English Premier League

Bet Builder Tips: Four to back on Sunday including 9/1 Man City v Man Utd treble

  Max Liu
  • 4:00 min read
Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola
Amorim won 4-1 when taking on Guardiola earlier this season

After landing two winning Bet Builders last Sunday the column is aiming to pick four more Premier League winners including one of a Manchester derby between two struggling teams...

14:00 - Brighton v Crystal Palace

Brighton were enjoying a brilliant start to the season before a defeat at Fulham and 2-2 draw at Leicester, in which the Seagulls had lead 2-0, stalled their momentum. Back at their own stadium, where they are unbeaten this term, they will aim to return to winning ways against Crystal Palace.

The Eagles will be buoyed by their 2-2 draw with Manchester City. They are also unbeaten in their last three on the road, winning one and drawing two. A bet on BTTS has landed in 10 of Brighton's last 11 games, including each of their last seven, so a score draw appeals. Each of Brighton's last five games against sides starting the day 17th or lower, in fact, have ended in draws. Palace come into this round in 17th.

Recommended Bet

Back Draw and BTTS 'yes'

SBK3/1

16:30 - Manchester City v Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has already beaten Pep Guardiola this season, when the Portuguese's Sporting Lisbon side trounced City 4-1 in the Champions League. Does that really matter here? Not when Manchester United have lost their last two in the league and we were outplayed on their own patch by Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mind you, City were humbled by Juventus in midweek and the champions have suffered seven defeats in 10 matches. Their record against their neighbours if formidable though.

City have won five of their last six Premier League games against United (L1) and Guardiola's men have come out on top in the last three between the sides in this competition at the Etihad Stadium. City have had a rough time of it of late but United have been a mess for 10 years. They still have a monopoly on chaos in Manchester.

That said, City have conceded at least twice in seven of their last 11 Premier League games (W4 D3 L4), so it is tempting to back both teams to score. Erling Haaland has nine goal involvements in just four Premier League appearances against United (6 goals, 3 assists). We will keep it simple and back the Norwegian to score in a home win.

Recommended Bet

Back Man City, U2.5 goals and Haaland to score

SBK9/1

19:00 - Chelsea v Brentford

Backing Chelsea to get a result at Tottenham, and goals for both teams, paid off for us last week. With this week's opponents Brentford hitting nine in their last three matches combined, it is tempting to offer up more of the same. However, the Bees carry significantly less sting on the road, never scoring more than a single goal in an away fixture this season and drawing a blank at Everton a few weeks ago.

maresca chelsea.jpg

Title contenders Chelsea, meanwhile, are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season with 35 goals, but have scored almost twice as many of these away from home (23) as they have at Stamford Bridge (12). Cole Palmer has been ket to many of those goals, the play-maker getting involved in 38 Premier League goals in 2024 (25 goals, 13 assists), and we will back him to make the difference here again.

Recommended Bet

Back Chelsea, Palmer score or assist and U3.5 goals

SBK3/1

19:00 - Southampton v Tottenham

Two managers who are stubbornly wedded to their styles of play come face to face at St Mary's. Tottenham were heavily criticised after they blew a two goal lead to lose 4-3 to Chelsea last weekend. Bottom club Southampton are already 1/121.08 to be relegation, in part because they are always vulnerable to an opponent's attack.

Spurs also give their opponents opportunities. In their last four matches, they've faced 18.8 shots and 6.8 shots on target per game. They were beaten 5-1 in their last home match and here too the away win with both teams scoring is appealing. In their last eight matches against clubs that sit bottom of the table, Spurs have scored at least three goals in each match.

Recommended Bet

Back Tottenham, BTTS 'yes' and Son to score or assist

SBK2/1

Now read more Premier League previews and get our experts' tips

Recommended bets

Max Liu

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Women's Football

UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

  • Mike Norman
Internationals

England U21 v Germany U21 Euros Final: Back Bet Builder at 6/1

  • Max Liu
European Championships U21s trophy
Club World Cup

Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated

  • Jimmy The Punt
Benfica were gritty in their 1-0 win over Bayern and must dig deep again against Chelsea which could lead to a low scoring affair.

