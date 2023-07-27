</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: PFA Premier League Player of the Year: Top 10 contenders for 2023/24 award Paul Higham
27 July 2023 "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2023-24-tips-and-predictions-and-best-bets-10-pfa-player-of-the-year-contenders-270723-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-27T15:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-27T11:30:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Paul Higham looks at 10 possible contenders for the 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year Award, with a trio of players at bigger prices catching the eye. Alexander-Arnold [20/1] in new midfield role Odegaard and Rice in the mix at Arsenal Fernandes can fire Man Utd at [33/1] for PFA award Erling Haaland is the market leader to be crowned the 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year with bookies believing he can maintain the form he showed during a stellar debut season for Man City. There are plenty of other candidates though, both from within his own all-conquering Man City squad and in the likely challengers for their title this coming season. Arsenal have spent big money, Man Utd will build on getting into the Champions League while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will hope to improve after disappointing seasons. Apart from Riyad Mahrez from Leicester's title-winning season, players from the 'Big Six' have won every award since 1997 and with the possible exception of Newcastle that's probably the way it'll continue. Haaland heavy favourite for PFA award Erling Haaland 9/4 Man City There's not too much to say about Erling Haaland is there after his 36 league goals, three trophies and a hatful of scoring records in his first season - apart from he's just turned 23 so in theory at least should get even better! He's got everything you need in a No.9 and he'll get a load more chances this season, but he's a pretty short favourite and you have to think it'll be tough for him to replicate last season's numbers. Back Haaland @ 9/4 on the Sportsbook Kevin De Bruyne 8/1 Man City No player has won the PFA award more than twice but if anyone can it's Kevin De Bruyne - probably the best player in the league who topped the assist charts again last season with 16. He'll have an extra pre-season getting to know about Haaland so those assist numbers could go up - and if he adds a few more goals this season then he'll again be the name on everyone's lips. He could look a big price if he hits the ground running. Back De Bruyne @ 8/1 on the Sportsbook Harry Kane 11/1 Tottenham Harry Kane probably deserves to have won this at some stage with his continued brilliant scoring returns - with another 30 league goals last season despite all the Tottenham turbulence. That equalled his best league return and if he did it again with an improved Spurs team then he'd have a big shout - but it's exactly where he'll be playing his football next season that's the major doubt. Back Kane @ 11/1 on the Sportsbook Mohamed Salah 12/1 Liverpool Like Kane, Mohamed Salah shone in a dodgy Liverpool team last season with 19 goals and 12 assists - showcasing his underrated value in setting up goals. The Africa Cup of Nations is on again but funnily enough Salah won this award the last time he played in that tournament - when Egypt got all the way to the final. Should he surpass last season's tally this season, and Liverpool force their way back into a title challenge, the gong is only going to one Liverpool player, and that is Salah. Back Salah @ 12/1 on the Sportsbook Bukayo Saka 14/1 Arsenal Arsenal have a few players who could have a chance this season if they launch another big title bid or even better lift the trophy - led by Bukayo Saka. He's kind of a Mo Salah light version in that wide right forward position, with Saka's 14 goals and 11 assists an impressive return but still below Salah's numbers. Just two goals and one assist in his last 10 league games showed he faded down the stretch, but he'll only turn 22 in September so has plenty of improvement left in him. Back Saka @ 14/1 on the Sportsbook Martin Odegaard 20/1 Arsenal Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard was trading as second favourite last season when leading the Gunners on their title charge - with 15 goals and seven assists a cracking return for even an advanced midfielder. The Norwegian looks like a decent leader despite being just 24 and crucially for this particular award he's now showed how good he is to his fellow pros around the league. With Declan Rice coming in to ease any defensive duties Odegaard usually has - he may even be freer to go and create even more for Mikel Arteta's men. Back Odegaard @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook Trent Alexander-Arnold 20/1 Liverpool The price here reflects the possibility of Alexander-Arnold operating in midfield for at least some games - and if he does and can get in that advanced right-sided position he can show he's one of the best in the world in terms of ability on the ball. He had two goals and nine assists in the league last season - with one goal and seven of those assists coming in the last 10 games after Klopp made the tactical switch. A more permanent switch would do wonders - taking away those defensive duties that stifle his creativity and let him use his passing, crossing and shooting ability that only De Bruyne can match. A full season of midfield Trent could be a revelation. Alexander-Arnold @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook Marcus Rashford 20/1 Man Utd We need a couple of Man Utd players in here in case Erik ten Hag can get them into the title race - and Rashford for a spell last season was the best player in the league. The England forward was electric during the middle of the season when he scored 10 goals in 10 league games before he, like Saka, faded down the stretch. From that base, his 17-goal return was probably a few light so a touch more consistency next season in a string United team and he'll be right up there in the thinking of the rest of the league. Defenders certainly hate playing against someone with his pace. Back Rashford @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook Declan Rice 25/1 Arsenal He should possibly be an even bigger price given the competition, but again in what is a vote among the players Declan Rice has plenty of admirers around the league. And if he bolsters that Arsenal defensive line while also adding a few goals and assists going forward then everyone wll know the impact he's had. He'd also take a lot of credit as the missing piece in the puzzle for Arteta should the Gunners go on to win the league - so he's not the worst [25/1] shot in the world. Back Rice @ 25/1 on the Sportsbook Bruno Fernandes 33/1 Man Utd I'm not sure he's captain material after witnessing some of his strops last season, but having the armband for Man Utd certainly gets you noticed. Eight goals and eight assists in the league was way down on the 18 goals and 12 assists he bagged in his second season, but if he can get back to those numbers he's certainly grab some attentions Ten Hag will do well to try and get the Portuguese the ball as often as possible, as there's no doubt he's got super ability in that No.10 role. Back Fernandes @ 33/1 on the Sportsbook Final Verdict First some absentees - I don't see Jack Grealish as much of a threat at [19/1] while Phil Foden is of more interest at [33/1] and I do think he could make a big step up this season, but would you back him to outshine both Haaland and De Bruyne? Me neither. That's the same reason to put lines through [33/1] shot Darwin Nunez, [40/1] chance Luis Diaz and even World Cup winner Alexis Mac Alister at [50/1] even at tempting prices. I don't see one Newcastle player standing out enough - [40/1] shot Bruno Guimarães is their best player but he does a lot of the dirty work that won't get you noticed as much, while [50/1] Son Heung-min's chances rest with Kane's future. There's every chance Haaland bangs in 35+ goals and scoops it up, but of the two City men I'd side with De Bruyne at the bigger price - with only injury the worry with the Belgian as his age creeps up. So for some value picks let's look at Arsenal and their midfield pair of Rice and Odegaard - if the Gunners can win the league or go very close again, then these two will get the plaudits. Odegaard - a bet for Mike Norman in the most assists betting, read his article here - can be unplayable in times but Rice is a leader and right or wrongly his big transfer means that he'll be in players' minds when they're voting next spring - he'll be billed as 'the difference' so I think the Englishman would just pip him. Back Declan Rice to win PFA POTY @ [25/1] Bet now Alexander-Arnold could be anything at Liverpool this season, they'll surely do better than last year and if his production in a midfield/hybrid role is anything like it was in the last 10 games last year then he could have his best year yet - especially if released from defensive duty. Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to win PFA POTY @ [20/1] Bet now And finally, if ten Hag gets a tune out of Man Utd then their captain will have to produce the goods - at a big price. 33/1 Bruno Fernandes is the new Manchester United captain </li> <li> <h3><strong>Fernandes can fire Man Utd at <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b> for PFA award</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>Erling Haaland is the market leader to be crowned the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">2023/24 PFA Player of the Year</a></strong> with bookies believing he can maintain the form he showed during a stellar debut season for Man City.</p><p>There are plenty of other candidates though, both from within his own all-conquering Man City squad and in the likely challengers for their title this coming season.</p><p>Arsenal have spent big money, Man Utd will build on getting into the Champions League while Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will hope to improve after disappointing seasons.</p><p>Apart from Riyad Mahrez from Leicester's title-winning season, players from the 'Big Six' have won every award since 1997 and with the possible exception of Newcastle that's probably the way it'll continue.</p><h2>Haaland heavy favourite for PFA award</h2><p></p><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Erling Haaland 9/4</h3> <h4>Man City</h4> <p>There's not too much to say about Erling Haaland is there after his 36 league goals, three trophies and a hatful of scoring records in his first season - apart from he's just turned 23 so in theory at least should get even better!</p> <p>He's got everything you need in a No.9 and he'll get a load more chances this season, but he's a pretty short favourite and you have to think it'll be tough for him to replicate last season's numbers.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Haaland @ 9/4 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Kevin De Bruyne 8/1</h3> <h4>Man City</h4> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Kevin De Bruyne.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Kevin%20De%20Bruyne-thumb-1280x720-167713-thumb-1280x720-174658.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>No player has won the PFA award more than twice but if anyone can it's Kevin De Bruyne - probably the best player in the league who topped the assist charts again last season with 16.</p> <p>He'll have an extra pre-season getting to know about Haaland so those assist numbers could go up - and if he adds a few more goals this season then he'll again be the name on everyone's lips.</p> <p>He could look a big price if he hits the ground running.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back De Bruyne @ 8/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Harry Kane 11/1</h3> <h4>Tottenham</h4> <p>Harry Kane probably deserves to have won this at some stage with his continued brilliant scoring returns - with another 30 league goals last season despite all the Tottenham turbulence.</p> <p>That equalled his best league return and if he did it again with an improved Spurs team then he'd have a big shout - but it's exactly where he'll be playing his football next season that's the major doubt.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Kane @ 11/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Mohamed Salah 12/1</h3> <h4>Liverpool</h4> <p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for Thumbnail image for salah-liverpool-1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/ad2b84623396304fa24111037ee8bc920ca30c39-thumb-1280x720-183333-thumb-1280x720-185028-thumb-1280x720-186108.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p> <p>Like Kane, Mohamed Salah shone in a dodgy Liverpool team last season with 19 goals and 12 assists - showcasing his underrated value in setting up goals.</p> <p>The Africa Cup of Nations is on again but funnily enough Salah won this award the last time he played in that tournament - when Egypt got all the way to the final.</p> <p>Should he surpass last season's tally this season, and Liverpool force their way back into a title challenge, the gong is only going to one Liverpool player, and that is Salah.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Salah @ 12/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bukayo Saka 14/1</h3> <h4>Arsenal</h4> <p>Arsenal have a few players who could have a chance this season if they launch another big title bid or even better lift the trophy - led by Bukayo Saka.</p> <p>He's kind of a Mo Salah light version in that wide right forward position, with Saka's 14 goals and 11 assists an impressive return but still below Salah's numbers.</p> <p>Just two goals and one assist in his last 10 league games showed he faded down the stretch, but he'll only turn 22 in September so has plenty of improvement left in him.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Saka @ 14/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Martin Odegaard 20/1</h3> <h4>Arsenal</h4> <p>Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard was trading as second favourite last season when leading the Gunners on their title charge - with 15 goals and seven assists a cracking return for even an advanced midfielder.</p> <p>The Norwegian looks like a decent leader despite being just 24 and crucially for this particular award he's now showed how good he is to his fellow pros around the league.</p> <p>With Declan Rice coming in to ease any defensive duties Odegaard usually has - he may even be freer to go and create even more for Mikel Arteta's men.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Odegaard @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Trent Alexander-Arnold 20/1</h3> <h4>Liverpool</h4> <p>The price here reflects the possibility of Alexander-Arnold operating in midfield for at least some games - and if he does and can get in that advanced right-sided position he can show he's one of the best in the world in terms of ability on the ball.</p> <p>He had two goals and nine assists in the league last season - with one goal and seven of those assists coming in the last 10 games after Klopp made the tactical switch.</p> <p>A more permanent switch would do wonders - taking away those defensive duties that stifle his creativity and let him use his passing, crossing and shooting ability that only De Bruyne can match.</p> <p>A full season of midfield Trent could be a revelation.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Alexander-Arnold @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Marcus Rashford 20/1</h3> <h4>Man Utd</h4> <p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/rashford-manutd-2023-thumb-1280x720-180096.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Thumbnail image for rashford-manutd-2023.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/05/rashford-manutd-2023-thumb-1280x720-180096-thumb-1280x720-187554.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p> <p>We need a couple of Man Utd players in here in case Erik ten Hag can get them into the title race - and Rashford for a spell last season was the best player in the league.</p> <p>The England forward was electric during the middle of the season when he scored 10 goals in 10 league games before he, like Saka, faded down the stretch.</p> <p>From that base, his 17-goal return was probably a few light so a touch more consistency next season in a string United team and he'll be right up there in the thinking of the rest of the league.</p> <p>Defenders certainly hate playing against someone with his pace.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Rashford @ 20/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Declan Rice 25/1</h3> <h4>Arsenal</h4> <p>He should possibly be an even bigger price given the competition, but again in what is a vote among the players Declan Rice has plenty of admirers around the league.</p> <p>And if he bolsters that Arsenal defensive line while also adding a few goals and assists going forward then everyone wll know the impact he's had.</p> <p>He'd also take a lot of credit as the missing piece in the puzzle for Arteta should the Gunners go on to win the league - so he's not the worst <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> shot in the world.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Rice @ 25/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bruno Fernandes 33/1</h3> <h4>Man Utd</h4> <p>I'm not sure he's captain material after witnessing some of his strops last season, but having the armband for Man Utd certainly gets you noticed.</p> <p>Eight goals and eight assists in the league was way down on the 18 goals and 12 assists he bagged in his second season, but if he can get back to those numbers he's certainly grab some attentions</p> <p>Ten Hag will do well to try and get the Portuguese the ball as often as possible, as there's no doubt he's got super ability in that No.10 role.</p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Fernandes @ 33/1 on the Sportsbook</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><h2>Final Verdict</h2><p></p><p>First some absentees - I don't see Jack Grealish as much of a threat at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="20.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">19/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20.00</span></b></a> while Phil Foden is of more interest at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a> and I do think he could make a big step up this season, but would you back him to outshine both Haaland and De Bruyne? Me neither.</p><p>That's the same reason to put lines through <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a> shot Darwin Nunez, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a> chance Luis Diaz and even World Cup winner Alexis Mac Alister at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a> even at tempting prices.</p><p>I don't see one Newcastle player standing out enough - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="41.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">40/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41.00</span></b></a> shot Bruno <span>Guimarães </span>is their best player but he does a lot of the dirty work that won't get you noticed as much, while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205"><b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b></a> Son Heung-min's chances rest with Kane's future.</p><p>There's every chance Haaland bangs in 35+ goals and scoops it up, but of the two City men I'd side with De Bruyne at the bigger price - with only injury the worry with the Belgian as his age creeps up.</p><p>So for some value picks let's look at Arsenal and their midfield pair of Rice and Odegaard - if the Gunners can win the league or go very close again, then these two will get the plaudits.</p><p>Odegaard - a bet for Mike Norman in the most assists betting, <strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-assists-tips-de-bruyne-the-right-fav-but-salah-the-best-bet-190723-200.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">read his article here</a></strong> - can be unplayable in times but Rice is a leader and right or wrongly his big transfer means that he'll be in players' minds when they're voting next spring - he'll be billed as 'the difference' so I think the Englishman would just pip him.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Declan Rice to win PFA POTY @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>Alexander-Arnold could be anything at Liverpool this season, they'll surely do better than last year and if his production in a midfield/hybrid role is anything like it was in the last 10 games last year then he could have his best year yet - especially if released from defensive duty.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Trent Alexander-Arnold to win PFA POTY @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>And finally, if ten Hag gets a tune out of Man Utd then their captain will have to produce the goods - at a big price.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Bruno Fernandes to win PFA POTY @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/pfa-player-of-the-year-2023-24/924.369201205">Back Trent Alexander-Arnold for 2023/24 PFA Player of the Year @ <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b><br><a 