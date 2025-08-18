Premier League Tips: Why Erling Haaland is value to be top goalscorer at 2.14

Man City's switch to a more direct style suits Haaland

City are crossing more which may unlock more Haaland goals

Back him to win Top Goalscorer crown at 2.14 11/10 before it's too late

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Why Erling Haaland looks unstoppable

Erling Haaland scores goals.

You know it. I know it. Every Fantasy Football manager knows it. Two already and many more to come.

The top goalscorer market in the Premier League was alive with hot takes and well-constructed arguments throughout the pre-season fare. Hey, I've even backed Dango Ouattara to win at 275/1276.00 with each-way stakes in mind. But half of that bet - and like anyone else who is on someone not named Erling Haaland - is dead. The win part is terrible value up against Haaland, whose price of 2.1411/10 on the Betfair Exchange isn't going to last long into the season. That'll be heavy odds-on come December.

The goalscoring machine is likely to be unstoppable in the top goalscorer market based on what we saw from Manchester City on Saturday.

I think City are about to unlock a version of Haaland that's been hiding in plain sight. Forget about tiki-taka, City got the ball in the penalty box so much quicker and directly against Wolves and presented Haaland with the service he has craved.

The Premier League's most terrifying prospect isn't just Haaland running in behind or gobbling up rebounds now, it's Haaland getting on the end of direct crosses - and City, worryingly for everyone else, look like they're finally ready to feed the beast properly from wide areas.

Last season they crossed the ball from open play in the first half of games 6.26 times and when looking at their overall first half crossing numbers across the last six seasons it's sat at 7.32 per first half.

That figure rocketed to 12 in the win at Wolves. They sent nine crosses in during the first 20 minutes.

It was clear from the outset that the inclusion of Tijjani Reijnders has added a directness to what City now do. City weren't turning back inside looking for options, they were looking to hit Haaland inside the area with early crosses.

Something has shifted. City are evolving. With Jeremy Doku hugging chalk on one wing, Phil Foden or Oscar Bobb operating in half-spaces, and the full-backs inverting pushing high to the by-line, there's a clear trend developing: wider attacking patterns and more crosses stood up into the box.

Haaland should have scored on 20 minutes but was on the stretch and headed wide. However, there was no missing from close range 14 minutes later when finally one of these City crosses was turned in at the back post before doubling his money in the second half after more great wide play.

Haaland ended the game with an expected goals figure of 1.99 from six shots, three of which were declared as "big chances" by Opta.

Haaland has managed to score 87 Premier League goals in three seasons without really this team playing to his strengths. He has devastating and intelligent movement but in the past City have been reluctant to hit him with direct play from wide areas. That is all changing now. Start the car, the Golden Boot race is done.

Use your head to back Haaland headers

Of those 87 Premier League strikes, 15 of them have been headers. Based on City's new stylistic approach in the final third, that ratio may just increase this season and is something us as bettors should be taking note of in the markets available, like to score a header and to have a headed shot on target. There is going to be big value to be had.

Haaland is 6ft 4in remember and built like an Olympic discus thrower. And jumps like he's got springs in his calves.

He recorded four headed shots in the win at Wolves.

According to Opta, Haaland has averaged 0.92 headed shots per 90 at City since signing. Of course he's not going to keep up the four-per-game ratio but it would not surprise if that 0.92 does not double over the next few months.

We all know Haaland takes penalties too. We all know he'll hoover up tap-ins. But now, if City add potentially 10 headed goals to his seasonal tally, we're talking about a man who could break his own 36-goal record.

Crosses are back in fashion. Get it wide, stand it up, and let the Haaland the hammerhead do the rest.

Take the 2.1411/10 on the Betfair Exchange whilst it lasts.

Recommended Bet Back Erling Haaland to win Top Goalscorer EXC 2.14

Now read more Football tips and previews here