Burnley v Liverpool: Reds to score at least three and Salah opposed in a 6/1 Match Up Multi

Chelsea -1 another odds-against winner for Mike last time

Reds have fine record at Turf Moor and can win easily again

Mo Salah can be opposed in a shots-based Match Ups Multi

Burnley v Liverpool

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Early win for Clarets and Reds still 100%

We had to wait until October last season before one of the three newly-promoted clubs recorded a Premier League win, so the fact that Sunderland (two), Burnley (one) and Leeds (one) had four wins between them before the end of August suggests this season's newcomers won't be a pushover.

Burnley's win was against the Black Cats, so of the three newly-promoted clubs they are the only side yet to record a win over one of last season's Premier League teams,. However Scott Parker's men can count themselves unfortunate not to win, or at least take a point, from Old Trafford last time when they had a goal ruled out for offside by the tiniest of margins before conceding a stoppage time penalty in a 3-2 defeat to Man United.

That was a decent performance, but the fact remains that the Clarets have now conceded three goals in two of their opening three league games - albeit both away from home - and facing champions Liverpool on Sunday represents their toughest task to date.

The Reds are three from three so far this term without nowhere near hitting top form. They were poor defensively in a 4-2 win over Bournemouth before having to dig deep and withstand a fight back in a 3-2 victory at Newcastle. And although they were second best in the first half against title rivals Arsenal, Arne Slot's men eventually won 1-0 thanks to a slick second half performance and of course, a wonder goal from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Away win likely with room to spare

Given the status of both teams, and Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, it's no surprise to see the Reds red hot favourites at 1/31.33 in the Match Odds market. There's an argument to be made that had Liverpool started the season with some better performances, and had the Clarets not performed so well at Old Trafford, then the away win could have been an even shorter price.

So I think 1/31.33 is more than fair, and I think it's a bet that will land, though it goes without saying that I'd never put up such a short price as a single selection. If you want to include it as part of a Sunday acca, or in your Bet Builder, then I definitely think there's worse 1/31.33 shots this weekend.

For the record, Burnley can be backed at 15/28.50 with the Draw price set at 9/25.50.

The bet I like here is for Liverpool to score Over 2.5 Goals at 5/42.25. A simple logic is that Burnley have conceded at least three goals in 66.67% of their Premier League games so far this season, Liverpool have scored at least three goals in 66.67% of their games so far. Liverpool will be the hardest team the Clarets will have faced this term; Burnley will be the easiest team they Reds have faced. I think that goes without saying.

But you also have to take into account the strength of the two sides. Burnley conceded 26 shots to an average Manchester United team last time, and if they're in such generous mood on Sunday then Liverpool's attacking line up of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Cody Gakpo and Florian Wirtz, plus Alexander Isak from the bench (I have no doubt that's where he'll start) could have a field day.

Going back as recently as December 2018, Liverpool have won all five games at Turf Moor and they scored at least three goals in three of those wins. In fact they've won without conceding a single goal in their last four away games at Burnley so if you do fancy the Reds to score at least three goals again then a play on Liverpool -2 on the handicap at 12/53.40 has to be considered.

In fact, I'm going to add that as a second bet.

Recommended Bet Back (2pts) Liverpool to Score Over 2.5 Goals SBK 5/4

Recommended Bet Back (1pt) Liverpool -2 to Win SBK 12/5

Take on Salah in a Match Up Multi

There's no doubt that Mo Salah hasn't hit top form so far this season, and having watched all three of Liverpool's games in August it was quite evident that he was sticking to the right wing much more than I ever remember him doing. He has also been very reluctant to take players on, cut inside onto his left foot and get shots away, instead choosing to find a crucial pass.

I have no doubt that he'll burst into life anytime soon, and it could easily be this game, but the fact remains that in three games played this term he's managed just four shots at goal with just two being on target. In his last two games he's managed just one shot (none on target)!

So let's take him on in a simple double here that pays out at 6/17.00.

Hugo Ekitike has made a fine start to his Liverpool career and I fancy him to register More Shots on Target than Salah (17/102.70 if you want to back it as a single). And although Florian Wirtz hasn't set the world alight yet in a Liverpool shirt, he still had More Shots (on or off target) than Salah against both Newcastle and Arsenal, so let's back him to do so again (5/23.50 as a single).

Recommended Bet Back (1pt) Ekitike More SOT than Salah & Wirtz More Shots than Salah SBK 6/1

