Manchester City won both derbies last season, by an aggregate score of 6-1, but they haven't won three in a row against United since 2014.

Exchange bettors are confident the champions can extend that winning run, though, and make City 1.392/5 to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday.

United are 8.615/2 to win at a ground where they have been victorious in two of their last three Premier League visits, while the draw is 5.95/1.

Haaland short price to score in first derby

Speaking of hat-tricks, Erling Haaland has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby.

He is odds-on on the Sportsbook to score any time and 9/4 to score the first goal of the game.

He'll have Kevin de Bruyne to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6).

Seeing Haaland playing for City in a Manchester derby will be symbolic for his family.

Haaland's father Alf-Inge played his last match for City against United in 2003 when, after a series of prior clashes between the players, Roy Keane launched his infamous tackle on Haaland senior, about which the Irishman later bragged in his autobiography.

It's unlikely the younger Haaland will be driven by a desire for revenge over United. He is a stone-cold killer in front of goal and will simply be determined to make sure City collect three more points.

Ten Hag must rally players for bigget test yet

By 4pm on Sunday we will know much more about the scale of United's progress under Ten Hag.

After losing their opening two matches, the Red Devils have won four in a row, including a rousing 3-1 triumph over table toppers Arsenal last time out.

Antony scored on his debut and the Brazilian is 4/1 to strike any time here.

With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford injury doubts, Ten Hag may have to call on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line.

The Portuguese is 2/1 to score, but his countrymen Diogo Dalot, who got two for Portugal last weekend, is 25/1 if you want an outsider.

The market does anticipate goals at both ends with Yes trading at 1.794/5 on the Exchange.

That is in part because away teams have an unusually good record in the Manchester derby.

This fixture has often seen the visitors do well. The away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history.

More recently, however, City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time.

New United managers have often suffered in their first encounters with City. You have to go back to Sir Alex Ferguson in 1987 to find the last one to win his first derby.

Ten Hag is out to show that the club can move on from the Ferguson era, and build a new era of success, and rewarding United backers on Sunday would be a big step on that journey.