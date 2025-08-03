Premier League 2025/26 Betting Snapshot: Man Utd and Spurs to be stronger

Man Utd and Spurs odds-on to be back in top 10

Bournemouth, Brentford and Forest expected to go backwards

Crystal Palace may be top-half players at 7/4 2.75

Title favourites all prohibitively short odds

Before you start to examine this market you need to skip the teams at the top of the betting with all the title hopefuls extremely short odds. The Betfair traders clearly not taking any chances on Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Ciy - the trio 1/5001.00 - while Chelsea at 1/401.03 and Newcastle at 1/201.05 will not see much betting business!

We then reach Manchester United and Spurs and while the pair are also short odds-on they are worth reflecting on given both teams' struggles last season.

Man Utd and Spurs will be back in top-half

Manchester United and Tottenham will back in the top half of the table in 2025/26. Both were dismal last season, finishing 15th and 17th respectively, and much better is expected this time around.

Spurs appointed Thomas Frank as manager at the start of the summer and Ruben Amorim, who arrived at United in November, has now had a full preseason to prepare his players for the new campaign.

United are 1/91.11 to finish in the top half and that must be the minimum requirement for Amorim in his first full season. The lack of European football may work in United's favour as they will able to prioritise making progress in the league.

Tottenham are 1/71.14 to be in the top 10 and, again, you would say this is the very least Spurs will want this season. They have the distraction of the Champions League, which they reached by winning the Europa League, but this is a club that finished fifth as recently as two seasons ago.

Forest and Bournemouth to drop into bottom half

If Spurs and United are going to back in the top 10 which teams will drop into the bottom half?

Nottingham Forest nearly made the Champions League last season before a late season drop off saw them slide to seventh. It was still a stunning effort. Can they keep it going this term? Maybe but it's a not sure thing according to the Betfair Sportsbook odds which have Nuno Espirito Santo's men 13/102.30 to finish in the top 10.

Bournemouth 11/82.38 finished ninth after a season of impressive progress under Andoni Iraola. Brentford were 10th in 2024/25 but the departure of manager Thomas Frank, and key players, sees the Bees at 7/24.50 for top 10 - the same price as they are to go down.

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace 7/42.75 will believe they can improve on their 12th-place finish, although their participation in the Europa Conference League could take its toll on Oliver Glasner's squad.