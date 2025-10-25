Everton v Tottenham: Stats say a stalemate & go for Grealish in 4/1 & 11/2 Bet Builders

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now

Stats say score draw for Spurs visit

Everton v Tottenham

Sunday 26 October, 16:30 kick-off

Super Sunday this week comes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium where literally anything could happen between these two wonderful examples of consistent inconsistency in the Premier League this season.

Everton are your 13/102.30 favourites and they are unbeaten at their new stadium, even though they were a touch fortunate to beat Palace last time out, while Tottenham are 11/53.20 but are likewise unbeaten on the road in the league this season.

Thomas Frank's side enter the round with the Premier League's best away record in fact, so this is very much strength versus strength with Spurs much more comofrtable on the road and the Toffees preferring playing at home.

David Moyes' side have won eight of their 11 points on home turf while Spurs have won 10 on their travels and just four at home, so at this venue at least we shou;ld get the best version of these Jekyll and Hyde sides.

Spurs have the edge when it comes to goals, as they've scored at least twice in all four Premier League away games, while things have been tighter at Everton with their last win over Palace the first home outing to eclipse 2.5 goals so far.

With Spurs in action though, both teams to score, which is 8/111.73, and over 2.5 goals at 20/231.87 are firmly in play with both landing in three of the last four, and one of those appears in the tip for the game.

A draw is preferred here at 23/103.30 as they're quite evenly matched and when the two meet on Merseyside it's usually a draw - with five of the last six meetings at Everton ending level.

Everton have drawn two of the last three at home and Spurs three of the last four in all competitions, and going on those recent results it's more than likely to be a score draw than not.

Recommended Bet Back the score draw SBK 7/2

Focus on fouls in 11/2 6.50 treble

It's all about Jack Grealish for Everton, who got his first goal in the win over Palace, which also saw him have a season's best three shots on target having previously managed a total of just two in the Premier League.

Grealish is 6/42.50 for a goal or assist, which looks a good one to keep onside and include in a Bet Builder, while Iliman Ndiaye is the same price but has been more potent in frotn of goal as Everton's top league scorer.

It's in the fouls market with Grealish excels though, suffering 26 fouls already this season, and although he's short at 8/131.61 to be fouled 3+ times it's a good Bet Builder leg to use for the game.

Ndiaye is one of Everton's top culprits for giving fouls away, so adding him at 15/82.88 makes sense, while for Spurs Pedro Porro will have Grealish to deal with down his flank so while he's short at 4/91.44 I'm happy to throw him in to complete a player props treble.

Recommended Bet Back Grealish fouled 2+ times, Ndiaye & Porro 2+ fouls SBK 11/2

Shoot for profit with Paulinha

There should be a decent amount of action in this game as we've mentioned so it makes sense to back some goalmouth action.

Grealish has to be the go-to guy again, and he's a decent price here at 5/61.84 for just 1+ shot on target as Everton's joint-top man for hitting the target following three efforts on goal against Palace.

And there's a nice touch of value to be had here on Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is 9/52.80 to have 2+ shots.

He's had two effort on goal in his last three games in a row, and in four of five so although he's mainly a holder he's a regular now at having a dig at goal.