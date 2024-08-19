Joe Gomez Transfer Betting: Newcastle favourites to sign Liverpool defender

Gomez exploring possible move from Liverpool

Newcastle favourite to sign versatile defender

Branthwaite shock move to Reds cut to 11/8 2.38

Newcastle are the favourites to sign Liverpool's Joe Gomez after rumours that the defender wants to leave Anfield before the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old was left out of Liverpool's squad for Saturday's win at Ipswich and is exploring a possible transfer away from the club he joined in 2015.

Newcastle to get Gomez as window approaches final 10 days?

Newcastle are 6/17.00 to get Gomez whose ability to play at centre-back or as a left-back should make him attractive to several clubs.

With only 11 days of the transfer window left, we are now into the merry-go-round stage, when potential deals are dependent on other deals.

The Magpies looked set to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace but the Eagles have rejected four bids for the England man from the north east club.

Betting remains suspended on Guehi's future but it is not certain that he will leave Selhurst Park in this window.

Aston Villa are 8/19.00 and Chelsea 9/110.00 could reignite their interest in Gomez, especially if Ben Chilwell leaves before the window closes on 30 August.

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has not ruled Gomez out of his plans and the defender could stay at Liverpool beyond the window. But his omission from Saturday's win at Portman Road showed how far down the pecking order Gomez may be this season.

He would arguably be Liverpool's fourth-choice centre-back and be faced with a tough challenge to play his way back into contention for a starting place.

And it could become even more difficult for Gomez if they sign another defender by 30 August.

Liverpool new favourites to sign Branthwaite

All summer, Jarrad Branthwaite has been linked with Manchester United but Liverpool have sensationally overtaken their rivals to become the new favourites to sign the Everton man.

Liverpool are 11/82.38 to move Branthwaite across Stanley Park and into the upper echelons of the Premier League.

United 3/14.00 may still be interested but a switch to Anfield looks more likely for the 22-year-old who may also be of interest to Manchester City 9/25.50 and Real Madrid 10/111.00.

The news about Gomez and Branthwaite shows that the transfer window could be about to go into overdrive in its final days, so read Betting.Betfair for the latest odds on the big rumours.