Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 25/1 scorer tip and 5/2 OddsBoost

Leicester City v Manchester City
Clean sheet adds a generous boost
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have won their last four Premier League away games against Leicester without conceding a single goal. In their league history, they've never won five in a row away against an opponent while keeping a clean sheet each time. Indeed, Manchester City have won 19 of their last 20 Premier League games against promoted sides (D1), including each of the last 10 in a row. They last had a longer such winning run between December 2009 and December 2011 (12)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Man City to win & BTTS - No @ 6/42.50
Crystal Palace v Southampton
It's not too late to say Sarr-y
The Opta Stat:
"Ismaïla Sarr has recorded at least two shots on target in three of his last five league games for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, including three against Arsenal in his most recent home outing. Southampton meanwhile, have faced more shots on target than any other side this season."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Ismalia Sarr to have 2 or more shots on target @ 7/42.75
Everton v Nottingham Forest
Ndiaye, will always love you
The Opta Stat:
"Iliman Ndiaye has won at least two fouls in each of his last six league games at Goodison Park for Everton, including four in the most recent game against Chelsea."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Ola Aina to commit 2 or more fouls @ 6/42.50
Fulham v Bournemouth
Back Adams to be fouled
The Opta Stat:
"Tyler Adams has recorded at least three tackles in each of his last three away league appearances for Bournemouth, including five in the most recent such game at Manchester United. Indeed, he has been fouled five times in his last 230 minutes of action."
The Betfair Bet:
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Forster in for another busy afternoon
The Opta Stat:
"Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has made 3+ saves in five of his last seven home Premier League games, including in each of his previous three such matches."
The Betfair Bet:
West Ham United v Liverpool
Back the value of the OddsBoost
The Opta Stat:
"Only Erling Haaland has had more shots on target in the Premier League this season than Mohamed Salah (34), who averages 2.0 per 90 minutes. Jarrod Bowen, meanwhile, sits joint-ninth in the same list with 21, and has hit the target at least once in nine of his last 10 games."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Mo Salah to have 2 or more shots on target & Jarrod Bowen to have 1 or more shots on target @ 5/23.50
Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion
Seagulls to come out Soaring
The Opta Stat:
"Coming into this round of matches, no team has scored the first goal in more different Premier League away games than Brighton this season (7). However, the Seagulls have only gone on to win three of these games (D2 L2)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Brighton to score the opening goal @ 7/52.40
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
Palmer's Premier League Playground at Portman Road
The Opta Stat:
"No player has scored more Premier League goals in 2024 than Cole Palmer, with his 26 strikes also the most of any Chelsea in a single calendar year in the competition's history. Indeed, with seven goals and four assists, Chelsea's Cole Palmer has been involved in 11 goals in his last seven Premier League games against promoted sides, averaging a goal or assist every 54 minutes in this run."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Cole Palmer to both score & assist @ 7/24.50
Manchester United v Newcastle United
Newcastle to make things worse
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester United have now conceded seven set-piece goals in nine matches under Ruben Amorim, including Wolves' opening goal last time out. Newcastle's Fabian Schar meanwhile, has had 16 shots this season, with over half coming from outside the area, and at least two shots in six appearances."
The Betfair Bet:
Brentford v Arsenal
Captain Martin causing choas
The Opta Stat:
"Martin Ødegaard is averaging 1.5 fouls won per game in his last 11 Premier League away appearances for Arsenal, winning two at Crystal Palace."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Martin Odegaard to be fouled 2 or more times @ 16/54.20
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25
Recommended bet(s) of the week
Stake: 33pts
Return: 60.55
P/L: +27.55
ROI: +83%
Overall Column
Stake: 163pts
Return: 170.7
P/L: +7.7
ROI: +4.8%
