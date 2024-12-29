Leicester v Manchester City: Now is the time to back the champions
Manchester City head to lowly Leicester on Sunday and now is the time to back Pep Guardiola's crumbling champions, says Andy Schooler...
-
City's xG figures encouraging v leaky Leicester
-
Foxes have conceded before 30 mins in 8 of last 12
-
Gvardiol has scored in 4 of his last 12 PL games
-
-
Leicester v Manchester City
Sunday 29 December, 14:30
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
Everyone's been wondering when the right time to get with Man City again is, right?
Well, now that chance has arrived.
The champions - 1.364/11 for victory this game - may have won just one of their last 13 matches in all competitions but now they face a side in almost exactly the same rut - it's one win in 11 across a similar time period for Leicester (9.08/1).
Foxes can't stop conceding
Four points from six in the immediate aftermath of Ruud van Nistelrooy's appointment is already looking like a dead-cat bounce with 10 goals now conceded in their last three games.
Yes, they did OK at Anfield the other night, leading for some time, despite being without Jamie Vardy, who could miss out again here, while Jordan Ayew will definitely be absent due to suspension. However, frankly they were well beaten in the end and could have conceded more than just the three they did.
In any case, what was more worrying for the Foxes was they way they slumped 3-0 against drop rivals Wolves in their last home game.
Defensively they are very poor. It's no clean sheet in 12, while they've conceded multiple goals in eight of those games and 3+ in seven of them.
City data shows things should change
Of course, some will be loath to side with City given their recent run. But study the numbers and you see their problems are largely defensive. Going forward, the underlying data remains strong and they should be capable of outscoring their hosts here.
In that horror run of 13 games, they still kept large amounts of possession - the majority in all 13 and over 60% in nine.
On the expected-goals front, they've had a figure of more than two in five of their last nine Premier League games with their total xG close to 17 across that period. They've only actually scored 10 goals - those numbers have to close up over time.
The expected-points figures also show how City haven't been quite as bad as many are making out.
Since November began (the start of their run of five points from a possible 27), they have an expected-points total of 11.31. It is the biggest differential in the league.
In short, they are playing better than results suggest and so facing a team in shocking form themselves, one unable to keep goals out, looks ideal for City right now.
Back City in HT/FT market
So, how to back them?
Over 2.5 City goals is one possibility at 2.021/1. They could easily have done this against a defensively much stronger Everton, missing a penalty and hitting the post, although the fact remains they've only managed to do land this in two of 13 away games (all comps) this season.
So, instead I'm going to back them in the HT/FT market - they are 1.9520/21 to lead at both half time and full time.
As already outlined, I'd expect hem to score goals and Leicester have a worrying habit of conceding early.
They've conceded inside half an hour in eight of those 12 aforementioned matches, while six of Leicester's eight defeats in that run have also seen them behind at the interval.
Gvardiol can strike again
Looking at the player markets, I think it's worth backing Josko Gvardiol to score again at 13/27.50.
The Croatian gets forward from the back often and is a big threat from set pieces - and Leicester are weak in that area.
The Foxes have conceded more shots than any other team from set plays this season and they have the highest expected-goals-against (xGA) figure from such situations.
Gvaridol has found the net in four of his last 12 Premier League games and struck the woodwork against Everton on Boxing Day, a game in which he managed five shots.
For those putting Bet Builders together, also consider Boubakary Soumare to be shown a card.
The Leicester midfielder has long attracted referees' attention - a loan spell in Spain brought cards aplenty too - and remarkably he's now been booked in each of his last six games at the King Power Stadium.
Referee Michael Oliver is well above the league average for cards this season, averaging more than five per game, so backing Soumare to deliver again at 15/82.88 certainly has potential.
English Premier League - Top 10 Cards
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Yellow
|Red
|Total
|Cards/90*
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|23
|11
|0
|11
|0.5
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|28
|9
|1
|10
|0.4
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|24
|10
|0
|10
|0.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|21
|10
|0
|10
|0.6
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|30
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|29
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|0
|9
|0.3
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|25
|9
|0
|9
|0.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|30
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|29
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|28
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|28
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|28
|7
|1
|8
|0.3
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|27
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|27
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|27
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|26
|8
|0
|8
|0.5
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|26
|7
|1
|8
|0.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|25
|8
|0
|8
|0.3
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|24
|8
|0
|8
|0.7
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|23
|8
|0
|8
|0.4
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|22
|8
|0
|8
|0.5
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|28
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|27
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|27
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|26
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|26
|6
|1
|7
|0.4
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|26
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|26
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|26
|7
|0
|7
|0.3
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|24
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|24
|6
|1
|7
|0.4
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|1
|7
|0.3
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|21
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0
|7
|0.4
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|20
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|7
|0
|7
|0.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|30
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|29
|5
|1
|6
|0.2
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|29
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|28
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|27
|6
|0
|6
|0.2
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|26
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|26
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|26
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|24
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|23
|6
|0
|6
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|22
|6
|0
|6
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|20
|6
|0
|6
|0.4
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|18
|5
|1
|6
|0.4
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|30
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|29
|3
|2
|5
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|29
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|28
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|28
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|27
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|26
|4
|1
|5
|0.3
|Emerson
|West Ham
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|26
|4
|1
|5
|0.2
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|26
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|André
|Wolves
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|25
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.2
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|24
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|22
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|21
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|20
|5
|0
|5
|0.4
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|18
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|5
|0
|5
|0.3
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|17
|5
|0
|5
|0.6
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|30
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|30
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|29
|4
|0
|4
|0.1
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|28
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|28
|3
|1
|4
|0.1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|27
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|26
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|26
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|25
|4
|0
|4
|0.5
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|24
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|24
|3
|1
|4
|0.2
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|23
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|23
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|21
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|1
|4
|0.6
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|20
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|19
|3
|1
|4
|0.5
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|18
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.6
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|17
|4
|0
|4
|0.3
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|15
|3
|1
|4
|0.3
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|2
|4
|0.4
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|4
|0
|4
|1
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|13
|2
|2
|4
|0.4
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.7
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|0
|4
|0.7
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|11
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|10
|4
|0
|4
|0.4
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|30
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|29
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|28
|2
|1
|3
|0.1
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|27
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|26
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|25
|2
|1
|3
|0.3
|Savinho
|Man City
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|25
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|24
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|23
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|22
|3
|0
|3
|0.1
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|21
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Ederson
|Man City
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|20
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|19
|2
|1
|3
|0.6
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|19
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|18
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|17
|2
|1
|3
|0.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|16
|2
|1
|3
|0.3
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|16
|3
|0
|3
|0.5
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.2
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|15
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|14
|3
|0
|3
|0.6
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|13
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|James Garner
|Everton
|13
|3
|0
|3
|0.3
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|0
|3
|2.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|11
|3
|0
|3
|0.4
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|29
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|27
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|26
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|25
|1
|1
|2
|0.1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|25
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|24
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|José Sá
|Wolves
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|23
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Beto
|Everton
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|19
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|18
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|16
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|15
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|13
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|2
|0
|2
|0.5
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|11
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|10
|2
|0
|2
|2.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|10
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|2
|0
|2
|1.1
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.7
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.2
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|9
|2
|0
|2
|0.8
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.7
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0.3
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|1
|2
|0.5
|Nico González
|Man City
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0.4
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0.6
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1.5
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|29
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|27
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1.4
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0.1
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.3
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0.2
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|Welington
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.7
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2.4
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1.1
|James Milner
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1.9
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.9
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0.4
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3.5
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0.9
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0.8
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James Bree
|Southampton
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|James McAtee
|Man City
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Josh King
|Fulham
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
More Premier League: Ste Tudor's best bets for Sunday!
Recommended bets
Andy Schooler's P/L 2024/25
Staked: 10pts
Returned: 6.1pts
P/L: -3.9pts
2023/24: +4.54pts
