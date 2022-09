Arsenal are around even odds favourites to beat Tottenham in Saturday's north London derby.

Both teams come into the match after strong starts to the season with the Gunners top and Spurs third in the Premier League.

Arsenal's fearsome derby record at home

You'd expect Arsenal to be favourites with six wins from seven outings (their sole defeat was against Manchester United at Old Trafford).

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 29 Premier League home games against Spurs (W17 D11), and are unbeaten in their last 11 against them at the Emirates.

On Saturday, Tottenham are 3.7511/4 to pull off their first away win in this fixture in the league since 2010. The draw is the same price.

Attacking talent on both sides points to goals

Antonio Conte won't care about historical precedents and will have spent the international break devising ways for his team to stop a Gunners' attack that's been transformed by the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian is 13/10 to score any time and 4/1 to open the scoring.

Bukayo Saka, who gave England impetus when he came on against Germany on Monday, is 5/2 for an assist.

Up front, Spurs have plenty of firepower of their own, hitting 18 goals in their seven matches compared to Arsenal's 17. Only Man City (23) have scored more in the league in 2022/23 so far.

The Lilywhites blitzed Leicester 6-2 last time out with Son Heung-Min banishing questions about his form with a second-half hat-trick off the bench. The South Korean is 6/4 to notch this weekend.

Harry Kane is the highest scoring player in north London derby history with 13 goals and is as short as 6/4 to score any time.

Think the England captain can set this derby alight by putting Spurs 1-0 up? Then back him at 5/1 to be first goalscorer.

The wealth of goalscoring talent on both side should make for a thrilling game and it is no surprise to see over 2.5 goals the favoured outcome at 1.738/11 in the early betting on the Exchange.

Both teams to score is odds-on too at 1.654/6 while over 3.5 goals offers an odds-against bet at 2.727/4 - one that would have come in when the teams met here almost a year ago to the day and the hosts won 3-1.