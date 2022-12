Ten Premier Leauge games from Friday to Sunday

Liverpool to win again in a bet at 6/4

Easy win for Man City with Foden shining

More drama and goals at Tottenham in 17/2 Bet Builder

West Ham v Brentford Out of form Hammers to be stung by Bees The Opta Stat: "Brentford are looking to win consecutive Premier League away games for the third time, previously doing so in October 2021 and April 2022. Both previous occasions of back-to-back away wins included a London

derby victory." The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford to Win @ 3.9



Liverpool v Leicester Reds can win with goals at both ends The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have won three consecutive league games for the first time this season, though they've not managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five. Indeed, the Reds have kept just four clean sheets in their 19 Premier League games since the start of May, with only Southampton, Leeds and Aston Villa keeping fewer among ever-present sides in that time." The Betfair Bet: Back Liverpool Win & Both Teams to Score @ 6/4



Wolves v Manchester United United can keep winning run going The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have won their last two Premier League away games against Wolves, winning in May and August 2021. Manchester United haven't lost their final league game in any of the last 10 calendar years (W7 D3), since a 3-2 defeat to Blackburn in 2011." The Betfair Bet: Back Manchester United to Win @ 1.98



Bournemouth v Crystal Palace Home comforts to suit Moore The Opta Stat: "Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in his last two home Premier League games. Indeed, he's the only Bournemouth player to score more than once at home this season, netting four of the Cherries' nine league goals at the Vitality Stadium." The Betfair Bet: Back Kieffer Moore to Score Anytime @ 5/2



Fulham v Southampton Free-scoring Cottagers to claim the points The Opta Stat: "Fulham have scored 82 goals in 39 league games in 2022 - it's their highest number of league goals in a single calendar year since netting 85 in 2000. Southampton have lost eight of their last 10 Premier League away games (W2), with their 1-0 win at Bournemouth in October their only clean sheet in their last 22 on the road." The Betfair Bet: Back Fulham Win & Over 2.5 Goals @ 2/1



Manchester City v Everton Toothless Toffees in for a big defeat The Opta Stat: "No side has lost more Premier League away games so far in 2022 than Everton (12). Man City's Phil Foden has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games against Everton, while he's also had a hand in nine goals in eight league appearances at the Etihad this season (6 goals, 3 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City HT, Man City -2 & Foden to Score Anytime @ 4.21



Newcastle v Leeds Same old as Magpies win with Almiron scoring The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won each of their last six Premier League games, last having a longer such run in September/October 1996 (7 under Kevin Keegan). Newcastle's Miguel Almirón has scored nine goals in his last 14 Premier League games, as many as he had in his first 112 appearances in the competition." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle to Win & Almiron to Score Anytime @ 3.59



Brighton v Arsenal Low-scoring affair on the cards The Opta Stat: "Arsenal have kept six clean sheets in their eight Premier League away games this season (more than any other side), as many as they'd managed in 19 games on the road last term. However, the two games in which they conceded are the only two away games they've failed to win this season (1-3 vs Man Utd, 1-1 vs Southampton)." The Betfair Bet: Dutch Back 0-0 & 0-1 Correct Scores @ 6.0



Tottenham v Aston Villa More drama involving Spurs and goals The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa have lost each of their last five Premier League games in London, conceding at least twice each time. Meanwhile, they've not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 league visits to the capital, since beating Arsenal 3-0 in November 2020." The Betfair Bet: Back Tottenham Win, Over 3.5 Goals & BTTS First Half @ 9.49