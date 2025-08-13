Betfair Safe Sub: Five Premier League stars who scored big payouts for punters

Betfair introduces Safe Sub to Premier League betting

What is Betfair Safe Sub?

Safe Sub is a new Betfair football product that keeps your player bets in the game all the way to the final whistle.

With Betfair's enormous range of markets on each match, you can back a star striker to score, a dynamic number 10 to lay on an assist, a tough-tackling midfielder to end up in the referee's notebook and much more.

But have you ever backed a player then watched in frustration as they have been substituted?

Until recently, coming off spelled game over for your chosen player and for your bet. Safe Sub means that, if you place a bet on a player who is substituted, your bet will simply transfer to the sub entering the game.

The stars who scored big payouts for punters

Destiny Udogie topped the list of Safe Sub stars last season. He was backed to be shown a card in Tottenham's 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

But the Italian defender was withdrawn on 54 minutes, without picking up a card, only for the man who replaced him, Djed Spence, to picked up a yellow. So any Udogie bookings backers were paid out as winners.

Chris Wood enjoyed a brilliant season in 2024/25, scoring 20 goals for Nottingham Forest, and there was period when backing him in a Tricky Trees bet builder was an almost automatic pick.

In January, Wood scored in a 3-0 win against Wolves with just a solitary shot on target before being replaced by Taiwo Awoniyi. Punters who'd backed Wood for two or more shots on target were sweating but Awoniyi subsequently did the business by getting an effort on goal to secure the payout.

It is not only at club level that you can use Safe Sub. Punters backed Spain's Robin Le Normand to commit one or more fouls against France in the Nations League back in June. The Spanish committed 17 fouls that night but none were by Le Normand. However, the player who replaced him did register a foul, so those who backed Le Normand naughtiness still enjoyed a winner.

It was a similar story for the bettor who backed Joao Mario to commit a foul in Porto's Europa League clash with Manchester United last October. The Portuguese right-back maintained his discipline but his replacement, striker Deniz Gul, was penalised.

United's Kobbie Mainoo endured a frustrating season in 2024/25 and, in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham that we mentioned above, he was taken off at half-time. His replacement Mason Mount picked up a yellow and was later replaced himself. Mount's booking meant that the bettor who backed Mainoo to be shown a card using safe sub was a winner.