Chelsea Transfers Betting: Sterling 2/1 for Juventus move and Chilwell 7/4 to join Man Utd

Raheem Sterling looks set to leave Chelsea

Juventus favourites to sign ex-England forward

Man Utd could be in the hunt for Ben Chilwell

Juventus are the favourites to sign Raheem Sterling after the Chelsea forward was left out of their squad to play Manchester City on Sunday.

Sterling's old club City beat his current club 2-0 at Stamford Bridge after the ex-England forward surprisingly ommitted by Enzo Maresca.

The Blues boss offered no reassurances to Sterling's camp, who demanded clarity on his role, and the player now looks set to leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window closes.

He may not be the only one as Chelsea try to trim their notoriously bloated squad. New boss Maresca has spent 185m on 11 players this summer and the spending may not be over with Victor Osimhen 15/82.88 to join from Napoli.

Conor Gallagher, meanwhile, is in limbo as he waits to see whether he will join Atletico Madrid from Chelsea.

England defender Ben Chilwell looks to be on his way out of Chelsea. The left-back could be of interest to Manchester United, who had to field right-back Diogo Dalot there in place of the injured Luke Shaw in their 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Red Devils are 7/42.75 to Chilwell in the current window.

Sterling and Chilwell set to leave Chelsea in squad cull

At 29 and 27 respectively, Sterling and Chilwell both still have a lot to offer top clubs amd they will not be short of offers.

Sterling won league titles with City and played a key role for England at tournaments from the 2014 World Cup to 2022 in Qatar. He has made 81 appearances for Chelsea since joining two years ago.

With Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea on his CV, the time may be right for Sterling to move abroad, which is why Juventus and Jose Mourinho's Fenerbache [10/1] are both being linked with him.

Then again Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham are all 10/111.00 and Newcastle 14/115.00 may also be interested.

Some of those clubs may rival United for Chilwell.

West Ham are next in the betting at 5/16.00 as they begin a new era - albeit one which started with a home defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday - under Julen Lopetegui.

Then there is Brentford 7/18.00 for whom a player of Chilwell's ability and experience could be an excellent signing.

Everton 10/111.00 and Newcastle 10/111.00 could also be in for the ex-Leicester man who, it appears, is not part of Maresca's plans.

Chelsea are rarely far from the headlines during transfer windows and they look set to be among the big players before this one closes on 30 August.

The club is a cauldron of instability under co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly which is why Maresca himself is 13/27.50 second favourite - to Newcastle's Eddie Howe 5/16.00 - to win the Premier League sack race.