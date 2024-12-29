Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 25/1 scorer tip and 5/2 OddsBoost

Football... Only Better Podcast - Listen to the latest episode now!

Leicester City v Manchester City

Clean sheet adds a generous boost

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won their last four Premier League away games against Leicester without conceding a single goal. In their league history, they've never won five in a row away against an opponent while keeping a clean sheet each time. Indeed, Manchester City have won 19 of their last 20 Premier League games against promoted sides (D1), including each of the last 10 in a row. They last had a longer such winning run between December 2009 and December 2011 (12)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Man City to win & BTTS - No @ 6/42.50

(Recommended bet(s) of the week)

Stake: 33pts

Return: 60.55

P/L: +27.55

ROI: +83%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 163pts

Return: 170.7

P/L: +7.7

ROI: +4.8%