Women's Olympic Football Tips: Back controversial Canada at 15/8 against Germany

USA and Spain will reach semis

Canada can spring surprise against Germany

French fancied to win face off with struggling Brazil

USA are expected to progress to the semi-finals when they meet Japan at the Parc des Princes.

Emma Hayes' side won all three of their games in Group B, which included some tough opposition in the form of Germany and Australia. In total they have scored nine goals across those fixtures, with Mallory Swanson claiming three.

Japan finished second in the very competitive Group C, with impressive wins over Brazil and Nigeria. Yet they lost to Spain in their first game and a fourth consecutive contest against difficult opposition will surely take a toll. Japan have scored in all three of their games, so go with a USA win and both teams to score at 15/82.88.

The World Cup holders Spain are the hot favourites to beat Colombia when the two teams clash in Lyon.

Alongside USA, the Spanish were the only other team to win all three of their group games. They defeated Japan, Nigeria and Brazil. Those wins were all relatively narrow, but that's hardly surprising considering that they were up against strong opponents.

Colombia made this stage as a third-placed qualifier and were beaten by both France and Canada. This looks like the easiest of Spain's fixtures so far and you can back them to win to nil at 11/102.11.

The defending gold medallists Canada face a tough test when they take on Germany in Marseille.

So far they have been passing those tests and defying the odds. They won all three of their games in Group A, which included the hosts France, and finished second in the group, despite having six points deducted.

Germany finished second in Group B thanks to wins over Australia and Zambia, but were well-beaten 4-1 by USA. It's hard to see why Canada are such big outsiders here, when if anything they should be slightly favoured. Back the Canadians to win at 15/82.88.

The fourth quarter-final is a heavyweight clash between France and Brazil in Nantes.

France managed to win Group A, but only because Canada - who beat them 2-1 - were deducted points. They conceded in all three games, yet they do have major firepower, with Marie-Antoinette Katoto currently the tournament's top goalscorer with five.

After winning their first game against Nigeria, the Selecao have lost to Japan and Spain. In the latter defeat, the veteran striker Marta was sent off and is now suspended for this match. A France win and both teams to score is 23/103.30.