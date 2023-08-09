</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Dimitar Berbatov's 2023/24 Premier League Predictions: United or Chelsea to dethrone Citizens

Dimitar Berbatov

09 August 2023

3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatovs-2023-24-premier-league-predictions-on-betfair-man-utd-or-chelsea-to-win-title-over-man-city-080823-838.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/dimitar-berbatovs-2023-24-premier-league-predictions-on-betfair-man-utd-or-chelsea-to-win-title-over-man-city-080823-838.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-09T09:48:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-09T09:23:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov brings us his 2023/24 Premier League tips, predicting that we'll have new champions this season, that some big clubs will miss out on the top four, and there'll be instant returns to the Championship for the three promoted clubs... Berba is predicting we'll have new champions Liverpool among clubs predicted to miss top four Promoted clubs set for a season of struggle Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here Retired players always are biased towards the clubs they used to play for, so I hope Manchester United get back to where they belong at the top of the Premier League. Manchester City are favourites again, I don't want that to happen because they'll be champions four years in a row, which has never happened before. Chelsea will be the big surprise, they've performed well under Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season. The new signings look confident, they look for the ball and aren't afraid to make mistakes. Mykhailo Mudryk looks a lot more confident this season, Christopher Nkunku is a great player too, he can be a great signing. I can see Chelsea competing for the Premier League title too. Arsenal will have a big task on their hands because they were comfortably leading the Premier League for months and still didn't win the league. That's what the Premier League can do, it made them make mistakes and lose out on the title. Arsenal won't admit it, but the title was theirs to win and clearly for the taking. This season will be tougher and more challenging for them. Mikel Arteta will be very pleased going into the first matchday, it's always great to start the season with a trophy. It gives you a positive mindset and the confidence to push on for more trophies. Especially if you beat a big team like Manchester City, it gives you a big mental boost, it makes them realise it's possible to beat these clubs, even in the last minute. However, Manchester City have lost the last three Community Shields now and still won the Premier League titles. Football can be very unpredictable. Premier League Winner Berba predicts: Man United ([17/2]) OR Chelsea ([14/1]) I won't say Manchester City again. I obviously want Manchester United to win the Premier League title. I think the Premier League champions will be Manchester United or Chelsea. I love the underdog story with Chelsea, especially when you don't see it coming. I like Pochettino as a coach too, I want to see him succeed in England with a trophy. Premier League Top Four Berba predicts: Man United ([8/11]), Chelsea ([5/4]), Man City ([1/20]) and Arsenal ([2/5]) The competition for the top four is the reason why the Premier League is so great to watch. Teams like Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham can compete for it. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will be in the top four. If Manchester United don't make the top four, then it's a terrible season. I think Arsenal will get the top four too, they need to push for the title and not settle for second place as they did last season. I'm not including Liverpool, Tottenham or Newcastle. Premier League Relegation Berba predicts: Luton Town ([4/11]), Sheffield United ([4/6]) and Burnley ([10/3]) It's been a long time since Luton Town last played top flight football, and it's going to be a big test for them to stay up. When you're the new guy, all the fingers will be pointed at you, Luton Town need to see if they can do it. I think Luton Town will be relegated but maybe they might surprise everybody. Sheffield United have been in the Premier League a lot of times, I remember playing them, they were a tough team and bullied their opposition, but I think they'll be relegated too. Burnley have big ambitions with Vincent Kompany in charge, they will be an interesting team to watch. Teams like Bournemouth and Wolves will be around the drop zone, but I think Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United will struggle the most. Read Dimitar's first exclusive of the season, discussing Harry Kane, Manchester United, and Aleksandar Mitrovic among other things. Betfair Ambassador Dimitar Berbatov 2023/24 Premier League tips, predicting that we'll have new champions this season, that some big clubs will miss out on the top four, and there'll be instant returns to the Championship for the three promoted clubs...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Berba is predicting we'll have new champions </strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool among clubs predicted to miss top four</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Promoted clubs set for a season of struggle</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Betfair's new 90 minute payout offer here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p style="font-weight: 400;">Retired players always are biased towards the clubs they used to play for, so I hope <strong>Manchester United</strong> get back to where they belong at the top of the Premier League.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883">Manchester City are favourites again</a>, I don't want that to happen because they'll be champions four years in a row, which has never happened before.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Chelsea</strong> will be the big surprise, they've performed well under Mauricio Pochettino in pre-season. The new signings look confident, they look for the ball and aren't afraid to make mistakes.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Mykhailo Mudryk looks a lot more confident this season, Christopher Nkunku is a great player too, he can be a great signing. I can see Chelsea competing for the Premier League title too.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Arsenal</strong> will have a big task on their hands because they were comfortably leading the Premier League for months and still didn't win the league. That's what the Premier League can do, it made them make mistakes and lose out on the title.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Arsenal won't admit it, but the title was theirs to win and clearly for the taking. This season will be tougher and more challenging for them.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Mikel Arteta</strong> will be very pleased going into the first matchday, it's always great to start the season with a trophy. It gives you a positive mindset and the confidence to push on for more trophies. Especially if you beat a big team like Manchester City, it gives you a big mental boost, it makes them realise it's possible to beat these clubs, even in the last minute.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">However, Manchester City have lost the last three Community Shields now and still won the Premier League titles. Football can be very unpredictable.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/winner-2023-24/924.362524883"><strong>Premier League Winner</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Berba predicts: Man United (<b class="inline_odds" title="9.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">17/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.40</span></b>) OR Chelsea (<b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b>)</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I won't say Manchester City again. I obviously want Manchester United to win the Premier League title. I think the Premier League champions will be Manchester United or Chelsea.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I love the underdog story with Chelsea, especially when you don't see it coming. I like Pochettino as a coach too, I want to see him succeed in England with a trophy.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/top-4-finish-2023-24/924.364821389"><strong>Premier League Top Four</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Berba predicts: Man United (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.72"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.72</span></b>), Chelsea (<b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b>), Man City (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.05"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/20</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.05</span></b>) and Arsenal (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.39"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.39</span></b>)</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The competition for the top four is the reason why the Premier League is so great to watch. Teams like Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton and Tottenham can compete for it. Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea will be in the top four.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">If Manchester United don't make the top four, then it's a terrible season. I think Arsenal will get the top four too, they need to push for the title and not settle for second place as they did last season. I'm not including Liverpool, Tottenham or Newcastle.</p><h2 style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2023-24/924.363383743"><strong>Premier League Relegation</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Berba predicts: Luton Town (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.36"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.36</span></b>), Sheffield United (<b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b>) and Burnley (<b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b>)</strong></p><p style="font-weight: 400;">It's been a long time since Luton Town last played top flight football, and it's going to be a big test for them to stay up. When you're the new guy, all the fingers will be pointed at you, Luton Town need to see if they can do it.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">I think Luton Town will be relegated but maybe they might surprise everybody. Sheffield United have been in the Premier League a lot of times, I remember playing them, they were a tough team and bullied their opposition, but I think they'll be relegated too.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Burnley have big ambitions with <strong>Vincent Kompany</strong> in charge, they will be an interesting team to watch. Teams like Bournemouth and Wolves will be around the drop zone, but I think Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United will struggle the most.

Read Dimitar's first exclusive of the season, discussing Harry Kane, Manchester United, and Aleksandar Mitrovic among other things. Dimitar Berbatov's 2023/24 Premier League Predictions: United or Chelsea to dethrone Citizens 