Premier League countdown continues with double tips

14/1 15.00 for Arsenal to pip City despite Haaland goals

66/1 67.00 for Gunners and Salah longshot

Last season was the first time for 10 years that the Premier League's top goalscorer played for the club that won the title.

It had not happened since Robin van Persie's goals fired Manchester United to their last Premier League title in 2013.

But Erling Haaland's arrival broke the pattern, as he scored 36 in the league and Manchester City sealed a third consecutive title. The Norwegian hit 13 more than Mo Salah and Son Heung-Min managed when they shared the Golden Boot the previous season.

That Haaland did this in his first season in English football is, frankly, terrifying. With the City man 8/111.72 to win the Golden Boot again in 2023/24, many bettors will be tempted to turn their attention to the market on the winner without the Norwegian.

City, likewise, are 8/111.72 to win a record fourth consecutive title after completing the treble last year. But could they be vulernable?

It seems unlikely but it's not impossible. Winning the treble may have been physically and emotionally exhausting.

City were not top of the Premier League for most of 2022/23 and, while they timed their charge to the summit perfectly, they also benefited from Arsenal's collapse. It also helped that we saw an unusally poor showing from Liverpool - the team that pushed City closest in recent seasons.

Arsenal should have grown from their experience last season. Mikel Arteta has bought shrewdly this summer. In Declan Rice, he has acquired an England midfielder who could become indomitable in the centre for the Gunners.

Kai Havertz disappointed for Chelsea but Arteta thinks there is a top class player in there and, after the way the Spaniard revitalised Gabriel Jesus last term, it would be no surprise if he got the German firing.

Arsenal need not be traumatised by missing out on the title. Yes, they blew it after leading for most of the season and going odds-on, but over all they exceeded expectations.

Manchester United and Liverpool both suffered heartbreak before they ended their long wait for a league title. Arsenal must follow suit and use last season's experience as the building block for a second tilt this term. Wiser and stronger, they may get over the line this time.

Back Arsenal/Erling Haaland @ 14/115.00 Bet now

I've made the case for Arsenal winning their first title for 20 years this season and I'm sticking with them as part of my outside bet. The difference is that this time I'm going to take a chance on Haaland having a more difficult second season in the Premier League and instead include Mo Salah to win the Golden Boot.

He's already won it three times. Last season, in a Liverpool side that scraped a fifth place finish, he still scored 19 in the league. He remains a deadly magician and, even with the African Cup of Nations taking him away at the beginning of 2024, he can be a force.

It's a risk, not just in overlooking Haaland, but also working on the basis that Liverpool will be stronger this season. Their midfield is under reconstruction and they have lost Jordan Henderson. However, Alexis Mac Allister is a smart signing from Brighton and there should be more to come.

Cody Gapko and Darwin Nunez will be more experienced in the English top flight this term and that could help Salah thrive.

Back Arsenal and Mo Salah @ 66/167.00 Bet now

Read PFA Premier League Player of the Year: 20/1, 25/1 and 33/1 tips for 2023-24