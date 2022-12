West Ham 2.1411/10 v Brentford 3.9, the Draw 3.711/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat says: "Brentford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the third time, previously doing so in October 2021 and April 2022. Both previous occasions of back-to-back away wins included a London derby victory."

Norwich 1.814/5 v Reading 5.49/2, the Draw 3.711/4

19:45

Live on Sky Sports

Jack Critchley says: "Norwich sacked Dean Smith following the Canaries' disappointing 2-1 loss to ten-man Luton on Boxing Day. Although the East Anglian outfit remain fifth in the Championship table, they have picked up just three victories since the beginning of October and have lost three of their last four.

"Supporters were concerned by the 'safe' tactics deployed by the former Aston Villa boss and his dismissal may prompt many of the club's attack-minded players to come to the fore. The Canaries' squad may be slightly unbalanced, however, their starting XI is one of the most talented in the division and this could be a match in which they put on a much-improved performance for the supporters.

"Reading picked up yet another home victory on Tuesday and this is an exceptionally quick turnaround for the Royals. Tom Ince was in superb form for the Berkshire side, who continue to pick up points despite possessing one of the poorest squads in the second tier."

Liverpool 1.331/3 v Leicester 11.010/1, the Draw 6.25/1

20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Mark O'Haire says: "Liverpool have been beaten by Leicester in their last two trips to the King Power Stadium, although the Reds have tended to be too strong for the Foxes at Anfield. Since suffering a surprise home reverse at the turn of the century to City, the Merseysiders are unbeaten in 11 league meetings here with Leicester (W9-D2-L0), winning six of the last seven.

"Three Premier League wins on the spin have pushed Liverpool 1.351/3 back into the top-six and Jurgen Klopp's charges should relish their return to Anfield. Since the start of last season, the Reds have returned W20-D6-L1 on home soil and averaged 2.59 goals as hosts; that record reads W13-D3-L1 when viewing matches against bottom-half opposition.

"Leicester 9.6017/2 are only four points clear of the dreaded drop zone despite their recent resurgence before the World Cup. The majority of the Foxes' finest work has arrived against fellow strugglers with City winless against current top-half teams (W0-D1-L7) as 88% of their overall Premier League points tally has been earned against bottom-six outfits."

Valladolid 7.26/1 v Real Madrid 1.758/11, the Draw 4.94/1

20:30

Live on LaLiga TV

Dan Fitch says: "The break for the World Cup came at a good time for Real Madrid, who had only won one of their last three league games (D1 L1).

"This left them in second place, two points behind Barcelona. This is the first of three matches that will take place away from the Bernabeu, so getting off to a strong start that puts pressure on Barca, is vital.

"Valladolid were in the sort of inconsistent form that you'd expect from a team in 12th place, but were unbeaten in their last four at home (W3 D1), which included matches against Betis and Sociedad.

"We have to expect an away victory, but it may be tight and you can back a Madrid win and both teams to score at 2.95."