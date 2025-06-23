Next Brentford Manager: Betting suspended with Keith Andrews heavy odds-on

Keith Andrews favourite before betting suspended

Coach expected to succeed Thomas Frank in top job

Brentford to be relegated in 2025/26 is 9/2 5.50

It looks more likely than even that Keith Andrews will succeed Thomas Frank as the Brentford manager after betting on the west London hotseat was suspended by Betfair.

Andrews was the odds-on favourite and had been fancied by punters ever since Thomas Frank's departure to Tottenham was confirmed two weeks ago.

The departing Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou was linked with the Brentford vacancy but that is no longer a possibility.

Talks between the Irishman and the Bees officials are reportedly advancing and he could be confirmed in the role soon.

Can Brentford kick on under Keith Andrews?

Brentford finished 10th in the Premier League in 2024/25 and it will be fascinating to see if Andrews can build on Frank's achievements.

Bees fans will not appreciate being told that their team is 9/25.50 to be relegated from the Premier League next season.

With the Frank era over, however, they are entering unchartered territory as the Dane got them promoted to the top flight and, in three seasons, established them as a midtable force.

Losing a manager who enjoyed significant success is always an uncertain moment for any club. Now Andrews, who worked as Brentford's set-piece coach since last summer, is expected to step up and become the manager.

He was praised this season for his role in the club's goalscoring, as they often struck early at home in the Premier League.

Brentford have been impressed by Andrews and, if reports are correct, are confident that he can help them reach even greater heights than they enjoyed under Frank.

Their first game of the 2025/25 Premier League campaign will be away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday 16 August.