Reds' summer to get even worse?

Salah sulks after being subbed

Price shortened from 7/2 4.40 to 3/1 3.95

Mohamed Salah is 3/13.95 to move to a Saudi Pro League club this summer, having been 7/24.40 on Tuesday evening.

In a sign that Liverpool's tricky transfer window could get even worse before it closes, there were reports on Wednesday that the Egyptian was seriously considering a move.

Salah was obviously angry on Sunday when Jurgen Klopp substituted him in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

It was out of character for a forward who usually plays with a smile and reignited speculation that he could follow Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in swapping Merseyside for the Kingdom.

Losing Salah would be huge blow for Klopp

Liverpool have missed out on transfer targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the past few days. Losing Salah would be a hammer blow and would see their top four finish odds of 1.774/5 drift on the Betfair Exchange.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Mohamed Salah could be the latest high-profile footballer to move to Saudi Arabia amid reported interest from Al-Ittihad.

"Liverpool have already lost captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi clubs and odds on Salah to follow in his former teammates' footsteps have been slashed to 3/1 from 7/2 overnight."

