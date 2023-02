You could get your money back as a free bet on the Exchange

Barca draw shows United's progress

There aren't many teams who manage to score against Barcelona at all these days, let alone grab multiple goals, but Manchester United did just that in the Europa League on Thursday, playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Camp Nou.

Erik ten Hag's side played with real adventure at Camp Nou, and his battle of minds with Xavi produced an intriguing tactical tussle.

As is so often the case, Marcus Rashford was at the heart of United's best attacking work.

The England forward scored an excellent equaliser in the second half, rifling a low shot past the in-form Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and it was a typical burst of pace down the by-line from Rashford that forced a clumsy Jules Koundé own goal.

Rashford has scored 25 goals in 40 games for club and country this term, including 14 goals in his last 16 matches.

After Manchester City's 3-1 win at Arsenal in midweek, United find themselves in a title race with 15 matches left, whether they are prepared to admit it or not.

The Red Devils are five points behind City and Arsenal, although the Gunners do have a game in hand. United have already played City and Arsenal twice, and their upcoming trip to Anfield to face Liverpool could be another good test of their credentials.

Antony, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial are all likely to miss the game with injury, while Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is still suspended.

January business has kickstarted Foxes

It's been a jarring and difficult season for Leicester City. A club that has defied all football logic to win the Premier League and FA Cup in recent years, not to mention securing back-to-back top-five finishes, has finally suffered the predictable effects of sporting gravity.

The Foxes looked to be in serious relegation danger just a few weeks ago, but back-to-back wins (4-2 at Aston Villa and 4-1 against Tottenham) have eased the tension.

Some smart recruitment in January has given Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers fresh options. Brazilian winger Tete has already caught the eye, and has the potential to light up the league.

Australian international centre-back Harry Souttar impressed at the World Cup for the Socceroos, while 20-year-old Dane Victor Kristiansen has arrived with plenty of game time under his belt from his time at Copenhagen.

Tete's arrival as a genuine winger allows England schemer James Maddison to move into the centre, and he continues to be an excellent Premier League performer.

The former Norwich star has delivered nine goals and five assists in 16 Premier League appearances this term, and he has been involved in at least one goal in five of his last eight games.

Leicester's away form is strong of late, with four wins from their last six Premier League road trips. They have scored at least twice in all of those victories.

Rodgers must decide whether to change a winning team - midfielder Papy Mendy scored his first ever PL goal last weekend against Tottenham and played superbly, but the recovery of Youri Tielemans from a minor calf injury could see the Belgian get the nod.

United fair favourites, but goals the route to profit

Given that ten Hag's team have won eight of their last ten Premier League games at Old Trafford, then 1.664/6 for a United win is a perfectly reasonable price.

However, the hosts have just got back from a draining trip to Catalunya, while Leicester have had a free week and are on a high after their recent burst of positive form.

Instead of looking to the Match Odds market, I'll go for goals here by using the Sportsbook's Bet Builder.

I'll back Over 2.5 Goals, BTTS and both Marcus Rashford and Kelechi Iheanacho to have a shot on target at a combined price of 3.32.

Back Over 2.5 goals, BTTS & Rashford and Iheanacho to have 1+ shots on target @ 3.3

16 of Leicester's last 25 Premier League games have seen an Over 2.5 Goals bet land, while 18 of United's last 30 competitive matches have featured three goals or more, including nine of the last 11 at Old Trafford.

Rashford is in stellar form, while Iheanacho has been a man reborn of late.

The Nigerian is averaging 1.22 shots on target per 90 in the Premier League this term (according to FBref.com), and he has delivered three goals and three assists across his last three competitive matches.

If you simply want to back either Rashford or Iheanacho in the To Score market, Rashford is 2.56/4, while Iheanacho is 3.65. Given his current form, I simply can't ignore Rashford at that price.

Back Rashford to score anytime @ 2.5

Back Over 2.5 goals on the Betfair Exchange

Over 2.5 goals is currently priced at 1.645/8 and here are some reasons why we picked this market for the game.

Manchester United have scored in each of their last 27 Premier League games against Leicester

Only Southampton & Bournemouth have conceded more PL goals this season than Leicester City (38)

Leicester have won their last two league games 4-1 & 4-2, despite conceding first in each. They've netted more across their last two games (8) then they had in their previous eight games combined (7).

Leicester City's away games this season have produced 46 goals (21F, 25A), at least five more goals than any other side on their travels.

Manchester United's last five Premier League home games at Old Trafford have seen Over 2.5 goals.

Over in our Opta piece, we've gone for both teams to score in both halves at 10/1, so we fully expect goals at Old Trafford.

