Everton Relegation Betting: Toffees 11/2 after new points deduction

Everton deducted 2 points for further rules breach

Toffees are 6.4 11/2 on Exchange for relegation

Sheff Utd, Burnley, Luton odds-on for drop

Everton are 6.411/2 for relegation after receiving a further deduction of two points from the Premier League for breaking financial rules.

It means they have dropped one place to 16th in the table and are now two points above the relegation zone with seven matches to play. They have a game-in-hand over Brentford, the team directly above them.

The new deduction relates to the three year period to 2022-23. In February, Everton had a 10-point deduction reduced to six on appeal for the three-year period to 2021-22.

The club said today that they would appeal the new deduction.

Bettors think Everton are staying up

Despite Everton's deductions, the Betfair Exchange odds indicate that punters do not think they will be relegated this season.

The bottom three clubs - Sheffield United 1.011/100, Burnley 1.091/11 and Luton 1.715/7 - are all odds-on to go straight back down to the Championship after one season in the top flight.

Nottingham Forest 3.39/4, who are appealing the four points deduction they received from the Premier League last month, come next in the Betfair Exchange relegation market.

Everton came within 45 minutes of losing their Premier League status last season. Under Sean Dyche this season, the have, despite their points deductions, been stronger and bettors think they will avoid the drop.

Their next match is at home to Chelsea on 15 April.

As the Premier League tightens up its enforcement of financial rules, the points deductions are playing havoc with the relegation battle.

The odds show, however, that Exchange bettors think the current bottom three will be going down at the end of the season.