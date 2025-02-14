Brighton v Chelsea: Palmer can carry the fight at the Amex

Betfair Football Superboost

Brighton v Chelsea

Friday 14 February, 20:00

Cup win has come at the right time for embattled Hürzeler

Last weekend's comeback victory against Chelsea in the FA Cup was just what the Seagulls and their coach Fabian Hürzeler required. A promising start to the season has rather fallen away, and while relegation is certainly not on the agenda, a crack at Europe would require an incredibly strong finish. Brighton are currently seven points adrift of the top six, and six off the top seven.

Despite a run of two wins in 12 in the league and a recent 7-0 hammering at Nottingham Forest (the club's worst defeat in 67 years), Brighton showed their fighting spirit and their quality with last weekend's 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea in the FA Cup. After Seagulls keeper Bart Verbruggen had spilled a Cole Palmer cross into his own net, strikes from Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma turned the tide.

Not only did Hürzeler's players respond to his description of that cup tie as "do or die", but the fans at the Amex did too. Now the young German admits his team will once again have to compete at the highest level against a team that smashed Brighton 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, exposing Hürzeler's high line again and again. That was quite a contrast from last week's game, as Chelsea only managed one shot on target.

Skipper Lewis Dunk is at time of writing an injury doubt with a knock to his chest. Adam Webster is on standby to deputise.

Injury crisis testing Chelsea's squad

If there's any club in Europe that should be able to deal with a raft of injuries, it is Chelsea, but the loss of players in most departments has been a blow to Blues boss Enzo Maresca. Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu have picked up injuries in attack, centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile are still working their way back to full fitness, and the oft-sidelined midfielder Romeo Lavia is unavailable again. Mikhailo Mudryk is suspended following a failed drugs test, while Reece James continues to be carefully managed.

In a few short weeks, Chelsea have been transformed from title challengers (although Maresca always denied his team could win the league) to a side that's far from guaranteed to qualify for next season's Champions League, even with England almost certain to be given a fifth spot in the competition next season. The Blues have won just four of their last ten top-flight games, and they have Manchester City, Newcastle and Bournemouth breathing down their necks.

It's worth noting that Chelsea have some really tough fixtures between now and the end of the season. Liverpool will visit Stamford Bridge, and there are trips to face Aston Villa, Arsenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Maresca isn't too disturbed by last weekend's cup defeat at the Amex. He believes this game will be totally different, but it will be intriguing to see whether he is able to make significant adjustments. There continue to be rumblings over the form of keeper Robert Sanchez, who has made some awful errors this term, and the team has kept just two clean sheets across the last 15 games.

Palmer to anchor Bet Builder at evens

We'll start a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook with backing Both Teams To Score. That paid out in the recent FA Cup clash, and has landed in eight of the clubs' last nine competitive meetings. 18 of Brighton's last 24 matches have seen both teams find the net, including 10 of the last 12 at home.

We'll add in a Palmer shot on target. The England international has hit the target in 12 of his last 13 games for Chelsea, and in the reverse fixture in the Premier League he had a total of six goal attempts, four of which resulted in goals in a virtuoso display.

Finally I'll back the Brighton goalkeeper (probably Bart Verbruggen) to make two or more saves. The Dutchman has racked up 59 saves in 22 Premier League games this term, and Chelsea have had the third-most shots on target in the top flight this season.

