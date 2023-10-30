</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Eyes on Pedro Neto, Erling Haaland and Lewis Dunk
Lewis Jones
30 October 2023
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-jones-knows-notebook-back-wolves-to-struggle-without-neto-and-back-dunk-shooting-markets-291023-664.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-jones-knows-notebook-back-wolves-to-struggle-without-neto-and-back-dunk-shooting-markets-291023-664.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-30T11:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-30T11:57:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, whose recommendation last week to lay Brighton at home to Fulham @ [1.55] cashed, shares what caught his eye across the Premier League weekend with a view to hunting down some profitable future betting opportunities. Neto's hamstring issue a massive issue for Wolves Back under 2.5 goals @ [2.00] or bigger in Sheffield United vs Wolves Haaland headers remain soaked in value Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here Back goals to dry up without Neto - starting at Sheffield United Who is the single most important player to a team in the Premier League? Take your time: have a think... William Saliba at Arsenal? Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa? Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace? Joao Palhinha at Fulham? All wrong. I think the player that may take that biscuit is Pedro Neto at Wolves. He is central to everything Gary O'Neil's team do in the final third. That's why the sight of him leaving the field in tears having suffered what looked a serious hamstring injury on Saturday against Newcastle has the potential to derail Wolves' season. Over the past 24 months, Neto spent 15 of them on the sidelines with long-term injuries and those demons look to have returned. It's such a shame for a player that has been dazzling down the wing in a dynamic and progressive side - one that has taken many by surprise this season. Neto's haul of one goal and seven assists means he's been involved in 61% of Wolves' goals this season. He leads the way in the assist chart in the Premier League. But more importantly, he is their out-ball. The one that springs Wolves into their deadly transitions where Hwang Hee-chan alongside Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has transformed Wolves into arguably the best counter-attacking team in the league. Neto has been directly involved in 36% of the shots they have taken this season (43 of 119) - that comes from either creating the chance or posting a shot himself. O'Neil will have to use all his problem-solving skills to replace Neto's influence and numbers to keep Wolves performing to their market expectation. It's Sheffield United next for Wolves at Brammall Lane - a match they are trading as favourites for at [2.12]. That's a price I'd be tempted to lay but greater value is found in the under 2.5 goal line where I'd be backing anything bigger than [1/1]. The Blades sit bottom of all the key attacking metric tables provided by Opta, including goals scored (7), expected goals (7.56) and big chances created (5). A low scoring affair looks nailed on. Back under 2.5 goals in Sheff Utd vs Wolves @ [2.00] or bigger Bet now Use your head: keep backing Haaland headers Shameless plug alert but if you can't shout about an exciting ante post bet that has got off to an exciting start then you're not fit for this game. The trumpeting regards Erling Haaland scoring 10 or more headed goals this season in the Premier League, which was advised for Betfair before a ball was kicked at [14/1]. We're tracking very nicely with 26 per cent of games gone as Haaland's headed goal against Manchester United was his third of the campaign. He got seven last season in a team that is playing more to his strengths this season in not being afraid to hang balls up into the area for him to attack - like they did in their 3-0 stroll over United. They like to mix it by playing more direct into the box where possible. A no-brainer really when you consider the monster in the middle. Trying to find genuine value in City matches is tough but backing Haaland to score headers is becoming an effective strategy with the prices on offer. The markets haven't really clocked his aerial threat yet as the prices on offer in the three games he'd headed home in have ranged between [7/2] and [6/1]. If an edge remains, keep backing it. It's Bournemouth at home next for City on Saturday. Use your head, keeping backing him. Lewis about to slam-Dunk one from range? Lewis Dunk is no longer your run of the mill bruising centre-back. Comfortable with the ball and progressive with his passing to the extent that no player in the Premier League made more successful passes than him last season, he's now a fully fledged international footballer and could just be a starter for England alongside John Stones when the Euros comes around this summer. His development at Brighton, first under Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi has been remarkable - to the extent that he's even now taking attacking free-kicks for Brighton. His strike against Fulham from 25 yards - that clipped the crossbar - was his third attempt in his last four games. Such is the quality he's producing from them, he's likely to remain pulling rank from such situations. This makes him a very interesting proposition across a variety of betting markets, including his basic shots output of having 14 shots in his last seven home games. Also, keeping across his prices of scoring and hitting the target from outside the area should also be on your radar when scanning for value - he may just land a huge price at some point this season. Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has to find a solution without Pedro Neto <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Sky Sports' betting expert Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, whose recommendation last week to lay Brighton at home to Fulham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="8/15"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.55</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/15</span></b> cashed, shares what caught his eye across the Premier League weekend with a view to hunting down some profitable future betting opportunities.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Neto's hamstring issue a massive issue for Wolves</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.220039397">Back under 2.5 goals @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> or bigger in Sheffield United vs Wolves</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Haaland headers remain soaked in value</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2F90-minute-payout%2Fnew-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html&data=05%7C01%7C%7Cd8f45e878a874e3c2a5108db9373dba3%7C84df9e7fe9f640afb435aaaaaaaaaaaa%7C1%7C0%7C638265898051003794%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=CBdKKlqpy73QgBrZolAf5BNnC%2BoCfdbmfTwavbgTGUg%3D&reserved=0">Read Betfair's new 90 Minute Payout offer here</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Back goals to dry up without Neto - starting at Sheffield United</h2><p></p><p>Who is the single most important player to a team in the Premier League? Take your time: have a think...</p><p>William Saliba at Arsenal? Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa? Eberechi Eze at Crystal Palace? Joao Palhinha at Fulham? All wrong.</p><p>I think the player that may take that biscuit is Pedro Neto at Wolves.</p><p>He is central to everything Gary O'Neil's team do in the final third. That's why the sight of him leaving the field in tears having suffered what looked a serious hamstring injury on Saturday against Newcastle has the potential to derail Wolves' season. Over the past 24 months, Neto spent 15 of them on the sidelines with long-term injuries and those demons look to have returned.</p><p>It's such a shame for a player that has been dazzling down the wing in a dynamic and progressive side - one that has taken many by surprise this season. Neto's haul of one goal and seven assists means he's been involved in 61% of Wolves' goals this season. He leads the way in the assist chart in the Premier League.</p><p>But more importantly, he is their out-ball. The one that springs Wolves into their deadly transitions where Hwang Hee-chan alongside Wolves forward Matheus Cunha has transformed Wolves into arguably the best counter-attacking team in the league.</p><p>Neto has been directly involved in 36% of the shots they have taken this season (43 of 119) - that comes from either creating the chance or posting a shot himself.</p><p>O'Neil will have to use all his problem-solving skills to replace Neto's influence and numbers to keep Wolves performing to their market expectation.</p><p>It's Sheffield United next for Wolves at Brammall Lane - a match they are trading as <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.220039458"><strong>favourites for at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.12</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b></strong></a>. That's a price I'd be tempted to lay but greater value is found in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.220039397">under 2.5 goal line where I'd be backing anything bigger than <b class="inline_odds" title="1.98"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.98</span></b></a></strong>.</p><p>The Blades sit bottom of all the key attacking metric tables provided by Opta, including goals scored (7), expected goals (7.56) and big chances created (5). A low scoring affair looks nailed on.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back under 2.5 goals in Sheff Utd vs Wolves @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b> or bigger</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.220039397" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Use your head: keep backing Haaland headers</h2><p></p><p>Shameless plug alert but if you can't shout about an exciting ante post bet that has got off to an exciting start then you're not fit for this game. The trumpeting regards Erling Haaland scoring 10 or more headed goals this season in the Premier League, <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-tips-and-predictions-2023-24-jones-knows-for-betfair-backs-haaland-special-antepost-bets-at-14-1-090823-664.html">which was advised for Betfair before a ball was kicked at [14/1</a>]</strong>.</p><p>We're tracking very nicely with 26 per cent of games gone as Haaland's headed goal against Manchester United was his third of the campaign. He got seven last season in a team that is playing more to his strengths this season in not being afraid to hang balls up into the area for him to attack - like they did in their 3-0 stroll over United.</p><p>They like to mix it by playing more direct into the box where possible. A no-brainer really when you consider the monster in the middle.</p><p>Trying to find genuine value in City matches is tough but backing Haaland to score headers is becoming an effective strategy with the prices on offer. The markets haven't really clocked his aerial threat yet as the prices on offer in the three games he'd headed home in have ranged between <b class="inline_odds" title="4.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">7/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.40</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="6.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.80</span></b>.</p><p>If an edge remains, keep backing it. It's Bournemouth at home next for City on Saturday. Use your head, keeping backing him.</p><hr><h2>Lewis about to slam-Dunk one from range?</h2><p></p><p>Lewis Dunk is no longer your run of the mill bruising centre-back. Comfortable with the ball and progressive with his passing to the extent that no player in the Premier League made more successful passes than him last season, he's now a fully fledged international footballer and could just be a starter for England alongside John Stones when the Euros comes around this summer.</p><p>His development at Brighton, first under Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi has been remarkable - to the extent that he's even now taking attacking free-kicks for Brighton.</p><p>His strike against Fulham from 25 yards - that clipped the crossbar - was his third attempt in his last four games. Such is the quality he's producing from them, he's likely to remain pulling rank from such situations.</p><p>This makes him a very interesting proposition across a variety of betting markets, including his basic shots output of having 14 shots in his last seven home games.</p><p>Also, keeping across his prices of scoring and hitting the target from outside the area should also be on your radar when scanning for value - he may just land a huge price at some point this season.</p><p><em><strong><a href="https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12936199/premier-league-betting-back-roberto-de-zerbis-brighton-to-reach-top-four-at-15-2">Lewis Jones, aka Jones Knows, is Sky Sports' resident betting expert - follow his Premier League tips and predictions across Sky Sports each week.</a></strong></em></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); 