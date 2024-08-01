Chelsea Transfer Betting: Osimhen 2/5 to sign and Gallagher 4/11 to leave for Atletico

Gallagher backed to join Atletico

Blues could get striker Osimhen

New boss Maresca starts to shape squad

Chelsea's transfer window is about to go into overdrive, according to the latest Betfair Sportsbook odds, which indicate that Conor Gallagher will leave for Atletico Madrid and Victor Osimhen join from Napoli.

New manager Enzo Maresca wants to tailor the squad to his needs and there look set to be arrivals and departures at Stamford Bridge before the Blues kick off their season at home to Manchester City two weeks from this Sunday.

Conor Gallagher odds-on to sign for Atletico Madrid

First up, the England midfielder's time at the club looks likely to be coming to an end and a move to the Spanish capital appears imminent.

Gallagher is 4/111.36 to be wearing Atletico's red and white next season after football transfers expert Fabrizio Romano claimed Chelsea had accepted the Madrid club's offer of around 40m euros.

He also said the west Londoners had offered Gallagher a new contract earlier this summer but the player turned it down. Chelsea reportedly accepted a bid from Aston Villa in June but Gallagher said no to that potential move.

The 24-year-old's future has been subject to speculation for the past two summers. He established himself as a key player for Chelsea last season, and started one game for England at Euro 2024, but his time with the Blues appears to be reaching its end.

There will be fans who feel disappointed to see Gallagher leave but the club appear to have concluded that he will not sign a new contract.

Osimhen to choose Chelsea over PSG

Osimhen has been on the radar of Europe's top clubs ever since he helped Napoli win Serie A a couple of season's ago.

The 25-year-old has been agitating for a move and new boss Antonio Conte would be happy to sell him and bring in Romelu Lukaku as replacement - the Belgian is 2/51.40 to join - and the Betfair Sportsbook odds say Chelsea will win the race.

They are 2/51.40 to sign Osimhen this summer even though Paris Saint-Germain 3/14.00 are said to be interested too.

PSG can offer the Nigerian Champions League football, whereas Chelsea will play in the Europa League in 2024/25, bu bettors are still backing a move to the English capital over the French.