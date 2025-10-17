Fulham v Arsenal: How to back a Gunners win at boosted odds of 6/5

10/11 1.91 Premier League title favourites set for maximum points

Sixteen of Arsenal's last 18 wins have seen under 3.5 goals land too

Josh King is lighting it up for Fulham - he's due a goal

Fulham v Arsenal

Saturday 18 October, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports



Arsenal win & under 3.5 goals the way to play

Arsenal are the most reliable team in the Premier League when it comes to getting the job done in controlled fashion. Naturally, the markets tend to side with goals and action happening but Arsenal aren't the team you want when it comes to traditional markets like both teams scoring and over 2.5 goals.

That's why backing them to win matches along with the under 3.5 goals angle thrown into the mix at a juicier price is the smart way to boost Arsenal's outright win price here from 1/21.50 to 6/52.20.

They dominate territory, limit chaos and once they get their noses in front, they manage games like a team with title-winning maturity. Across their last 18 wins in all competitions, 16 have landed for punters who have added the under 3.5 goal line into the equation.

Fulham, meanwhile, rarely allow themselves to be completely blown away. Marco Silva's side may lack punch going forward in that they've only scored more than once in just two of their last 12 Premier League games - both against Brentford - but they remain structurally solid.

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal to win & under 3.5 goals SBK 6/5

Josh can be King of the Cottage

Creating quality chances against Arsenal is a tough ask but Fulham do have history of finding a way through in this fixture. Across the last four Premier League meetings, Silva's side have scored in every fixture, racking up a total of six goals.

Initially my angle of attack in that regard was to explore the both teams to score prices but the 9/101.90 on offer with the Betfair Sportsbook didn't excite me enough. So as is my style, chasing a bigger price in the anytime goalscorer market made sense from a punting perspective.

So the bet here is Fulham youngster Josh King to score at 6/17.00.

Silva isn't usually one to trust young players consistently from the academy but King must be special as he's started all seven Premier League games and has looked comfortable at this level to the extent he's keeping out Emile Smith Rowe out of the side, who cost the club £40million from Arsenal.

Much like lots of the youngsters that are trusted to play in the first team of a Premier League side, King is a very mature player that is making some very intelligent runs off the striker which means good quality chances are dropping his way.

He's had nine shots in his six starts since breaking into the Fulham team with five of them on target. He's very accurate with his shooting based on the early evidence which is so crucial when finding value in this market.

Just by looking at his shots data, shot maps and expected goals figures, you can see he's going to score soon enough. We've just got to time it right. This could be that moment with the 6/17.00 hard to pass up.

Recommended Bet Back Josh King to score anytime SBK 6/1

