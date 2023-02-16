</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/barcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html">Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-seven-best-bets-for-seven-ties-on-thursday-140223-140.html">Europa League Tips: Seven bets for seven ties on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/who-are-the-premier-league-favourites-city-now-odds-on-after-3-1-win-at-arsenal-150223-205.html">Premier League on Betfair: City now odds-on after 3-1 win at Arsenal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-a-staying-veteran-and-sandown-rookie-on-thursday-160223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Back a staying veteran and Sandown rookie on Thursday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blake-on-the-betfair-ascot-chase-fakir-can-pic-off-dorhy-and-shishkin-150223-288.html">Kevin Blake on the Betfair Ascot Chase: Fakir can Pic off D'Orhy and Shishkin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-40-1-each-way-double-appeals-for-wednesday-at-dundalk-150223-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: 40/1 each-way double appeals for Wednesday at Dundalk</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/karachi-kings-v-islamabad-united-psl-tips-more-big-runs-expected-150223-194.html">Karachi Kings v Islamabad United PSL Tips: More big runs expected</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-england-first-test-tips-tourists-fair-value-to-take-lead-140223-194.html">New Zealand v England First Test Tips: Tourists fair value to take lead</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-england-first-test-player-tips-southee-could-shine-in-the-gloom-140223-194.html">New Zealand v England First Test Player Tips: Southee could shine with bat and ball in the gloom</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-robertson-favourite-after-sturgeon-resignation-150223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Robertson favourite after Sturgeon resignation</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/uk-general-election-odds-labour-majority-backed-after-west-lancs-by-election-100223-204.html">UK General Election: Labour majority backed after West Lancs by-election</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: How bad will the West Lancashire by-election be for the Tories?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/atp-tour-tips-dan-westons-preview-of-this-weeks-three-tournaments-130223-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston's preview of this week's three tournaments</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-genesis-invitational-and-thailand-classic-130223-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Genesis Invitational and Thailand Classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-genesis-invitational-first-round-leader-tips-back-bradley-150223-719.html">The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Back Bradley</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/genesis-invitational-long-odds-golf-tips-world-number-25-overlooked-in-la-140223-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: World number 25 overlooked in LA</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-betting-tips-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-scotland-wales-v-ireland-and-italy-v-france-300123-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Scotland, Wales v Ireland and Italy v France</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-tips-ireland-should-be-bigger-favourites-020223-186.html">Six Nations Tips: Ireland should be stronger favourites</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-2023-odds-eagles-favoured-over-chiefs-100223-205.html">Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/super-bowl-lvii-betting-tips---bet-builders-for-kansas-city-chiefs-v-philadelphia-eagles-100223-1063.html">Super Bowl LVII: The best five Bet Builders for the big game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/artur-beterbiev-v-anthony-yarde-tips-russian-ko-king-will-dazzle-uk-fight-fans-260123-746.html">Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: Back Russian KO machine to do it again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/">Football Stats</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/kevin-hatchard/">Kevin Hatchard</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-16">16 February 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder", "name": "Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder", "description": "Two of the biggest clubs in the world lock horns in the Europa League this Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard expects to be entertained.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/barcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/barcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-16T15:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-16T08:12:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Two of the biggest clubs in the world lock horns in the Europa League this Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard expects to be entertained. Barcelona sit top of La Liga Rashford remains in stunning form Both teams scoring regularly Money back if both teams don't score on the Exchange Barcelona v Manchester UnitedThursday 16 February, 17:45Live on BT Sport 2 Barca are pulling the right levers The summer was dominated by talk of Barcelona's risky financial strategy, a rebuild on steroids aimed at firing the Catalans back to the top of the global game. Television rights were partially sold off in a bid to ease cost controls, and as it turned out, Barca president Joan Laporta was able to attract a whole host of star recruits. Robert Lewandowski was prised out of Bayern Munich, Raphinha arrived from Leeds and Sevilla defender Jules Koundé chose Catalunya over Chelsea. Serie A title winner Franck Kessié was recruited from Milan, while Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen came in from Chelsea. Although Lewandowski has predictably been a huge hit, it's ironically some of the players who were already on the books who have shone the brightest. Spanish youngsters Pedri and Gavi have been outstanding in midfield, Ronald Araujo has been a rock in defence, while goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is arguably in the form of his life. Barca have conceded a paltry seven goals in 21 games, but their Infogol Expected Goals Against figure of 19.2 suggests ter Stegen has dug his team out of trouble on several occasions. Barcelona have gone 11 points clear at the top of La Liga, and although champions and closest challengers Real Madrid have a game in hand, it would take a major collapse for Xavi's team to fail to lift the Spanish title. As a result, Barca have the scope to really push for the Europa League crown. They were a little unfortunate to go out of the Champions League in the group stage, as they finished behind both Bayern and Inter in a tight group. Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets are still out injured, but in Busquets' absence, Frenkie de Jong has been performing exceptionally well as part of a reshaped midfield. Xavi is expected to select his strongest possible team. Ten Hag facing stiff test There's no doubt that Manchester United have made swift progress in new coach Erik ten Hag's first season. They have reached the League Cup final, they are still alive in Europe and in the FA Cup, and the Red Devils are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League. Given that ten Hag lost his first two league games in charge, it has been quite the turnaround. No-one encapsulates the reversal of fortune quite like England forward Marcus Rashford. Bothered by persistent injury and low on confidence after a loss of form, Rashford was by no means guaranteed to be a key part of ten Hag's masterplan at Old Trafford, but the Manchester-born striker has found arguably the best form of his career to date. Rashford has rattled in 24 goals for club and country this season, and since the World Cup he has found the net 13 times in 15 games. However, there is still work to do. United have only scored 38 Premier League goals in 23 matches, a record that's inferior to Tottenham and Brighton, and they have struggled to progress the ball effectively at times since the injury to gifted midfielder Christian Eriksen. Unless Rashford's future is as a dedicated centre-forward, it seems United will have to invest heavily in an elite striker in the summer. Eriksen remains on the sidelines alongside Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek. Lisandro Martinez and recent signing Marcel Sabitzer are both suspended. Barca too short to be exciting Barcelona were as short as [1.7] in the Match Odds market, and even though that price has since moved out to [1.82], it's still not overly appealing. Barca have won a lot of games by small margins this season (they have won by a one-goal margin 11 times in all competitions this term), and their impressive defensive record has been given a slightly false sheen by some incredible goalkeeping. They are undoubtedly an excellent side, but like United they are a work in progress, and I don't believe the gap between the teams is as big as the market suggests. Instead I'll back Both Teams To Score at [1.8]. Barca have scored in their last 16 competitive games, while United haven't drawn a blank since a goalless draw with Newcastle in mid-October. Back BTTS between Barca and Man Utd @ 1.8 Strikers can come to the fore Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in all competitions, and is on a par with Rashford in terms of performance. Therefore I'll back both men to hit the target at least once by using the Bet Builder at a combined price of [1.92]. If we throw in United midfielder Casemiro to commit at least one foul against his old foes Barca, the price rises to [2.26]. The Brazilian has racked up 31 fouls in the Premier League this season, and he was recently sent off against Crystal Palace. Back Rashford &amp; Lewandowski to have 1+ shots on target &amp; Casemiro to commit 1+ foul @ 2.26 Money back on the Betfair Exchange Head over to the Betfair Exchange and place £10 on both teams to score this evening and if either side lets you down, you will get your money back as a free bet! The current price is [1.8] on both teams finding the net, and that looks to be good value based on the goalscoring form of both sides coming into this huge game. Hosts Barcelona are unbeaten in 16 matches (W13 D3) and have only failed to score in one of their last 22 matches. Man Utd lost only one of their last 17 games (W14 D2) and have scored in each of their last 23 in all competitions. What used to be a European fortress is no longer - Barca have lost five of their last 11 at home in Europe, and conceded three times to both Inter and Bayern in the group stages of the Champions League. Man Utd last failed to score in an away game back in August (0-4 v Brentford) their only such instance this season. The numbers are there to suggest a cracker of a game at the Camp Nou this evening with both side's providing their own entertainment. Head over to the Betfair Exchange now to back BTTS knowing you will get your money back as a free bet if it fails to land! ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski%20Barca.jpg", "height": 1440, "width": 2560 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Kevin Hatchard" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lewandowski Barca.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Robert Lewandowski has hit the ground running at Barcelona</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Europa League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.206250861","entry_title":"Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Barcelona%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%2C%20Lewandowski%20and%20Casemiro%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html&text=Barcelona%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%2C%20Lewandowski%20and%20Casemiro%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>Two of the biggest clubs in the world lock horns in the Europa League this Thursday, and Kevin Hatchard expects to be entertained.</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Barcelona sit top of La Liga</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Rashford remains in stunning form</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861">Both teams scoring regularly</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=nlsexc150223&mi_u=123456&mi_open_id=205750ae-1e81-4959-b9bf-99b07922b9bb">Money back</a> if both teams don't score on the Exchange</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd/31895077">Barcelona v Manchester United</a><br>Thursday 16 February, 17:45<br>Live on BT Sport 2</strong></p><h2>Barca are pulling the right levers</h2><p></p><p>The summer was dominated by talk of Barcelona's risky financial strategy, <strong>a rebuild on steroids</strong> aimed at firing the Catalans back to the top of the global game.</p><p>Television rights were partially sold off in a bid to ease cost controls, and as it turned out, Barca president Joan Laporta was able to attract a whole host of star recruits.</p><p><strong>Robert Lewandowski</strong> was prised out of Bayern Munich, Raphinha arrived from Leeds and Sevilla defender Jules Koundé chose Catalunya over Chelsea.</p><blockquote> <p><strong> Serie A title winner Franck Kessié was recruited from Milan, while Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen came in from Chelsea.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>Although Lewandowski has predictably been a huge hit, it's ironically some of the players who were already on the books who have shone the brightest.</p><p>Spanish youngsters <strong>Pedri and Gavi</strong> have been outstanding in midfield, Ronald Araujo has been a rock in defence, while goalkeeper <strong>Marc-Andre ter Stegen</strong> is arguably in the form of his life.</p><p>Barca have conceded a paltry seven goals in 21 games, but their Infogol Expected Goals Against figure of 19.2 suggests ter Stegen has dug his team out of trouble on several occasions.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ter%20Stegen%20celebrates.600x338.jpg"><img alt="ter Stegen celebrates.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/02/ter%20Stegen%20celebrates-thumb-1280x720-178644.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Barcelona have gone <strong>11 points clear</strong> at the top of La Liga, and although champions and closest challengers Real Madrid have a game in hand, it would take a major collapse for <strong>Xavi's team</strong> to fail to lift the Spanish title.</p><p>As a result, Barca have the scope to really push for the Europa League crown. They were a little unfortunate to go out of the Champions League in the group stage, as they finished behind both <strong>Bayern and Inter</strong> in a tight group.</p><p><strong>Ousmane Dembele</strong> and <strong>Sergio Busquets</strong> are still out injured, but in Busquets' absence, <strong>Frenkie de Jong</strong> has been performing exceptionally well as part of a reshaped midfield. Xavi is expected to select his strongest possible team.</p><h2>Ten Hag facing stiff test</h2><p></p><p>There's no doubt that <strong>Manchester United </strong>have made swift progress in new coach Erik ten Hag's first season.</p><p>They have reached the <strong>League Cup final,</strong> they are still alive in Europe and in the <strong>FA Cup</strong>, and the Red Devils are on course to qualify for next season's Champions League.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Given that ten Hag lost his first two league games in charge, it has been quite the turnaround.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>No-one encapsulates the reversal of fortune quite like England forward <strong>Marcus Rashford.</strong></p><p>Bothered by persistent injury and low on confidence after a loss of form, Rashford was by no means guaranteed to be a key part of ten Hag's masterplan at Old Trafford, but the Manchester-born striker has found arguably the best form of his career to date.</p><p>Rashford has <strong>rattled in 24 goals</strong> for club and country this season, and since the World Cup he has found the net <strong>13 times in 15 games.</strong></p><p><strong><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford-man-utd.600x338.jpg"><img alt="rashford-man-utd.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/rashford-man-utd-thumb-1280x720-176134.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></strong></p><p>However, there is still work to do. United have only scored 38 Premier League goals in 23 matches, a record that's<strong> inferior to Tottenham and Brighton</strong>, and they have struggled to progress the ball effectively at times since the injury to gifted midfielder <strong>Christian Eriksen. </strong></p><p>Unless Rashford's future is as a dedicated centre-forward, it seems United will have to invest heavily in an elite striker in the summer.</p><p>Eriksen remains on the sidelines alongside S<strong>cott McTominay, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek</strong>. Lisandro Martinez and recent signing Marcel Sabitzer are both suspended.</p><h2>Barca too short to be exciting</h2><p></p><p>Barcelona were as short as <b class="inline_odds" title="5/7"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/7</span></b> in the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250862">Match Odds</a></strong> market, and even though that price has since moved out to <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.82</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>, it's still not overly appealing.</p><p>Barca have won a lot of games by small margins this season (they have won by a <strong>one-goal margin 11 times</strong> in all competitions this term), and their impressive defensive record has been given a slightly false sheen by some incredible goalkeeping.</p><p>They are undoubtedly an excellent side, but like United they are a work in progress, and I don't believe the gap between the teams is as big as the market suggests.</p><p>Instead I'll back <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861">Both Teams To Score</a></strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. Barca have scored in their last 16 competitive games, while United haven't drawn a blank since a goalless draw with Newcastle in mid-October.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS between Barca and Man Utd @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd/31895077" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.8</a></div><h2>Strikers can come to the fore</h2><p></p><p>Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in all competitions, and is on a par with Rashford in terms of performance.</p><p>Therefore I'll back both men to <strong>hit the target </strong>at least once by using the <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd/31895077">Bet Builder</a></strong> at a combined price of <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.92</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b>. If we throw in United midfielder Casemiro to commit at least one foul against his old foes Barca, the price rises to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>.</p><p>The Brazilian has racked up 31 fouls in the Premier League this season, and he was recently sent off against Crystal Palace.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Rashford & Lewandowski to have 1+ shots on target & Casemiro to commit 1+ foul @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd/31895077" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.26</a></div><h2>Money back on the Betfair Exchange </h2><p></p><p>Head over to the <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=nlsexc150223&mi_u=123456&mi_open_id=205750ae-1e81-4959-b9bf-99b07922b9bb">Betfair Exchange</a> and place £10 on both teams to score this evening and if either side lets you down, you will get your money back as a free bet!</p><p>The current price is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd-betting-31895077"><b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on both teams finding the net</a>, and that looks to be good value based on the goalscoring form of both sides coming into this huge game.</p><blockquote> <ul> <li>Hosts Barcelona are unbeaten in 16 matches (W13 D3) and have <strong>only failed to score in one</strong> of their last <strong>22</strong> matches.</li> <li data-stringify-indent="0" data-stringify-border="0">Man Utd lost only one of their last 17 games (W14 D2) and <strong>have scored in each of their last 23</strong> in all competitions.</li> <li data-stringify-indent="0" data-stringify-border="0">What used to be a European fortress is no longer - Barca <strong>have lost five of their last 11</strong> at home in Europe, and conceded three times to both Inter and Bayern in the group stages of the Champions League.</li> <li data-stringify-indent="0" data-stringify-border="0"><strong>Man Utd last failed to score</strong> in an away game back in <strong>August</strong> (0-4 v Brentford) their only such instance this season.</li> </ul> </blockquote><p>The numbers are there to suggest a cracker of a game at the Camp Nou this evening with both side's providing their own entertainment. </p><p>Head over to the <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=NLSEXC150223">Betfair Exchange now to back BTTS</a> knowing you will get your money back as a <strong>free bet</strong> if it fails to land!</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on footy accas</h2> <p>You can earn a £2 free bet when you place £10 on football accas or multiples with Betfair. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2090223FB">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861">Back Both Teams To Score at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></strong><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-europa-league/barcelona-v-man-utd/31895077">Back Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski to each have a shot on target and Casemiro to commit a foul at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.26</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a></strong></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.206250861" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>UEFA Europa League: Barcelona v Man Utd (Both teams to Score?)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 16 February, 5.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Yes</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.206250861" data-price="1.83" data-side="back" data-selection_id="30246">1.83</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yes" data-market_id="1.206250861" data-price="1.84" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="30246">1.84</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>No</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.206250861" data-price="2.18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="110503">2.18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="No" data-market_id="1.206250861" data-price="2.22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="110503">2.22</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html%23gobet-1.206250861">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html%23gobet-1.206250861">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"UEFA Europa League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/football\/market\/1.206250861","entry_title":"Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.206250861">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Barcelona%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%2C%20Lewandowski%20and%20Casemiro%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Feuropa-league%2Fbarcelona-v-manchester-united-tips-back-rashford-lewandowski-and-casemiro-bet-builder-150223-140.html&text=Barcelona%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Rashford%2C%20Lewandowski%20and%20Casemiro%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-tips-seven-best-bets-for-seven-ties-on-thursday-140223-140.html">Europa League Tips: Seven bets for seven ties on Thursday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/urs fischer 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/urs%20fischer%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bayer-leverkusen-v-monaco-tips-cards-on-the-table-160223-840.html">Thursday Football Tips: Cards on the table in Germany</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280 Orel Grinfeld referee 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/1280%20Orel%20Grinfeld%20referee%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-odds-manchester-united-draw-barcelona-in-playoff-071122-204.html">Europa League Odds: Manchester United draw Barcelona in playoff</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/ronaldo-manutd-1280 (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/ronaldo-manutd-1280%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/europa-league-winner-odds-arsenal-outright-favourites-as-man-utd-prepare-for-barca-080223-204.html">Europa League: Arsenal favourites as Man Utd prepare for Barca</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/267351ae5c3c07c2f820585508153b0056d4d5d0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/267351ae5c3c07c2f820585508153b0056d4d5d0.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-draw-and-latest-odds-man-city-favourite-as-liverpool-draw-madrid-071122-204.html">Champions League: Man City 2/1 favourites as Liverpool draw Madrid</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Champions League trophy Lisbon stadium.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Champions%20League%20trophy%20Lisbon%20stadium.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-cashes-out-to-win-11k-from-5-041122-204.html">Big Winners On Betfair: Punter cashes out to win £11K from £5</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry Kane and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Harry%20Kane%20and%20Pierre%20Emile%20Hojbjerg.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">More UEFA Europa League</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class="active "> UEFA Europa League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1676540014" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Football
UEFA Europa League
Barcelona v Manchester United: Rashford, Lewandowski and Casemiro Bet Builder
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket