<div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Virgil VD and Mo Salah 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Man City v Man Utd Tips: Blues backed to give Ten Hag rude derby awakening</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/max-liu/">Max Liu</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-09-29">29 September 2022</time></li> </ul> "2022-09-29T15:59:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/978699ef485f0938a8a80b3dcaa2e4e4f1b27621.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Champions backed to beat Reds in Ten Hag's first derby Haaland hunting for hat-trick of hat-tricks Market favours goals for both teams Away teams often win in Manchester derby Manchester City won both derbies last season, by an aggregate score of 6-1, but they haven't won three in a row against United since 2014. Exchange bettors are confident the champions can extend that winning run, though, and make City [1.39] to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday. United are [8.6] to win at a ground where they have been victorious in two of their last three Premier League visits, while the draw is [5.9]. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-manchester-united/954183/"] Haaland short price to score in first derby Speaking of hat-tricks, Erling Haaland has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby. He is odds-on on the Sportsbook to score any time and 9/4 to score the first goal of the game. He'll have Kevin de Bruyne to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6). Seeing Haaland playing for City in a Manchester derby will be symbolic for his family. Haaland's father Alf-Inge played his last match for City against United in 2003 when, after a series of prior clashes between the players, Roy Keane launched his infamous tackle on Haaland senior, about which the Irishman later bragged in his autobiography. It's unlikely the younger Haaland will be driven by a desire for revenge over United. He is a stone-cold killer in front of goal and will simply be determined to make sure City collect three more points. Ten Hag must rally players for bigget test yet By 4pm on Sunday we will know much more about the scale of United's progress under Ten Hag. After losing their opening two matches, the Red Devils have won four in a row, including a rousing 3-1 triumph over table toppers Arsenal last time out. Antony scored on his debut and the Brazilian is 4/1 to strike any time here. With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford injury doubts, Ten Hag may have to call on Cristiano Ronaldo to lead the line. The Portuguese is 2/1 to score, but his countrymen Diogo Dalot, who got two for Portugal last weekend, is 25/1 if you want an outsider. The market does anticipate goals at both ends with Yes trading at [1.79] on the Exchange. That is in part because away teams have an unusually good record in the Manchester derby. This fixture has often seen the visitors do well. The away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history. More recently, however, City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time. New United managers have often suffered in their first encounters with City. You have to go back to Sir Alex Ferguson in 1987 to find the last one to win his first derby. <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Guardiola's men are looking for a third straight derby win</figcaption> 2014</strong>.<p>Exchange bettors are confident the champions can extend that winning run, though, and make <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203214047">City <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.39</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b> to record a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours on Sunday</a>.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203214047">United are <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.6</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b></a> to win at a ground where they have been victorious in two of their last three Premier League visits, while <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203214047">the draw is <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b></a>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width: 55.172413793103%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">13</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">50</div> <div style="background-color: #b4262f;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #46a6e4; width: 57.471264367816%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">37</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Manchester City vs Manchester United</strong> Sunday 02 October, 14:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/manchester-city-vs-manchester-united/954183/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2>Haaland short price to score in first derby</h2><p></p><p>Speaking of hat-tricks, <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-tips-haaland-could-be-a-hindrance-against-united-280922-722.html"><strong>Erling Haaland</strong></a> has scored a treble in each of his last two Premier League home games for Man City - against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest - and would love to score against United in his first derby.</p><p>He is odds-on on the Sportsbook to score any time and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-man-utd/31733655">9/4 to score the first goal of the game</a>.</p><p>He'll have <strong>Kevin de Bruyne</strong> to help him - the Premier League player with the most assists this season (6).</p><p><img alt="Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/fb927c80994a31727752cb5690f3223b78bbabe8.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Seeing <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-acca-tips-haaland-could-be-a-hindrance-against-united-280922-722.html">Haaland</a> playing for City in a Manchester derby will be symbolic for his family.</p><p>Haaland's father <strong>Alf-Inge</strong> played his last match for City against United in 2003 when, after a series of prior clashes between the players, Roy Keane launched his infamous tackle on Haaland senior, about which the Irishman later bragged in his autobiography.</p><p>It's unlikely the younger Haaland will be driven by a desire for revenge over United. He is a stone-cold killer in front of goal and will simply be determined to make sure <strong>City collect three more points</strong>.</p><h2>Ten Hag must rally players for bigget test yet</h2><p></p><p>By 4pm on Sunday we will know much more about the scale of United's progress under Ten Hag.</p><p>After losing their opening two matches, the Red Devils have won four in a row, including a rousing 3-1 triumph over table toppers <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal-v-tottenham-tips-gunners-even-odds-to-win-and-stay-top-280922-204.html">Arsenal</a> last time out.</p><p><strong>Antony</strong> scored on his debut and the Brazilian is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-man-utd/31733655">4/1 to strike</a> any time here.</p><p>With Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford injury doubts, Ten Hag may have to call on <strong>Cristiano Ronaldo</strong> to lead the line.</p><p>The Portuguese is 2/1 to score, but his countrymen Diogo Dalot, who got two for Portugal last weekend, is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-man-utd/31733655">25/1 if you want an outsider</a>.</p><p>The market does anticipate goals at both ends with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203214046">Yes trading at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> on the Exchange</a>.</p><p><img alt="David De Gea UCL - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/David%20De%20Gea%20UCL%20-%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>That is in part because away teams have an unusually good record in the Manchester derby.</p><p>This fixture has often seen the <strong>visitors do well</strong>. The <strong>away side has won 21 times in Premier League meetings between City and United</strong> - no fixture has been won by the visitors more often in the competition's history.</p><p>More recently, however, City have won their last seven Premier League home games, scoring at least three goals each time.</p><p>New United managers have often suffered in their first encounters with City. Only Bettor | Episode 208" target="_blank" style="color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;">Who Edges The NLD? | Football... Only Bettor | Episode 208</a></div>
Patrice E-VAR Exclusive: My top five unfair moments from Premier League history
Rivaldo Exclusive: Gabriel Jesus & Richarlison are more than North London rivals
Premier League: Haaland could be a hindrance against United
Thirty Years of the Premier League: The top 10 unfairest moments voted by the fans
Arsenal v Tottenham Tips: Gunners evens to win and stay top
Weekend Sports Preview: Premier League, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and more
