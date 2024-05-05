Liverpool v Tottenham Tips: Back first-half fouls treble at 6/1

Mac, Diaz and Porro backed to get ref's wrath

First-half fouls treble available at 6/1 7.00

This Sunday, Liverpool and Spurs will both be desperate to bounce back to form following some very disappointing recent performances.

The first-half foul markets have been fruitful this season and we have a juicy treble lined up with Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Pedro Porro all backed to commit one or more fouls in the first-half.

Leg 1 - Back Luis Diaz to commit a first-half foul

Diaz doesn't necessarily leap out as a player who makes a lot of fouls but the Colombian forward is one of Liverpool's players with the highest per game average.

The Reds' high press is a factor in this and the idea of winning the ball back high up the pitch. He's a lively player who's always buzzing around and heavily involved in each game.

Leg 2 - Back Alexis Mac Allister to commit a first-half foul

Mac Allister sits at the top of Liverpool's average fouls per game with 1.7. His average tackles per game of 3.0 is also the most in Liverpool's side.

He's a combative midfielder and as Liverpool play a high press his role in the turnover has been vital. This has resulted in plenty of tackles and fouls as teams look to hurt Liverpool on the break.

Leg 3 - Back Pedro Porro to commit a first-half foul

Porro has an average tackles per game of 2.7 which is the most in Spurs' side this season. The thing that really interested us here was the direct match up against Diaz.

Diaz loves running at defenders which will result in Porro having his hands full. The Spurs full-back also loves attacking so you can expect him to be potentially caught out at times, resulting in some desperate challenges.

The treble pays 6/17.00 which we believe is excellent value given the factors explained and the magnitude of the match.

