Premier League Opta Stats Betting: Back 17/2 assist tip and 4/1 Mo Salah Bet Builder

Manchester City v Everton

We certainly can't be backing conventional City markets

The Opta Stat:

"Erling Haaland has conceded at least two fouls in three of his last six home league games for Manchester City, including two in the most recent such game against Manchester United."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Erling Haaland to commit 2 or more fouls @ 7/24.50



Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Palace's right hand side dynamic duo The Opta Stat: "Daniel Muñoz has been booked in five of his last nine away matches in the Premier League for Crystal Palace, including the most recent such game at Brighton. Indeed, Crystal Palace's Ismaïla Sarr has recorded at least four shots in three of his last four Premier League away games, netting three goals in that period." The Betfair Bet: Back Daniel Munoz to be shown a card & Ismalia Sarr to have 3 or more shots @ 8/19.00 Chelsea v Fulham All sqaure in the posh London derby? The Opta Stat: "Fulham are unbeaten in each of their last nine Premier League London derby matches (W4 D5), since a 1-0 loss at Chelsea in January this year. The Cottagers last had a longer run without a league defeat against fellow London sides between February 1936 and October 1938 (12 games, all in the second tier). Indeed, Fulham are unbeaten in each of their last five Premier League games (W1 D4), with each of the last three finishing level. They last had more consecutive top-flight draws in December/January in 2020-21 (5)." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham or draw in the double chance market @ 17/102.70 Newcastle United v Aston Villa Tielemans has to be targeted The Opta Stat: "Youri Tielemans has created 20 chances away from home in the Premier League this season for Aston Villa, creating at least three chances in four of his last five such games. Indeed, only Cole Palmer and Bulayo Saka have created more chances than the Belgian in the Premier League this season, who has more assists than any other Villa player this season (6)." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Youri Tielemans to assist anytime SBK 17/2 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur Kulu's prices continue to hold The Opta Stat: "Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski has recorded three shots in each of his last two away league games, while he's created at least two chances in four of his last seven such games. Indeed, the Swede has now scored in five straight matches in all competitions." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Dejan Kulusevski to score or assist SBK 13/8 Southampton v West Ham United This just screams the draw The Opta Stat: "Of all teams to have played 10+ Premier League games on Boxing Day, Southampton are the only side with a goal difference of 0 (F26 A26), while West Ham are the only side with an identical win, draw and loss record (W7 D7 L7)." The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw at St Mary's @ 5/23.50 Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United Wolves can beat Man Utd The Opta Stat: "10 of Jørgen Strand Larsen's 17 shots for Wolves at home in the Premier League this season have been on target, registering two shots on target in three of his last four such games. Indeed, Wolves' Goncalo Guedes is averaging a goal or assist every 56 minutes in the Premier League, a better average than any other player (2 goals, 4 assists in 334 minutes." The Betfair Bet: Back Jorgen Strand Larsen to score & Goncalo Guedes to score or assist @ 6/17.00 Liverpool v Leicester City Give Salah what he wants The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have won seven of their 10 wins at Anfield this season whilst keeping a clean sheet, including in matches vs Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen & Man City. Indeed, they have the second best xGA number in the league (16.2), whilst only Everton & Ipswich have a lower xG than Leicester City (17.4). Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has either scored or assisted in each of his last six Premier League games at Anfield for Liverpool (4 goals, 5 assists), and in seven of eight such games this season and has more goals (15) and assists (11) than any other PL player this season." The Betfair Bet: Back Mo Salah to both score & assist, and Liverpool to win-to-nil @ 4/15.00 Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford Seagulls to sting Bees The Opta Stat: "Brighton have scored in each of their last 13 Premier League games, but have also only kept one clean sheet in this run. Indeed, both teams have scored in each of the Seagulls' last nine league games, since a 1-0 win at Newcastle in October. On the other hand, Brentford have won fewer points away from home than any other Premier League side this season (1), while across 2024 as a whole, only Everton (10) have fewer points than the Bees (11, excluding promoted/relegated sides). All the while, only Alexander Isak (10) has scored more Premier League goals this season without any of them coming from the penalty spot than Brentford's Yoane Wissa (9)." The Betfair Bet: Back Yoane Wissa to score in a Brighton win @ 7/18.00 Arsenal v Ipswich Town Jesus has risen once again The Opta Stat: "Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has been involved in 10 goals in his last seven Premier League starts against newly promoted sides (5 goals, 5 assists), whilst he has scored five goals in his last two matches, after netting just once in his first 20 appearances beforehand this season." The Betfair Bet: Recommended Bet Back Gabriel Jesus to score 2 or more goals SBK 9/2 Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -

(Recommended bet(s) of the week)

Stake: 30pts

Return: 60.55

P/L: +30.55

ROI: +102%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 155pts

Return: 167.78

P/L: +12.78

ROI: +8.2%