Man Utd Latest: Is Amorim the man to resurrect Red Devils? We assess their chances

Performances at Anfield and the Emirates give Man U fans hope

Red Devils favourites for Europa League and 15/2 8.50 to retain FA Cup

Odds suggest top six finish unlikely at 10/1 11.00

Red Devils face Southampton at Old Trafford on Thursday

Early signs looking good for Amorim

It's hard to hang your hopes for an entire club rebuild on just two results, but an entertaining draw at Anfield and a backs-to-the-wall penalty shootout win at Arsenal have seen Man Utd fans' hopes go through the roof.

True, they beat Man City in December, but everybody was beating Man City around then and the Red Devils followed that up with four straight defeats before visiting league leaders Liverpool fearing a hiding and unexpectedly matching their rivals in a 2-2 thriller.

And next up Man Utd play at home against bottom side Southampton in the best possible fixture to keep that momentum going.

Playing with 10 men for an hour in total before knocking Arsenal out of the FA Cup at the Emirates showed a character and will to work that's been lacking for years at Old Trafford. So could Amorim finally be the answer? How far can he take this Man Utd side this season?

Well, worse managers with worse teams than his have won trophies for Man Utd, who are 5/23.50 to win either of the competitions they're still in. With a home tie against Leciester next up, the FA Cup should again be a big target for the holders.

Man Utd Odds:

Man Utd are 15/28.50 third favourites to retain the FA Cup and even in bad times under Erik ten Hag their expensively assembled squad showed they can win silverware, with last year's FA Cup win being the prime example.

United are also 9/25.50 joint-favourites to win the Europa League alongside Tottenham, and we all know about Spurs' problems winning a trophy so there's not much to fear there.

Trophies would be nice, but Amorim will be judged on the Premier League and whether he can finally get some consistency into their performances, which has proven to be the main problem at Old Trafford.

United are 16th in the table and just seven points off relegation, while 12 points off the top six, so it's clear a huge run is needed to get anywhere near European qualification. Bettors don't fancy United to go down as they're 25/126.00 for relegation.

Get more tips in this week's Football...Only Bettor

United are slight odds-on shots at 17/20 to finish in the top half of the table and even a top six spot at 10/111.00 is not particularly likely. But a few more displays like those at Anfield and the Emirates will see those odds shorten.

The performance at the Emirates showed the team does have character and could work hard for Amorim, but keeping that going once the new manager bounce wears off will be the test.

Playing at home against struggling Southampton shouldn't pose too many problems and with Brighton, Fulham and Palace to follow they're great games to test this new resolve against sides they should beat but will make them work hard for it.

Amorim's dealings with Marcus Rashford show that the new boss is not messing about and will do things his way, and he's already heading in the right direction. Now comes a crucial spell though to prove he's the real deal.

their issue at times, and Bruno Fernandes hinted at it after their FA Cup win, is that finding a way to get up for matches against Liverpool and Arsenal is easy, they almost always have that fire in their belly but it's the teams they'll feel they should be beating where they've tended to come unstuck.

Amad Diallo has been involved in nine goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Man United, scoring three and assisting six. The Ivorian could be the first African player to reach double figures for goal involvements in a single campaign for the Red Devils, he's available at 4/5 to either score or provide an assist in this one.

I also fully expect United to continue their recent run of good form, to win, have the most shots on target, the most corners & Southampton most cards at 2/1.

Abigail Davies

Recommended Bet Back Man Utd to Win, Man Utd Most Shots On Target, Man Utd Most Corners & Southampton Most Cards SBK 2/1

Build Ups is here!

Have you tried Build Ups on Betfair yet? This new form of betting gives you multiple different ways of betting on player outcomes.

Betfair punters can pair up players in a fixture to either combine on an outcome (Link Ups) or beat their rival (Match Ups).

And outcomes for solo players can be rolled into one bet too (Double Ups) with options for goals, shots on target, shots and cards.

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here