Premier League Favourites: Where Betfair punters are putting their money this season

Liverpool receive most bets bet far in title race market

Sunderland going straight back down say punters

Reds signing backed to make huge impact in first season

Read our 2025/26 Premier League Ultimate Guide here

Check out our player-by-player guide to the Golden Boot market

Premier League title winner betting - Liverpool most backed

Title favourites Liverpool have received the most bets in the Premier League winner market on Betfair. The Reds are 7/42.75 to be champions again in 2025/26 and have received 34% of bets in the market.

Liverpool are the clear front runners, in terms of bets taken, with Manchester City 3/14.00 the second most popular team in the market with 18%. Arsenal (17%) come just behind City, although the Gunners are the shorter price at 9/43.25.

The other team at single figure odds - Chelsea 9/110.00 - received 14% of the bets as some punters put their faith in the Blues building on their Club World Cup success in 2025/26.

Premier League top 4 finish betting - Bettors back Chelsea

Chelsea have proved so popular in the top four finish market that their odds have shortened from 2/13.00 to 8/131.61. Enzo Maresca's team are on an upward trajectory and after finishing fourth last year bettors are confident they can do at least as well this season.

They received a massive 53% of the bets in the market. Liverpool (10%), Arsenal (10%) and Manchester City (15%) are all shorter odds than Chelsea to finish in the top four.

The other interesting one here is Manchester United. They finished 15th last season but 10% of the bets in the top four market were on the Red Devils who can currently be backed at 4/15.00. They have failed to make the top four in the last two seasons.

Premier League relegation betting - Bad news for Black Cats

Sunderland are back in the big time but not for long, according to bettors, who have placed 42% of bets in the relegation market on the Black Cats. Sunderland grabbed the last place in this season's top flight via the play-offs, after finishing fourth in the Championship.

At 3/101.30 to go down, they are joint favourites with Burnley,although the Clarets (13%) have proved less popular in the market than Brentford 7/24.50 who punters think will suffer for losing Thomas Frank to Tottenham.

Manchester United had a bad season last term but 5% of bets in the relegation market indicate it could get even worse this time. Ruben Amorim's team are 22/123.00 for the drop.

Premier League Golden Boot betting - Isak backed to score wherever he plays

Alexander Isak is the most popular player in Betfair's Premier League Golden Boot market. He has received 13% of the bets and is 7/18.00 to finish top. It is an appealing price for a player who scored 23 in the league last term and may be about to join the champions.

Favourite Erling Haaland 1/12.00 got 9% from punters who are backing him to win the award for the third time in four seasons.

Eight per cent of bets were on last year's winner Mo Salah 4/15.00.

But more popular, with 10% each, were two players who hope to make an impact at their new clubs.

Punters have been quick to back Viktor Gyokeres 15/28.50 since his move to Arsenal was confirmed. They think the Swede will fire in his first season in English football.

Joao Pedro 14/115.00 is just what Chelsea need, according to those who have put their money on the Brazilian to continue his impressive scoring start at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League Play of the Year betting - Wirtz to be a hit say punters

Florian Wirtz will repay Liverpool's faith by putting in a Player of the Year winning season in 2025/26, according to Betfair punters.

A striking 29% of bets in the market have been on the German who is 7/18.00.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer 8/19.00 is the other big contender with 20% of the bets as punters anticipate a big season for the Blues. If they are to challenge for the title then you would expect the England man to be instrumental.

It's a steep drop in the popularity stakes before you get to the third player to receive the most bets. Mo Salah 9/110.00 has 7% as some bettors back another big season for the man who did so much for Liverpool last term.