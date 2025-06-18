Premier League 2025/26 Season Fixtures: Man Utd v Arsenal the highlight as champions host Cherries

Champions Liverpool start at home against Liverpool

Man Utd v Arsenal highlights opening weekend

The 2025/26 Premier League fixtures have been released, with Manchester United v Arsenal the standout contest from the opening weekend of the season, as champions Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield and Leeds face Everton in the opening Monday Night Football of the season.

Sunderland's first game back in the Premier League is at home against West Ham, while Burnley face a trip to Thomas Frank's Tottenham to mark their opening game back in the big league.

FA Cup winners Crystal Palace visit UEFA Conference League winners Chelsea while Nottingham Forest host a Brentford side who've not yet lost an opening day fixture in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola will take his Man City side to Molineux for the Saturday evening kick-off against Wolves as they look to bounce back from a substandard season.

Premier League 2025/26 opening day fixtures

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday August 16



Aston Villa vs Newcastle 12.30pm

Brighton vs Fulham 3pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford 3pm

Sunderland vs West Ham 3pm

Tottenham vs Burnley 3pm

Wolves vs Manchester City 5.30pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace 2pm (Sky Sports)

Manchester United vs Arsenal 4.30pm (Sky Sports)

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton 8pm (Sky Sports)

Premier League title & relegation odds

Champions Liverpool at the 15/82.88 favourites to defend their Premier League title although they face a tough start as they travel to Newcastle for their second game, followed by a huge showdown with title runners-up Arsenal at Anfield at the end of August.

Arne Slot's side go to Burnley before the first Merseyside derby of the season takes place with Everton visiting Anfield - and with Palace, Man Utd and Chelsea to follow we'll know a lot about how Florian Wirtz has settled to life in the Premier League and if the Reds do look capable of repeating last season's success.

Three-time runners up Arsenal are 5/23.50 to finally win the Premier League but Mikel Arteta has been handed an even rougher ride to begin the campaign - with Opta listing the Gunners as having the second-toughest opening schedule behind only Man Utd.

Arsenal do have three of their first five at home at the Emirates, with Leeds the first visitors, but they then go to Liverpool before hosting Nottingham Forest and Manchester City.

Speaking of City, they're 9/43.25 second-favourites to regain the Premier League title after making plenty of new signings and with what Opta say is an easier opening slate, although is doesn't look like it when it includes a Manchester derby and visit to Arsenal - with Wolves away followed by Tottenham (H), Brighton (A), Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A).

Newcastle are next best in a market the bookies think is a three-horse race, with Eddie Howe's men 16/117.00 to win the Premier League with Chelsea 20/121.00, Man Utd 28/129.00 and Aston Villa and Tottenham both 50/151.00.

Premier League relegation odds

Promoted sides are finding it increasingly difficult to survive, hence why our three newcomers are favourites to head right back down to the Championship - as Sunderland are 2/91.22 relegation favourites, Burnley are 7/201.35 and Leeds given the best chance of survival but still 8/111.73.

The Black Cats may fancy getting off to a winning start, as they face a West Ham side that's lost the most Premier League opening day games (16) and conceded the most goals (50) so an early quotes of 15/82.88 for Sunderland to beat the Hammers may be worth looking at.

A big battle at Turf Moor against Burnley follows for Sunderland, before they host Brentford and Aston Villa either side of a trip to Crystal Palace as they avoid any of the real big boys and could get a half decent start.

Burnley haven't been so luck as Scott Parker's side may need three points against Sunderland as after that game they then face Man Utd (A), champions Liverpool (H) and Nottingham Forest (H).

Leeds face a really tough opening three games, hosting Everton before Arsenal away and Newcastle at home - and if they do struggle then Daniel Farke's men will have to go and get something back-to-back away games at Fulham and Wolves.

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 Premier League season?

The new Premier League season will kick-off with a night game at Anfield as Liverpool host Bournemouth on Friday August 15, with the final day of the season being staged on Sunday May 24 2026.

No games have been scheduled for Boxing Day, with a full round of EFL games expected, but the Premier League says that games scheduled for Saturday December 27 could be moved to Boxing Day to be shown live on TV.

The Premier League says it has also tried to help teams around the festive period with no side being asked to play two games in less than 48 hours between December 27-30, while each club has a home game on either December 27 of January 3, with travel to away games in between reduced.