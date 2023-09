Saudi clubs, Spurs and Dortmund could be interested

Ten Hag unlikely to back down

Betfair's Berbatov criticises Sancho for outburst

Jadon Sancho is 7/24.40 to join a Saudi club and 9/19.80 to sign for Tottenham on Betfair Sportsbook in the next transfer window.

The England winger is training alone at Manchester United due to his refusal to apologise to Erik ten Hag for a social media outburst.

Ten Hag dropped Sancho from his squad for Manchester United's trip to Arsenal two weeks ago, saying the player had not trained well. Sancho hit back on Twitter and, although he has since deleted the post, he has refused to apologise to his manager.

He will not be in the squad for tomorrow's home match against Brighton which more than one of our tipsters is backing the Seagulls to win at Old Trafford.

Speculation is rife that Sancho could leave United in the next transfer window.

He is 11/102.08 to stay but, after nearly a fortnight, the issue is yet to be resolved and Ten Hag could decide that it is a distraction for his team and tell Sancho to find another club.

A return to Borussia Dortmund is 9/19.80 while Aston Villa 14/115.00 and Newcastle 16/117.00 could also be interested.

Berbatov criticises Sancho for outburst

Betfair ambassador Dimitar Berbatov said in his column this week that the player should not have gone public with his criticism of the manager.

Berbatov said: "I will not be surprised if Sancho struggles to get game time for United from here.

"Players sometimes think they are really important and they can change something when they speak publicly. In reality, they only make the situation worse. In this case, I did not like what happened, and Sancho should have gone directly to Erik ten Hag and spoken to him man to man."

Will United finish in top four? Problems

mounting at OT

Ten Hag indicated at his press conference today that this was not Sancho's first offence.

He has endured a difficult time since signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, losing his place in the England squad and needing time away from the game last winter.

Ten Hag was supportive during Sancho's absence and integrated him back into the team when he was ready to return. But now the relationship has soured.

United's difficulties this season aren't confined to Sancho. They have a far more serious situation with Antony who will not play for the club while police investigate allegations of domestic violence, which the player denies.

Ten Hag's squad has also been depleted by injuries to Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw and they have lost two of their opening four matches.

They are 2.829/5 on the Betfair Exchange to finish in the Premier League top four.

Read Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more