Erling Haaland. He's the talk of pre-season betting circles. Is he the right price for the Golden Boot at 1.715/7 on the Exchange?

To back or to lay, is the simple equation. Or find an alternative way to get his scoring prowess on your side. Tying up your cash for nine months for then to get a payout at less than double your money really doesn't get my punting juices flowing.

We're here for a good time after all. So we must find a bigger price alternative that is dripping with potential.

There is a smarter way, involving a bulkier price, to support Haaland scoring goals over the course of the season. It involves using our head. And his.

Amongst the array of player specials offered up on the Sportsbook, you'll find prices on Haaland to score a certain amount of headed goals in the Premier League. Rarely do you find the opportunity to take advantage of some pricing at this stage of the season when traders are usually at full working capacity, but to my eyes there is value to be had here.

Of Haaland's 36 Premier League goals last season, seven of them came via headers. He is a terrific finisher aerially - hardly surprising when you stand over six feet tall and are being served up chances from wide areas from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish.

I wouldn't want to be laying 2/12.94 for Haaland to score seven headers again but that's the price on offer from the Sportsbook. Yes please on that front - but we can dream bigger.

I'd fully expect Haaland to be working at a similar ratio of headed goals this season with possibilities for that number to increase when you factor in added chemistry with teammates who will be more accustomed to playing into a more physical and destructive central striker.

Man City are no longer the perfect passing goal gurus. They like to mix it. And although it's not the Pep Guardiola way, the presence of Haaland makes it a no-brainer to play a more direct style.

Haaland had 11 headed attempts in his last 11 games in all competitions last season, scoring a header in the win over Everton and having one chalked off vs Brighton, meaning 29 per cent of all his headers at goal last season came in the last 11 games.

That to me suggests a clearer understanding from his teammates of getting the ball quicker into dangerous areas in the box from where he can use his aerial power to register serious chances on the opposition goal. A full season based on this ratio makes an improvement of seven goals a possibility to my maths.

We saw Harry Kane break the Premier League record for the amount of headed goals scored in a season by notching 10 last season and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Haaland - staying clear any serious injury, of course - threatens that tally.

Backing him to score eight or more at 4/14.80, nine or more at 15/28.40 and 10 or more at 14/115.00 all look punting avenues to head down.

