The Nation Predicts: Arsenal fans the only supporters not to vote for Man City in title race

Who will win the Premier League?

Manchester City will win a fifth straight Premier League title in 2024/25, according to a Betfair survey of football fans ahead of the new season. A total of 44% said Pep Guardiola's men will lift the trophy once again next May.

They are 13/102.30 favourites on the Betfair Sportsbook to extend their glorious run to five titles in a row.

Who will win the title? % Vote Man City 44% Arsenal 21% Liverpool 10% Man Utd 6% Chelsea 2% Tottenham Hotspur 2% Newcastle 2%

Arsenal are 7/42.75 and, after finishing second for the last two seasons, 21% of fans surveyed by Betfair said they believed the Gunners would go one better this season.

Interestingly, each of the 20 Premier League clubs were represented by fans, and only one set of supporters chose a side other than Manchester City to win the league. Step forward Arsenal fans, with over half of their fans backing their own side for glory this season (59%), leaving just over a fifth of Gunners' supporters saying City will win the league once again (22%).

It is Arsenal who City fans fear most in the title race, though, as 15% of those who support City said Arsenal would win the title this season. A mere 4% said they expected their team to be challenged by Manchester United while nearly half of Red Devils fans think City will win the title again (41%).

Indeed, more football fans said they didn't know (8%) than answered Manchester United (6%), with Erik Ten Hag not able to close the gap in the title race according to the YouGov poll.

This will be Liverpool's first season under Arne Slot and fans reckon the Dutchman can oversee an impressive first season. Ten per cent said they thought Liverpool would sin the title in 2024/25.

That is reflected in the outright winner market on the Betfair Sportsbook where they are the third shortest price in the title winner market at 13/27.50.

Who will finish in the top four?

Manchester United would need to improve considerably, having finished eighth last season under Erik ten Hag, but fans' votes indicate that they could make it into the all-important top four. An impressive 40% of fans surveyed said United would be back in the top four by the end of 2024/25.

Who will finish in the top-4? % Vote Man City 86% Arsenal 82% Liverpool 70% Man Utd 39% Chelsea 25% Tottenham Hotspur 25%

The figure jumps to 80% when you ask United fans if their team will finish in the top four so they have high hopes of a better season this time around. You can back United at 13/82.63 to end 2024/25 in the Champions League places.

However, the faith in Man Utd significantly drops when asking rival fans for their thoughts on Erik Ten Hag's side, with only a third of Liverpool supporters voting for the Red Devils to join them in the Champions League places (33%).

A similar number of Arsenal fans said the same (35%), whilst only 19% of Aston Villa fans, who saw their side gatecrash last season's Champions League spots, are backing Man Utd. Over half of those Villa fans are backing Unai Emery to achieve a top-four finish once again.

As their odds indicate, Chelsea 6/42.50 and Tottenham 13/82.63 will both be targetting a top four finish having finished sixth and fifth respectively last season. Both clubs received support from 25% of fans when it came to voting on top four finishes.

Which sides will be relegated?

Ipswich are back in the top flight for the first time in over 20 years but fans predict that the Tractor Boys will slide back into the second tier this season.

Over half (58%) of the fans surveyed predicted Kieran McKenna's men will be relegated in 2024/25. A view shared by the Betfair Sportsbook market which makes them 17/20 for the drop, although Leicester 4/91.44, who got 22% of the vote, are the shortest price.

Of the promoted sides, the Foxes have the best chance of staying up, based on the survey, with 38% picking Championship play-off winners Southampton for relegation.

Who will be relegated? % Vote Ipswich Town 58% Southampton 38% Nottingham Forest 34% Leicester City 22% Brentford 20% Bournemouth 18% Wolves 17% Fulham 16% Everton 11%

Last season, the three promoted sides when back down but Betfair's fan predictions for 2024/25 indicate that at least one will stay up.

Thirty-eight per cent said that Nottingham Forest, who are entering their third successive season in the Premier League, will be relegated this term.

Can anyone rival Haaland for Golden Boot?

Just under half (46%) of fans expect Erling Haaland to win a third Golden Boot in a row and his closest challenger could be the player City let go one year ago.

Cole Palmer (7%) received a higher share than any other player, ahead of Mo Salah (5%), Ollie Watkins (5%) and Bukayo Saka (4%).

Who will win the Golden Boot? % Vote Erling Haaland 46% Cole Palmer 7% Ollie Watkins 5% Mohamed Salah 5% Bukayo Saka 4% Phil Foden 3% Marcus Rashford 2% Ivan Toney 2% Aleksandar Isak 2%

Haaland is the odds-on favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook at 8/111.73 (Salah is rated his nearest rival at 10/111.00) as the City striker targets a hat-trick of Golden Boots.

Only two players have won three consecutive Golden Boots in the Premier League era - one was Thierry Henry and the other iwas Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer who you will be able read every week on Betting.Betfair.

You can compare fans' predictions to where Mark O'Haire believes each team will finish 2024/25 as he offers his 1-20 Premier League predictions.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2009 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 31st July - 4th August 2024. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

