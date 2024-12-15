Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday including 9/1 Man City v Man Utd treble

Football... Only Better. Listen to latet episode now.

Brighton were enjoying a brilliant start to the season before a defeat at Fulham and 2-2 draw at Leicester, in which the Seagulls had lead 2-0, stalled their momentum. Back at their own stadium, where they are unbeaten this term, they will aim to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles will be buoyed by their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. They are also unbeaten in their last three on the road, winning one and drawing two. A bet on BTTS has landed in 10 of Brighton's last 11 games, including each of their last seven, so a score draw appeals. Each of Brighton's last five games against sides starting the day 17th or lower, in fact, have ended in draws. Palace come into this round in 17th.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and BTTS 'yes' SBK 3/1

Ruben Amorim has already beaten Pep Guardiola this season, when the Portuguese's Sporting Lisbon side trounced City 4-1 in the Champions League. Does that really matter here? Not when Manchester United have lost their last two in the league and we were outplayed on their own patch by Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mind you, City were humbled by Juventus in midweek and the champions have suffered seven defeats in 10 matches. Their record against their neighbours if formidable though.

City have won five of their last six Premier League games against United (L1) and Guardiola's men have come out on top in the last three between the sides in this competition at the Etihad Stadium. City have had a rough time of it of late but United have been a mess for 10 years. They still have a monopoly on chaos in Manchester.

That said, City have conceded at least twice in seven of their last 11 Premier League games (W4 D3 L4), so it is tempting to back both teams to score. Erling Haaland has nine goal involvements in just four Premier League appearances against United (6 goals, 3 assists). We will keep it simple and back the Norwegian to score in a home win.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, U2.5 goals and Haaland to score SBK 9/1

Backing Chelsea to get a result at Tottenham, and goals for both teams, paid off for us last week. With this week's opponents Brentford hitting nine in their last three matches combined, it is tempting to offer up more of the same. However, the Bees carry significantly less sting on the road, never scoring more than a single goal in an away fixture this season and drawing a blank at Everton a few weeks ago.

Title contenders Chelsea, meanwhile, are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season with 35 goals, but have scored almost twice as many of these away from home (23) as they have at Stamford Bridge (12). Cole Palmer has been ket to many of those goals, the play-maker getting involved in 38 Premier League goals in 2024 (25 goals, 13 assists), and we will back him to make the difference here again.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, Palmer score or assist and U3.5 goals SBK 3/1

Two managers who are stubbornly wedded to their styles of play come face to face at St Mary's. Tottenham were heavily criticised after they blew a two goal lead to lose 4-3 to Chelsea last weekend. Bottom club Southampton are already 1/121.08 to be relegation, in part because they are always vulnerable to an opponent's attack.

Spurs also give their opponents opportunities. In their last four matches, they've faced 18.8 shots and 6.8 shots on target per game. They were beaten 5-1 in their last home match and here too the away win with both teams scoring is appealing. In their last eight matches against clubs that sit bottom of the table, Spurs have scored at least three goals in each match.