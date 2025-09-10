Man City v Man Utd Tips: Opta stats and five bets for Sunday's derby

Five bets for Sunday's Manchester derby

Can Amorim outwit Guardiola again at the Etihad?

Bet builders for Man City and Man Utd

Keeper intrigue and goalscorer tips for both sides

Man City v Man Utd

Sunday, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The first Manchester derby of the 2025/26 season is unusual in that both teams arrive in poor form. Even more extraordinary perhaps is that United are above City in the Premier League, with the Red Devils taking four points (L1D1W1) from their opening three matches and the Citizens putting just three on the board so far (W1L2).

City will be determined to bounce back from consecutive defeats on Sunday. They are 13/201.65 to get the win, with the draw 16/54.20 and United 7/24.50.

Man City v Man Utd Bet #1 - Back Over 3.5 goals

Both sides could field new goalkeepers, after the transfer deadline day signings of Man City's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Man Utd's Senne Lammens. But regardless of whether either or both make their Premier League debuts in this game, there is a decent chances of goals. United's Altay Bayindir has looked shaky so far this season and, if he plays, City will target him as a weak link. Ditto City's James Trafford who has been culpable since returning the Eastlands club.

City have conceded five in their last two matches, including the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at the Etihad. United's strikers aren't up to much and required an own goal and late penalty to beat Burnley. But with City keen to win, and Amorim confident of taking on Guardiola teams, backing overs is the way to go.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals SBK 7/5

Man City v Man Utd Bet #2 - Back Reds to avoid defeat

Since 2015-16, the home team has ended on the winning side in just six out of 20 Premier League

meetings in the Manchester derby (D4 L10). United won this match last season, while the reverse fixture was drawn 0-0. Prior to that, United beat City in the 2023/24 FA Cup final.

United's manager Ruben Amorim played Guardiola's City three times last season, winning the first of which 4-1 when he was still in charge of Sporting Lisbon.

Recommended Bet Back Man Utd Double Chance and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 7/4

Man City v Man Utd Bet #3 - Back hosts to overcome handicap

Want to back City to bounce back on Sunday? That could make sense when you consider that they have won five of their last eight Premier League matches against United. When City beat their neighbours, it tends to be comfortably, with 3-1 and 3-0 wins in 2023/24. The season prior to that, City won this fixture 6-3.

City have firepower to blow away the cobwebs against United so it may be worth backing the hosts on the handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Man City -1 SBK 17/10

Man City v Man Utd Bet #4 - Back Fernandes to score

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has scored in each of United's last three wins against Man City in the competition (March 2021, January 2023, December 2024). He scored the winning goal last time out against Burnley and continues to be at the heart of everything positive for the team, creating the most chances in the Premier League this season so far both overall (12) and in open play (8).

Vital as a creator and a goalscorer, Fernandes is a decent bet to score on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Fernandes to score SBK 3/1

Man City v Man Utd Bet #5 - Back Haaland to strike first for City

Erling Haaland has already scored three goals in three Premier League appearances this season and is 10/111.91 favourite to win the Golden Boot. He has opened the scoring in two of City's matches so far and is appealing as a first goalscorer bet here.

The City striker has scored six goals against United, including a hat-trick in his first derby, across his career. He will want to continue his current scoring streak and should relish attacking United's uncertain backline.