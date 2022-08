Bettors used Betfair's Premier League winner and top goalscorer double market to get behind Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus in 2022/23.

The combination of a first title since 2004 for the north London club and a Golden Boot for their new Brazilian striker has shot into the top five most backed.

Gabriel and Gunners backed for glory in 2022/23

The market is proving a hit with punters and, while Manchester City and Erling Haaland 7/2 is the favourite, there are signs that Mikel Arteta's men are set for a strong campaign.

Last season ended in disappointment for Gunners' fans, as they watched their team blow a strong position in the race for the top four, and be overtaken by bitter rivals Tottenham.

But Arteta wants more from his side and he will be encouraged to know that Arsenal are the most backed team in the top four finish market for the new season.

The board have backed their manager in the transfer market, with Jesus the headline signing in a summer that also saw Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira arrive. And there could be more to come.

It will be a surprise if Arsenal, at 40.039/1 on the Exchange in the Premier League outright betting, win the title.

Could Arteta coax the best from Jesus who in his time at Manchester City never achieved the consistency demanded of him?

Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo said last week he liked what he'd seen of Arsenal in preseason and, after chatting with Jesus, expected him to make an impact at his new club and at the World Cup in Qatar.

And Rivaldo isn't the only one getting behind the Brazilian.

Jesus is 12.5 to finish the season as the Premier League's top goalscorer but he is the most backed player in the market, with nearly 18% of bets in his favour.

That's more than Haaland 3.8514/5, Mo Salah 6.05/1, Harry Kane 6.86/1 or Darwin Nunez 13.5.

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League curtain raiser on Friday evening and you'll be able to read an in-depth betting preview from Thursday.