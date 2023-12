Newcastle have won eight out of nine at home

Kieran Trippier can lay on another goal in a 7/2 4.50 BB

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Tuesday December 26, 12:30

Amazon Prime Video

Newcastle easy to predict

Last season when finishing fourth and grabbing a Champions League spot, Newcastle were a threat both at home and away. They won 39 of their 71 points at St. James' Park and 32 on the road. A pretty even split.

But in the current campaign, the contrast in their home and away form seems be getting more and more exaggerated.

A 1-0 loss at Luton represented a sixth Premier League defeat on their travels, giving Eddie Howe's men a miserable away record of W1 D2 L6. Bizarrely the one road win was by 8-0, thus explaining why their away goal difference doesn't look that bad: F14 A18.

But at St. James' Park they've been superb. The Magpies have won eight of their nine matches, scored 22 goals and conceded just four. Half of those were to Liverpool's Darwin Nunez in a mad ending.

With Liverpool (away) and Manchester City (home) their first two Premier League opponents in January, this is a golden chance to improve that home record even further and it's one I fully expect them to take.

Bad start for new boss Nuno

Full credit to Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke after his hat-trick made it a losing start for Nuno Espírito Santo but the new Nottingham Forest boss can consider himself unlucky after the Trees were reduced to 10 men after just 20 minutes following a contentious second yellow card for Willy Boly.

Despite being a man down, Forest took the lead and later equalised at 2-2 to show that there was plenty of energy and fight in the team despite the popular Steve Cooper being given his marching orders.

One thing Cooper never really sorted out was away form and Boxing Day will be the first glimpse we'll get of whether Nuno can change things.

They did manage a 1-1 draw in what would prove Cooper's last away game but Forest have now lost six of their last seven games in the Premier League and with Luton and Burnley perking up, the visitors head to Newcastle just two points above the drop zone.

Hosts worth a look on the handicaps

Newcastle are just 1.548/15 on the exchange to record their ninth home Premier League win out of 10, while Forest are 7.413/2 to return south with all three points. The Draw is 4.57/2.

Looking at Newcastle's home results against teams outside the top eight since late September, they've beaten Burnley 2-0, Crystal Palace 4-0, Chelsea 4-1 and Fulham 3-0.

That suggests there's scope here to visit the handicap markets where Newcastle -1 is priced at 7/52.40 with the Sportsbook.

Newcastle -2 would have landed in three of those above four matches so that too has appeal at 7/24.50.

Trippier can set up another

Much has been made of Kieran Trippier's dip in form due to fatigue but he's only played the full 90 once in his last three games. The England full-back saw just 63 minutes of action against Milan and a single half against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

He had decent energy in the second 45 minutes at Luton and I'm happy to give him a go here in the assist market.

Trippier has set up seven goals in the Premier League this season, putting him joint top of that particular chart.

And if we use the filter of home games (in all comps), the former Atletico Madrid man has four assists in his last eight appearances at St. James' Park.

On those numbers, the 2/13.00 for an anytime assist looks worth a go. Let's face it, he has plenty of big targets to aim at when Newcastle have set-pieces and he's always a threat from open play.

Trippier to assist and Newcastle to win by two goals or more pays around 7/24.50 on the Bet Builder.

