Premier League Relegation: Brentford backed to go down after Sunderland and Leeds win on opening weekend

Bettors back Brentford after defeat to Tottenham

Black Cats' Hammers blow leaves Potters' men 3/1 4.00

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Bettors backed Brentford for relegation from the Premier League after their 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Matchday 1 was completed last night as Leeds became the second promoted side to start with a win, following Sunderland's victory over West Ham on Saturday.

It is early days but Leeds and Sunderland will hope their victories provide the platform for them to end the trend that has seen all three promoted teams relegated from the top flight in each of the last two seasons.

Burnley were the exception this weekend, losing 3-0 away to Tottenham, and the Clarets are 2/91.22 favourites for the drop.

Brentford backed for Premier League relegation

The Bees are 9/43.25 to go down following a performance on Sunday that confirmed many fans' fears that their team will struggle under Keith Andrews' this term.

The new manager is a rookie, after being promoted from his role as set-piece coach, and the club sold key players in the summer after the departure of previous manager Thomas Frank.

Andrews is 3/14.00 to become the first managerial casualty of the season, although he is not the favourite, as we will see.

Brentford were 3-0 down at half-time at the City Ground before Igor Thiago's second-half penalty provided a consolation goal. Next up for the Bees is a home match against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Wolves are the same price as Brentford for the drop after the Black Country team were beaten 4-0 at home to Manchester City.

Can Sunderland and Leeds buck relegation trend?

Last season, the three Premier League new boys failed to win their opening fixtures, with Southampton and Ipswich both losing and Leicester taking a point. All three were relegated.

This weekend, three points was the perfect start for Leeds and Sunderland. They have started by doing what they need to do - win their home games, especially against teams who may also be in the relegation battle.

Leeds beat Everton 1-0 while Sunderland thumped West Ham 3-0 in one of the performances of the round.

The Black Cats can't get carried away though, as they are 8/131.61 for relegation, and they play fellow promotees Burnley next.

Leeds will not be taking survival for granted either, although at least the Yorkshire side are odds-against for the drop, at 11/82.38. This weekend's trip to Arsenal will be a big test of Daniel Farke's side.

West Ham 3/1 for relegation with Potter under pressure

Everton are 13/27.50 for relegation after their matchday one loss but West Ham 3/14.00 have more to worry about, following their defeat to Sunderland.

The east London club have won just two of their nine home Premier League matches under Graham Potter (D3 L4), picking up nine points in the process.

Potter has become the new favourite in the Premier League next manager to leave market. He is 9/43.25 to win the sack race.

West Ham host Chelsea on Friday night and the Blues will fancy their chances of adding to their old manager's problems.