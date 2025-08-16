Football Accumulator Tips: Back Arsenal and Chelsea in Sunday acca at 5-1

Chelsea and Arsenal backed to start with wins

Tip #1 - Back Chelsea to beat Crystal Palace

Chelsea boast the 2nd-best record of any Premier League side on the opening day of the season, only behind Manchester United. The Blues have won 16 of their last 18 competitive matches under Enzo Maresca, claiming the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup trophies in that period.

The Blues also have a superb head-to-head record against Crystal Palace. This took a bit of a hit last season as both meetings ended in 1-1 draws, but Chelsea are unbeaten against the Eagles in each of the last 19 matches - with 17 of those games ending in Chelsea victories.

Maresca made Stamford Bridge a fortress last season, with Chelsea winning 12 of their 19 games in front of their home fans. They only lost three of those games, making this a tall order for Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season when factoring in their poor head-to-head record against Chelsea and the fact that Palace have to battle through a Conference League qualifier during the week.

Tip #2 - Back Athletic Bilbao to beat Sevilla

Athletic Bilbao welcome a Sevilla side that finished just one point above the drop zone in La Liga last season for their opening game of the season. Athletic Club clinched a Champions League spot via their league position last term, and boasted one of the best home records in the division.

Athletic Bilbao won 11 of their 19 home games last season, losing just two of those games. Only the two Madrid sides and Barcelona had a better home record in the Spanish top-flight in 24/25, and only Atletico Madrid lost fewer games at home than Ernesto Valverde's side.

Sevilla won just four of their 19 away games last season, losing 12 of those matches. Sevilla didn't have many issues in finding the back of the net on their travels (25 goals scored), but the 32 they conceded will be a cause for concern ahead of this opening clash. Athletic have won three of the last five head-to-head meetings between the sides, including the most recent clash, which they won 1-0 as the away side.

Tip #3 - Back PSG to bet Nantes

PSG did look a little off the pace in the Super Cup final against Tottenham, but managed to click into gear late on to score two goals in the final five minutes to take the game to penalties. This comeback was a reminder to Europe of the quality of this PSG side. Even when they are not at their best or slightly fatigued, they can still compete.

PSG failed to beat Nantes in either of the league head-to-head clashes last season, with both games ending in 1-1 draws. However, PSG lost just one of their 17 away games in the French top-flight last season - winning 12 of those games. Unsurprisingly, this was far and away the best away record of any side in the division last year, with PSG also scoring 47 goals across these games (2.76 per game).

This is a scoring power that Nantes will struggle to match despite the strong performances they produced against PSG last season. Nantes scored just 19 goals across their 17 home games last season, but they did only concede 18, which is a record that suggests this may be a more low-scoring victory for PSG as opposed to their usual demolition jobs.

Tip #4 - Back Arsenal to beat Man Utd

Mikel Arteta needs to make a statement, and this is the best game in which to do it. Arsenal's only two wins in the Premier League era at Old Trafford have both come under Mikel Arteta, with both of these being 1-0 victories. Arsenal will have to buck some trends to take all three points here; Manchester United boast the best record on the opening day of the Premier League season (66.7% win rate).

Arsenal are certainly a more complete side, but only came out on top in one of the three head-to-head clashes between the sides last season. This indicates that there is often more to this fixture than just form and quality, which isn't surprising, as it is one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the season. Arsenal drew far too many away games last season, which is something that Arteta will want to put to bed early this campaign to ensure that it doesn't become a recurring issue.

The signing of Viktor Gyokeres should be the final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal to push on and win the Premier League title, starting with a strong performance away at Old Trafford to lay down a marker.

