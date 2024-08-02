Marc Guehi Transfer Betting: Newcastle 1/1 favourites to sign England defender
Get the latest odds on Marc Guehi's potential summer transfer after Newcastle emerged as favourites to sign the England star...
Newcastle evens to sign Guehi from Crystal Palace
Liverpool next in the betting at 4/15.00
Newcastle are evens on the Betfair Sportsbook to sign Marc Guehi after reports that the north east club are in talks with Crystal Palace to sign the defender.
Newcastle lead race to sign Guehi
The 24-year-old had an excellent season for the Eagles and was arguably England's best player at Euro 2024, stepping in for the injured Harry Maguire and establishing himself as a key player.
He was bound to attract interest from some of the Premier League's top clubs and the Magpies appear to have swooped first.
Latest odds on Liverpool, Arsenal or Chelsea signing Guehi
Liverpool were the initial favourites and they may yet be interested as new manager Arne Slot seeks to strengthen the Reds' defence. A move to Anfield for Guehi is 4/15.00.
Then there is Arsenal 9/25.50 who could see a defensive reinforcement of Guehi's calibre as crucial their bid to go one better than last season and win the Premier League. They are 7/42.75 second favourites to win the title.
If Guehi wants to stay in London then perhaps he would also consider a move back to Chelsea, who are 6/17.00 to sign him, if they make an offer for him. As reported yesterday, the Blues are bidding to sharpen their attack but adding strength at the back could also be a priority for new boss Enzo Maresca.
The reports about Newcastle's talks with Palace come, of course, at the same time as Eddie Howe remains in contention to become England's next manager.
The Newcastle boss is 9/25.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to succeed Gareth Southgate as the national team manager.
Whether he gets the England job or stays at Newcastle, Howe could end up working with Guehi soon.
