Everton have won three of last four at Goodison Park

Tottenham are without a win in five on the road

Home win at around 3.6 13/5 on Betfair Exchange appeals

Strong home form key to Toffees survival

Everton could easily kick-off against Tottenham on Monday night in the relegation zone should results go against them this weekend. They can just as easily be 12th in the table come the final whistle.

The above tells you all you need to know about how congested the bottom half of the table is with just four points separating nine teams going into this weekend's round of fixtures.

And it's for that reason that Everton - or neither of the other eight teams striving to avoid relegation - aren't at the 'must win' stage of the season just yet.

Ten points between now and the end of the campaign could save you from the drop, so with each team having at least 30 points to play for there's certainly no need to panic... at least not for a few weeks anyway.

The Toffees have taken 11 points in eight games since Sean Dyche took over, and that's included games against top-half sides Arsenal (twice), Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford, so they are more than capable of pulling away from the relegation zone.

Dyche has overseen three 1-0 wins (from four games) at Goodison Park so you do feel that their home form is going to be pivotal to their survival chances, though they may be a bit concerned that they haven't scored against Tottenham in each of their last three league meetings.

No reason to believe improvement imminent in Spurs' away form

It's hard to know where to start when discussing Tottenham. With no permanent head coach, their managing director Fabio Paratici having his 30-month Italian ban extended to a worldwide ban, and the team winning just three of their last nine games, you'd be forgiven for thinking they're in a crisis.

But far from it. The majority of Spurs fans are delighted that Antonio Conte has gone, and with the club still sitting in the top four going into the weekend they have lots to play for between now and the end of the season.

With Tottenham still having to play the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton, you can argue that they have matters very much in their own hands, but on the flip side it's impossible to say that they don't have a difficult run-in and that their away form simply has to improve.

And that's the one big concern for me. Cristian Stellini will be in charge for the remainder of the season, yet he and Ryan Mason were effectively managing the team during Conte's absence due to illness in which Spurs lost four away games on the spin.

So it's hard to know what to expect from Tottenham's players on Monday night. Will they finally be free from Conte's negative football, or will it be very much similar to what we've seen in recent months when Stellini was effectively in charge?

Home win appeals as a bet

The departure of Conte caused me a few headaches when assessing the Match Odds because I simply don't know how Tottenham will react now that he has gone.

If a fresh face had have arrived I'd be talking positively about the 'new manager bounce', but that's not the case here; Stellini and Mason have been there all season and recently overseen four straight away defeats in Conte's absence.

So I'm struggling to understand why Spurs are trading at 2.35/4 to win given their recent away form, against a team that have recently recorded three 1-0 wins on home soil, one of those being against title favourites Arsenal no less.

It's far easier to understand why Tottenham have drifted from a low of 2.0621/20 to win the game, while Everton have been backed from a high of 3.8514/5 and now trade at 3.613/5. The Draw can be backed at 3.55/2.

It's also worth pointing out that Dyche effectively has a full strength squad to choose from - Dominic Calvert-Lewin being injured isn't even news anymore - while Spurs have recently lost Ben Davies and Richarlison to injury, adding to an already lengthy list of absentees.

All things considred then, I'm of the opinion that the price for a home win is still on the generous side and has to be backed.

Back Everton to beat Tottenham @ 3.6

Go low on goals for 5/1+ Bet Builder

Everton has scored two in each of their last two away games, suggesting they go out with the attitude of having nothing to lose, but at home Dyche sets his side up to keep it tight, snatch a goal, and hang on to what they've got.

The Toffees have scored just three goals at Goodison Park under Dyche, but each of those three goals has contributed to a 1-0 win. If they get their noses in front against Spurs you have to fancy a game of few goals.

Under 2.5 Goals can be backed at 8/11 on the Sportsbook, and a goal for the home side will give the Everton/Draw option in the Double Chance market a big shout, so those form two legs of a Bet Builder.

Finally, we'll add James Tarkowski to have one first half shot or more (on or off target) for a bet that pays out at 6.19.

Set pieces are key for Dyche's team, and Tarkowski has already notched for his new boss, that coming in the first half against Arsenal. He also hit the woodwork with an early shot against Liverpool so I'm very hopeful that if Everton threaten early then Tarkowski can be one of the players that gets an attempt at goal.