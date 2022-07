I recently watched Arsenal's 4-0 win against Chelsea in a friendly match and had the opportunity to check close up the Gunners' evolution under Mikel Arteta.

A good pre-season is important to boost their confidence at the start of season - especially after they fell away at the end of last season - and I was ecouraged by what I saw.

Arsenal were in control against Chelsea. It was a great Arsenal performance with a well-organized defence and a very quick and clinical attack, so I imagine that Arsenal may battle for some titles this season.

At the end of the match, I talked with Arteta and congratulated him on his excellent work so far by bringing the club into a good place before the start of the new season.

I told Jesus to prove his quality at Arsenal

After moving from Man City to Arsenal the best thing that could happen for Gabriel Jesus was starting strongly with his new club.

That's exactly what's happened with Jesus scoring and assisting a lot in the pre-season, proving that he signed with the club to become one of its stars and a regular starter. This good start is crucial for his confidence.

I spoke with Jesus after the Chelsea match, wishing him the best in this new phase of his career, praising his qualities as a player, and asking him to keep focused to start the new season very strongly.

How he starts at the club will probably be crucial to his success with the Brazilian national team at the World Cup. I can only hope that he produces the goods for the Gunners early on - starting when Arsenal go to Crystal Palace next Friday - and heads to Qatar in top form, as Brazil's bid to win a sixth World Cup.

Neymar has right mentality at PSG

Despite transfer rumours, Neymar looks set to stay at PSG for another season and I believe this is the best solution for everyone.

PSG will chase the Champions League title again and, when weighing up their chances, we must remember that Lionel Messi should be much more adapted to the club this season.

I believe PSG have a strong chances of finally claiming the UCL title in 2022-23.

For now, Neymar just needs to focus his effort on the pitch and prove he is still one of the best players in the world in order to get to the World Cup in good form.

I'm backing England's women to win Euro 2022

As the country hosting the tournament, I hope the England women's national team can bring the title home because it's been a long time since the men's team won anything for their country and it's about time.

The women's team play very well, with great technique and I think they have what it takes to win the final against Germany on Sunday.