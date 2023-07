Six bets for Premier League from evens to 33/1 34.00

Manchester clubs to compete for title

Newcastle to be pushed out of top four

The Premier League becomes more compeitive every years and there are no longer any guarantees that the traditional 'Big Six' will finish in these places.

Newcastle and Brighton were the surprise packages last season and managed to finish fourth and sixth respectively after they capitalised on a dreadful season for Chelsea and Tottenham.

Can the Magpies and the Seagulls continue to disrupt the traditional top six? Only time will tell but I think both will finish lower than they did in the 22/23 season.

Champions - Manchester City

The treble winners are considered one the best assembled groups of players ever and they are guided by one of the greatest managers on earth in Pep Guardiola. They are guaranteed for the top four, barring any possible points deductions from their Financial Fair Play case.

They are odds-on favourites for the title at 1.9110/11 on the Betfair Exchange and have featured in the top four in every season since 2011/12.

Runners-up - Manchester Utd

Manchester United finishing third and winning their first trophy in six years was a fantastic first season for Erik ten Hag. Despite their awful start, the manager made some big calls in dropping captain Harry Maguire and forcing out Cristiano Ronaldo.

More recently, the manger has been ruthless in letting one of the clubs' greatest goalkeepers David De Gea leave. In his place, United signed Inter Milan's Andre Onana who is considered better with his feet and more suited to the system that Ten Hag wants to implement.

The main issue United had last season was the lack of goals, only scoring 58 times (lowest of any top six team), although they will likely sign a new striker this summer.

If they get their top target in the striking position, keep clean sheets like last season and the young stars like Alejandro Garnacho continue to improve, United can go one place better and finish second.

3rd - Arsenal

Arsenal dared to dream and at one point went odds-on to win the title but ultimately came second in 2022/23.

Mikel Arteta has made decent signings in the summer with the addition of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice which should be small improvement on Granit Xhaka, and they seem to fit in well with the young squad.

I don't expect Arsenal to be involved in a title race this year, but the fans should be happy with a place in the top four in back-to-back seasons.

4th - Liverpool

Liverpool suffered many injuries last season and Jurgen Klopp couldn't get his best 11 out on the field for most of the campaign. They came with a late rally in the tail end of last season but just missed out on fourth.

With everyone back fit, the addition of midfielders Alexis McAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai and the possibility of Trent Alexander Arnold playing in midfield, they can improve on their fifth place finish. It won't be easy, however, as they have Thursday night Europa League football to contend with.

5th - Chelsea

Chelsea had a terrible season last year, finishing 12th, scoring only 38 goals and ending with a goal difference of -9. They can't surely finish any lower this season.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has trimmed the squad and kept the players that will suit his style. The small positive about coming 12th last season is that, without European football, Pochettino has more time to practice with the team on the training ground.

There is going to be no pressure to win the league, which will also help Pochettino bed in, and I can see them finishing fifth, which would be something to build on for the season after.

6th - Newcastle

The Magpies overachieved last season in coming fourth. They may have hit the heights too soon, and their squad may be challenged with mid-week Champions League football.

Their 14 draws in 2022/23 were good enough to get them top into the top four and suffering only five defeats - the same as Man City - was impressive. However, some of those draws this season may turn to defeats.

The bigger clubs have made better signings, Newcastle will have to take more risks to win games to get into the top four, and I believe they will finish in sixth.

