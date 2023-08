4/1 4.80 Spurs for top four finish after statement win

11/5 3.15 relegation odds should concern Everton

Tottenham are 4/14.80 to finish in the Premier League's top four this season after they began life without Harry Kane by beating Manchester United on Saturday.

In Ange Postecoglou's first home Premier League match in charge Son Heung-min and co. produced a spirited performance to see off a lacklustre United.

The new Tottenham boss has no interest in living in the past or dwelling on disappointments and has shown a desire to move on from the protracted Kane transfer.

Betfair punters like what they see and Spurs are in to 4/14.80 for what would be a first top four finish for three years.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 5/61.84 to finish in the top four which suggests that bettors expect Erik ten Hag's team to recover from an underwhelming start to the season.

They were lucky to scrape a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opener but were exposed by an energetic Tottenham display on Saturday.

Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said last week that the Red Devils need to get their act together quickly but they didn't get the message in time for the Spurs match.

Everton 11/5 for drop after secon defeat

Everton are 11/53.15 to be relegated this season after losing both of their opening two games.

The Toffees were thumped 4-0 by Aston Villa on Sunday in a performance that suggested Sean Dyche's men have learned nothing after narrowly avoiding the drop last season.

Dyche faces a battle if he is to improve their fortunes with the players available to him. Yesterday, he admitted that he could have substituted his entire starting 11 at half-time so poor were their performances.

He will hope the club can bring in players before the transfer window closes. Che Adams is reportedly on his way to Goodison from Southampton to help give the team more of a goal threat. So far, they have failed to score.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Everton are 11/53.15 to be relegated following back-to-back defeats, with Wolves 2/12.94 after they lost again. Also facing a tough season, according to the market, are Sheffield United 2/51.39 and Luton 1/31.32, who are most likely to return to the Championship."

