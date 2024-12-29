Premier League Sunday Tips: Sarr and Wolves backed plus a huge 18/1 Fulham shout

Leicester v Man City (14:30) - Two broken teams

Two hopelessly out-of-form sides meet at the King Power and regarding the visitors it is becoming a futile endeavour waiting for their fortunes to change.

This is who Manchester City are now. This is what attaining an unprecedented fourth consecutive title has made of them. They are a grand palace ransacked of jewels and paintings. They are a husk.

For all of the considerable problems he inherited, Ruud van Nistelrooy will know that getting Facundo Buonanotte and Stephy Mavididi on the ball, in the right areas, will be key to a Leicester victory, the pair charged with running off a City midfield devoid of dynamism.

For City, their best hope lies in an individual pulling off a moment of genuine quality. It feels odd to write such a sentence about any Guardiola side, least of all one that has reached extraordinary heights in recent seasons. But that was then. Now they are broken.

The last four league meetings between these sides in the East Midlands have all been won by a narrow scoreline, to nil. There won't be many goals in this one either.

Crystal Palace v Southampton (15:00) - Sarr worth a shot



These sides have the worst chance conversion rates in the top-flight and poor finishing was again in evidence on Boxing Day, costing each dear.

All told, Palace will be pleased with eking out a goalless stalemate at Bournemouth, but it could have been so much better with greater accuracy.

As for the Saints, a sprightly first-half performance saw them carve out several chances before the relegation strugglers visibly flagged after the break. Alas their best opportunities fell to Paul Onuachu who is yet to net in England from 22 appearances.

Ivan Juric's new side went back to basics in their loss to West Ham, getting the ball out wide at every chance and whipping in dangerous deliveries but here there is a danger of Walker-Peters and Sugawara being pegged back by Munoz and Mitchell. That ultimately might be what decides this low-scoring affair.

That and the recent form of Ismaila Sarr, the winger boasting four goal involvements in three. In that time he has accrued seven shots on target.

Everton v Nottingham Forest (15:00) - Early action fancied at 12/5 3.40

Sometimes it's possible to know a lot about a team from their results alone and this certainly applies to Everton this term.

Since righting a woeful start to their campaign, the Toffees have kept seven clean sheets in 12, with five of those games ending 0-0.

Clearly then, this is a side built on a well-organised, parsimonious defence but who find goals hard to come by. Since early October, Sean Dyche's men have conceded every 141 minutes and converted every 123 minutes.

That latter flaw might well be especially glaring this Sunday as either Calvert-Lewin or Broja come up against a centre-back pairing of Murillo and Nikola Milenovic, the duo rightly getting garlands presently after mostly being superb all season.

From this pair - and with Matz Sels in excellent form behind them - Forest have constructed four back-to-back victories, a run that has elevated them to the heady heights of third.

This is yet another game predicted to be low-scoring with any goals coming early.

Only Southampton have scored fewer second-half goals than the hosts while Forest have scored first on 14 occasions in 2024/25.

Fulham v Bournemouth (15:00) - Stand-out clash

Both teams are unbeaten in six and though four of Fulham's run consists of draws they have unquestionably had the harder time of it. The Cottagers have successful nullified Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool and host the Cherries on a high after their late dramatics at Stamford Bridge.

The highlight of Bournemouth's run meanwhile was a three-goal deconstruction of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Pertinently, they have only conceded once from open play in their last five outings.

This then is a match-up that promises much, not least because it is awash with individuals at the peak of their powers.

Antoine Semenyo has been one such stand-out performer, taking on 18 attempts on goal in his last four games, six on target.

For the hosts, Alex Iwobi has struck up an impactful partnership with Antonee Robinson down the left, the winger completing four dribbles against Chelsea while crucially winning eight of his 10 ground duels.

Iwobi is overdue a goal involvement having gone four games without. Five of his eight so far this season have come at the Cottage.





Tottenham v Wolves (15:00) - Spurs woes to continue

Spurs last won at home at the start of November and in recent weeks have shipped in four against Chelsea and six at the hands of a ruthless Liverpool. Should they lose to Wolves it will be their most defeats in a single month since 1955.

The chief reason for their disastrous December is easy to determine, what with losing their first choice centre-backs to injury along with keeper Vicario. With Ben Davies also out, Djed Spence suspended and Radu Dragusin a doubt it means Ange Postecoglou shuffles from a very slim deck to make up a back five.

The Aussie coach's refusal to compromise on his adventurous beliefs has only exacerbated matters of course and this leads us to suspect their woes might continue at the weekend, against a Wolves side that has been rejuvenated under new boss Vitor Pereira. Back-to-back wins, to nil, speaks volumes.

A goal and an assist for Matheus Cunha on Boxing Day means the Brazilian has 11 goals involvements in 10. He is 11/82.38 to add another goal involvement here.

West Ham v Liverpool (17:15) - 15/8 2.88 double fancied

The Hammers are unbeaten in four, their best run since last Spring but host the relentless Reds minus Fabianski and Kilman at the back while Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek are both suspended.

They are a weakened proposition as a consequence.

Not that Julen Lopetegui's side would be overly fancied anyway, coming up against a side that has lost once all season and averaged 2.7 goals per 90 in their last 10 league games. That's before we consider that West Ham have only won one of their last 18 meetings with Liverpool and then factor in, for good measure, the ridiculous output of Mo Salah this term.

Indeed, so impressive have they been that the same drums have been banged all season. Instead then, for a change, let's switch to corners, of which Liverpool have won 32 in their last five aways.

Lucas Paqueta meanwhile is always good for a foul or two, the Brazilian returning from suspension.