Barcelona sit top of La Liga

Rashford remains in stunning form

Barcelona v Manchester United

Thursday 16 February, 17:45

Live on BT Sport 2

Barca are pulling the right levers

The summer was dominated by talk of Barcelona's risky financial strategy, a rebuild on steroids aimed at firing the Catalans back to the top of the global game.

Television rights were partially sold off in a bid to ease cost controls, and as it turned out, Barca president Joan Laporta was able to attract a whole host of star recruits.

Robert Lewandowski was prised out of Bayern Munich, Raphinha arrived from Leeds and Sevilla defender Jules Koundé chose Catalunya over Chelsea.

Serie A title winner Franck Kessié was recruited from Milan, while Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen came in from Chelsea.

Although Lewandowski has predictably been a huge hit, it's ironically some of the players who were already on the books who have shone the brightest.

Spanish youngsters Pedri and Gavi have been outstanding in midfield, Ronald Araujo has been a rock in defence, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is arguably in the form of his life.

Barca have conceded a paltry seven goals in 21 games, but their Infogol Expected Goals Against figure of 19.2 suggests ter Stegen has dug his team out of trouble on several occasions.

Barcelona have gone 11 points clear at the top of La Liga, and although champions and closest challengers Real Madrid have a game in hand, it would take a major collapse for Xavi's team to fail to lift the Spanish title.

As a result, Barca have the scope to really push for the Europa League crown. They were a little unfortunate to go out of the Champions League in the group stage, as they finished behind both Bayern and Inter in a tight group.

Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets are still out injured, but in Busquets' absence, Frenkie de Jong has been performing exceptionally well as part of a reshaped midfield. Xavi is expected to select his strongest possible team.

Ten Hag facing stiff test

There's no doubt that Manchester United have made swift progress in new coach Erik ten Hag's first season.

They have reached the League Cup final, they are still alive in Europe and in the FA Cup, and the Red Devils are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Given that ten Hag lost his first two league games in charge, it has been quite the turnaround.

No-one encapsulates the reversal of fortune quite like England forward Marcus Rashford.

Bothered by persistent injury and low on confidence after a loss of form, Rashford was by no means guaranteed to be a key part of ten Hag's masterplan at Old Trafford, but the Manchester-born striker has found arguably the best form of his career to date.

Rashford has rattled in 24 goals for club and country this season, and since the World Cup he has found the net 13 times in 15 games.

However, there is still work to do. United have only scored 38 Premier League goals in 23 matches, a record that's inferior to Tottenham and Brighton, and they have struggled to progress the ball effectively at times since the injury to gifted midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Unless Rashford's future is as a dedicated centre-forward, it seems United will have to invest heavily in an elite striker in the summer.

Eriksen remains on the sidelines alongside Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek. Lisandro Martinez and recent signing Marcel Sabitzer are both suspended.

Barca too short to be exciting

Barcelona were as short as 1.75/7 in the Match Odds market, and even though that price has since moved out to 1.824/5, it's still not overly appealing.

Barca have won a lot of games by small margins this season (they have won by a one-goal margin 11 times in all competitions this term), and their impressive defensive record has been given a slightly false sheen by some incredible goalkeeping.

They are undoubtedly an excellent side, but like United they are a work in progress, and I don't believe the gap between the teams is as big as the market suggests.

Instead I'll back Both Teams To Score at 1.84/5. Barca have scored in their last 16 competitive games, while United haven't drawn a blank since a goalless draw with Newcastle in mid-October.

Strikers can come to the fore

Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in all competitions, and is on a par with Rashford in terms of performance.

Therefore I'll back both men to hit the target at least once by using the Bet Builder at a combined price of 1.9210/11. If we throw in United midfielder Casemiro to commit at least one foul against his old foes Barca, the price rises to 2.265/4.

The Brazilian has racked up 31 fouls in the Premier League this season, and he was recently sent off against Crystal Palace.

