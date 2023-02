Use the Bet Builder to boost Chelsea from 4/11 to 3/1

Brighton & Fulham a perfect scenario for Mitrovic @ 7s

Let's back Haaland to repeat at 9/1?

Recent form suggests Old Trafford can serve up 10/1 punt

Aston Villa v Arsenal PLs top away performers The Opta Stat: "Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has kept more away clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (7). Indeed, the last 'keeper to keep more shutouts on the road for the Gunners in a single league campaign was Jesns Lehmann in 2003-04 (8), the last time Arsenal won the title." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal to win to nil @ 23/10



Brentford v Crystal Palace Points shared in West London The Opta Stat: "All three Premier League meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace have been drawn. Only three fixtures in the competition have ever seen the first four meetings end level - Arsenal vs QPR, Bournemouth vs Watford and Southampton vs Stoke." The Betfair Bet: Back the draw on the Betfair Exchange @ 3.6 13/5



Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham Mitro's in the sky with Seagulls The Opta Stat: "Including penalties, no side has scored more goals from set-piece situations this season than Fulham (15), while Brighton have conceded a league-high share 46.4% of their goals from set-pieces (13/28). Indeed, against no side has Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic scored more Premier League goals than he has against Brighton, netting four times in five appearances against the Seagulls." The Betfair Bet: Back Mitrovic to score & have 1+ shots on target in each half @ 7/1



Chelsea v Southampton A game for it to finally click for Potter? The Opta Stat: "Southampton have kept just one clean sheet in their last 28 Premier League matches, a 1-0 away win at Bournemouth in October. Their last clean sheet against a side that wasn't newly-promoted to the division that season was in April 2022 at home to Arsenal, a 1-0 win." The Betfair Bet: Back Joao Felix to score, Chelsea to win & a goal in each half @ 3/1



Everton v Leeds United Dyche is surprising, Firpo is not The Opta Stat: "Everton manager Sean Dyche has never beaten Leeds in the Premier League in four previous meetings, all whilst as Burnley manager (D1 L3), despite beating each og the other 30 teams has has come up against in the top-flight. Looking at Leeds, their full-back Junior Firpo has been booked 13 times in his 30 Premier League appearances and is averaging a card every 155 minutes, the worst ratio of any player to play ar least 2,000 minutes in the competition's history." The Betfair Bet: Back Junior Firpo to be booked and Leeds double chance @ 3/1

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City Erling more history? The Opta Stat: "Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in Man City's 6-0 win over Nottingham Forest in August. The only player to have scored a hat-trick in both fixtures against a side in a season in Premier League history is Emmanuel Adebayor for Arsenal vs Derby in 2007-08." The Betfair Bet: Back Erling Haaland to score a hat-trick @ 9/1



Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth Pick Unders over Overs The Opta Stat: "Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games against newly-promoted sides (W3 D4) since a 2-0 home loss to Brentford in September last season. Their three such games this season have produced just one goal (0-0 v B'mouth & Fulham and 1-0 v Forest). Indeed, Wolves have scored just seven goals in the second half of Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side." The Betfair Bet: Back under 1.5 goals in the match @ 11/5



Newcastle United v Liverpool Newcastle run to end? The Opta Stat: "Since losing 2-1 to Liverpool in August, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games, their joint-longest run without defeat in their league history. However, this is the first time Newcastle are facing Liverpool in the Premier League whilst at least five places above the Reds since September 2006, when 15th places Liverpool beat 9th placed Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield. Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has six goals in his last 10 Premier League games against Newcastle." The Betfair Bet: Back Salah to score in a Liverpool win @ over 7/2

Manchester United v Leicester City Two sides amongst the goals The Opta Stat: "Leicester are looking to win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2021, while they've scored more goals in these two victories (8) than they had in their previoys eight league games combined (7). Manchester United, meanwhile, have scored in each of their last 27 Premier League games against Leicester." The Opta Stat: Back both teams to score in both halves @ 10/1