellini and Mason have been there all season and recently overseen four straight away defeats in Conte's absence. So I'm struggling to understand why Spurs are trading at [2.3] to win given their recent away form, against a team that have recently recorded three 1-0 wins on home soil, one of those being against title favourites Arsenal no less. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954381/"] It's far easier to understand why Tottenham have drifted from a low of [2.06] to win the game, while Everton have been backed from a high of [3.85] and now trade at [3.6]. The Draw can be backed at [3.5]. It's also worth pointing out that Dyche effectively has a full strength squad to choose from - Dominic Calvert-Lewin being injured isn't even news anymore - while Spurs have recently lost Ben Davies and Richarlison to injury, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees. All things considred then, I'm of the opinion that the price for a home win is still on the generous side and has to be backed. Back Everton to beat Tottenham @ 3.6 Go low on goals for 5/1+ Bet Builder Everton has scored two in each of their last two away games, suggesting they go out with the attitude of having nothing to lose, but at home Dyche sets his side up to keep it tight, snatch a goal, and hang on to what they've got. The Toffees have scored just three goals at Goodison Park under Dyche, but each of those three goals has contributed to a 1-0 win. If they get their noses in front against Spurs you have to fancy a game of few goals. Under 2.5 Goals can be backed at 8/11 on the Sportsbook, and a goal for the home side will give the Everton/Draw option in the Double Chance market a big shout, so those form two legs of a Bet Builder. Finally, we'll add James Tarkowski to have one first half shot or more (on or off target) for a bet that pays out at 6.19. Set pieces are key for Dyche's team, and Tarkowski has already notched for his new boss, that coming in the first half against Arsenal. He also hit the woodwork with an early shot against Liverpool so I'm very hopeful that if Everton threaten early then Tarkowski can be one of the players that gets an attempt at goal. Back Under 2.5 Goals, Everton or Draw (Double Chance) and James Tarkowski to have 1+ First Half Shot @ 6.19 ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mike Norman", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mike_norman" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/c860d9473abf700e8d261de3460af3a9092543c7.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Everton manager Sean Dyche"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Sean Dyche is looking for his fourth home win in five games as Everton boss</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Mon 3 Apr, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur", "description" : "Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 03 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-03 20:00", "endDate": "2023-04-03 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Goodison Park", "address" : "Goodison Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Everton", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Tottenham Hotspur", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Everton%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20%205%2F2%20Toffees%20can%20continue%20Spurs%27%20dreadful%20away%20run&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Feverton-v-tottenham-tips-5-2-toffees-can-continue-spurs-dreadful-away-run-300323-200.html&text=Everton%20v%20Tottenham%3A%20%205%2F2%20Toffees%20can%20continue%20Spurs%27%20dreadful%20away%20run" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Relegation-threatened Everton host top four-chasing Tottenham on Monday Night Football but Mike Norman believes that the outcome will be different to what the league table may suggest...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Everton have won three of last four at Goodison Park</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Tottenham are without a win in five on the road</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Home win at around <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724"><b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b> on Betfair Exchange</a> appeals</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Strong home form key to Toffees survival</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Everton could easily kick-off against Tottenham on Monday night in the <strong>relegation zone</strong> should results go against them this weekend. They can just as easily be <strong>12th in the table</strong> come the final whistle.</p><p>The above tells you all you need to know about how congested the bottom half of the table is with just <strong>four points separating nine teams</strong> going into this weekend's round of fixtures.</p><blockquote> <p>And it's for that reason that <strong>Everton</strong> - or neither of the other eight teams striving to avoid relegation - aren't at the 'must win' stage of the season just yet.</p> </blockquote><p>Ten points between now and the end of the campaign could save you from the drop, so with each team having at least <strong>30 points to play for</strong> there's certainly no need to panic... at least not for a few weeks anyway.</p><p>The Toffees have taken 11 points in eight games since <strong>Sean Dyche</strong> took over, and that's included games against top-half sides Arsenal (twice), Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford, so they are <strong>more than capable</strong> of pulling away from the relegation zone.</p><p>Dyche has overseen <strong>three 1-0 wins</strong> (from four games) at Goodison Park so you do feel that their home form is going to be pivotal to their survival chances, though they may be a bit concerned that they <strong>haven't scored against Tottenham</strong> in each of their last three league meetings.</p><h2><strong>No reason to believe improvement imminent in Spurs' away form</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>It's hard to know where to start when discussing Tottenham. With <strong>no permanent head coach</strong>, their managing director Fabio Paratici having his 30-month Italian ban extended to a worldwide ban, and the team <strong>winning just three of their last nine games</strong>, you'd be forgiven for thinking they're in a crisis.</p><p>But far from it. The majority of Spurs fans are delighted that <strong>Antonio Conte</strong> has gone, and with the club still sitting in the top four going into the weekend they have <strong>lots to play for</strong> between now and the end of the season.</p><p><img alt="ChristianStelliniSpurs1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ChristianStelliniSpurs1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>With Tottenham still having to play the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton, you can argue that they have <strong>matters very much in their own hands</strong>, but on the flip side it's impossible to say that they don't have a difficult run-in and that <strong>their away form simply has to improve</strong>.</p><p>And that's the one big concern for me. <strong>Cristian Stellini</strong> will be in charge for the remainder of the season, yet he and Ryan Mason were effectively managing the team during Conte's absence due to illness in which <strong>Spurs lost four away games on the spin</strong>.</p><p>So it's hard to know what to expect from Tottenham's players on Monday night. Will they finally be free from Conte's negative football, or will it be very much <strong>similar to what we've seen in recent months</strong> when Stellini was effectively in charge?</p><h2>Home win appeals as a bet</h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The departure of Conte caused me a few headaches when assessing the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724">Match Odds</a> because I simply don't know how Tottenham will react now that he has gone.</p><p>If a fresh face had have arrived I'd be talking positively about the '<strong>new manager bounce</strong>', but that's not the case here; Stellini and Mason have been there all season and recently overseen <strong>four straight away defeats</strong> in Conte's absence.</p><p>So I'm struggling to understand why Spurs are trading at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724"><b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> to win</a> given their recent away form, against a team that have recently recorded <strong>three 1-0 wins on home soil</strong>, one of those being against title favourites Arsenal no less.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#29459C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000020400871474097795520000011887620275696670087_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000090996311995840590260000010515240927101878675_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="49.2,38 46.2,44.3 38,42.6 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#171F3F;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#C7F43B;" d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6c-13.5,0-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4 c4,13.2,15.7,22.8,29.6,22.8c13.9,0,25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9L143.4,11.8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_5_3_"> <rect id="Right_5_11_" x="177.6" y="102.5" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -25.3125 97.4197)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_11_" x="30.7" y="82.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -75.265 86.6109)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_4_4_"> <rect id="Right_4_15_" x="178.4" y="104.3" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.0118 97.9859)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_15_" x="29.8" y="84.6" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -77.373 86.8325)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_3_5_"> <rect id="Right_3_19_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_19_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#C7F43B;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_6_"> <rect id="Right_2_26_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_26_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_7_"> <rect id="Right_1_27_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_27_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#171F3F;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Tottenham Hotspur</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Chelsea</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">AC Milan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Sheffield United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur</strong> Monday 03 April, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/everton-vs-tottenham-hotspur/954381/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>It's far easier to understand why Tottenham have drifted from a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> to win the game, while <strong>Everton have been backed</strong> from a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.85</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724">now trade at <b class="inline_odds" title="13/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/5</span></b></a>. The Draw can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>.</p><p>It's also worth pointing out that Dyche effectively has a full strength squad to choose from - <strong>Dominic Calvert-Lewin</strong> being injured isn't even news anymore - while Spurs have recently lost <strong>Ben Davies</strong> and <strong>Richarlison</strong> to injury, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees.</p><p>All things considred then, I'm of the opinion that the price for a home win is <strong>still on the generous side</strong> and has to be backed.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Everton to beat Tottenham @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.211279724" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.6</a></div><h2><strong>Go low on goals for 5/1+ Bet Builder</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Everton has scored two in each of their last two away games, suggesting they go out with the attitude of having nothing to lose, but at home Dyche sets his side up to <strong>keep it tight</strong>, snatch a goal, and hang on to what they've got.</p><p>The Toffees have <strong>scored just three goals</strong> at Goodison Park under Dyche, but each of those three goals has contributed to <strong>a 1-0 win</strong>. If they get their noses in front against Spurs you have to fancy a game of few goals.</p><p>Under 2.5 Goals can be backed at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-tottenham/32180673">8/11 on the Sportsbook</a>, and a goal for the home side will give the <strong>Everton/Draw</strong> option in the Double Chance market a big shout, so those form two legs of a Bet Builder.</p><p>Finally, we'll add <strong>James Tarkowski</strong> to have one first half shot or more (on or off target) for a bet that pays out at <span style="background-color: #f1c40f;"><strong>6.19</strong></span>.</p><p>Set pieces are key for Dyche's team, and Tarkowski has already notched for his new boss, that coming in the <strong>first half against Arsenal</strong>. He also hit the woodwork with an early shot against Liverpool so I'm very hopeful that if Everton threaten early then <strong>Tarkowski can be one of the players</strong> that gets an attempt at goal.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Under 2.5 Goals, Everton or Draw (Double Chance) and James Tarkowski to have 1+ First Half Shot @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/everton-v-tottenham/32180673" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.19</a><strong></strong></div><hr></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£5 free bet </strong>when you place a <strong>£5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> </strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB020423">Newcastle v Manchester United</a><strong> </strong>on Sunday.<strong> You must opt-in. </strong>T&Cs 