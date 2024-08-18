Premier League on Betfair: No change in Winner market as favourites all win

Man City around 6/4 2.50 for title after Stamford Bridge win

Arsenal 15/8 2.88 following opending-game win against Wolves

Liverpool impress in win at Ipswich Town

Man City brush aside Chelsea

Manchester City are the 2.568/5 favourites on the Betfair Exchange to retain their Premier League title after comfortably beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola rested a number of his players that had been prominent in the latter stages of Euro 2024 but it was a familiar face who opened the scoring, Erling Haaland bullying his way through the Chelsea defence before superbly slotting home from close range.

The Blues had their chances, but they rarely created a clear-cut opportunity and it was their former player Mateo Kovacic who wrapped up the points for City with around 10 minutes remaining.

Chelsea, who had been quietly backed to win the title in the lead-up to the start of the season, are now out at 28.027/1 to win the Premier League, while they've also drifted to 3.211/5 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Gunners and Red also start with wins

By pure coincidence Man City's victory completed a hat-trick of 2-0 wins for the three favourites in the Premier League winner market following Arsenal's win over Wolves and Liverpool's victory at Ipswich.

The Reds recorded a 2-0 win at Portman Road under new manager Arne Slot thanks in large to Mo Salah who both scored and assisted in the early kick-off. In scoring his ninth opening-day goal, Salah becomes the leading Premier League goalscorer for goals scored in the opening round of fixtures.

The Gunners recorded a routine 2-0 win over Wolves later in the afternoon with Bukayo Saka impressing with both a goal and an assist.

To win the Premier League title, the Betfair Exchange has Arsenal at 2.8815/8 and Liverpool at 8.415/2.

Villa still outsiders for Top 4 despite winning start

Aston Villa are listed as the eighth most likely team to record a Top 4 Finish despite an impressive 2-1 away win at West Ham on Saturday evening.

Unai Emery's men were excellent for large periods of the victory at the London Stadium but they remain the 3/14.00 outsiders of eight clubs to finish in the top four this season.

The obvious contenders like Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool are all shorter in the betting than Villa, but so too are Manchester United - who failed to impress in Friday night's 1-0 win over Fulham - at 6/42.50, Tottenham and Chelsea at 13/82.63, and Newcastle at 9/43.25 who secured three points against Southampton despite being down to 10 men for 75% of the game.

Brighton, who thrashed Everton 3-0 away from home, are 10/111.00 to record a Top 4 Finish and 7/24.50 in the Top 6 Finish market.

Opening-game defeats for PL new boys

Despite opening-game defeats for Ipswich and Southampton, Leicester remain strong favourites in the Relegation market, available to back at just 4/91.44 ahead of their Monday Night Football clash with Tottenham.

Following their defeats to Liverpool and Newcastle respectively, the Tractor Boys and Saints are both available to back at 17/20 to be be relegated, but the big movers in the market are Everton, who are now just 2/13.00 (from 3/14.00) following their disastrous 0-3 home defeat to Brighton.

Nottingham Forest conceded a late equaliser to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon and Nuno Espiroto Santo's men are now 9/43.25 to be relegated to the Championship.

